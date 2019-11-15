EUNICE – The Eunice Bobcats’ playoff run towards the Class 3A state championship last season was notable within the fan base for one phrase – “Bobcat Magic.”

For every moment of bad fortune, Eunice seemed to have two or three instances where Lady Luck would smile upon it.

It’s too early to tell. But if Friday night’s 35-27 win over No. 24 Plaquemine is any indication, whatever head coach Paul Trosclair has done the past couple years to conjure up such good luck should continue.

Good fortune especially shined down on the Bobcat defense Friday night. Three crucial fourth quarter plays, including turnovers from unlikely senior heroes Terrance Tezano and Gavin Higginbotham and sophomore linebacker Dedric Vigers, helped seal the win that gives No. 9 Eunice (9-2) the opportunity to travel to No. 8 Bastrop next week.

Those plays, the turnovers and a quarterback sack late in the game gave Eunice the edge it needed. They came on a night when defensive stands shouldn’t happen. Eunice’s defense was on the field for 70 plays. Common football knowledge says a tired defense is a vulnerable defense.

After all, those plays came after a first half where Plaquemine held the ball for most of it and made Eunice rely on big plays to bring the game to a 21-21 tie heading into the locker room.

“The first half we were very disappointed with them,” Trosclair said. “We talked about going back to basics, going harder and reading guards like we do.”

Yet, Eunice’s defense seemed to get stronger as the game went on. Maybe it was confidence, or perhaps a broken Plaquemine spirit.

Head coach Paul Trosclair has a different view of it.

“Like my son (assistant coach Trenon Trosclair) just told me, we had (Higginbotham) and (Tezano) get turnovers in the second half. We may still have some Bobcat Magic left.”

Higginbotham’s scoop-and-run fumble recovery was returned to the Plaquemine 20 and set up a Deon Ardoin touchdown run on the next play that put Eunice up 35-27.

“Just really trying to scoop and score there,” Higginbotham said. “That’s what the coaches tell us all the time.”

On the next series, Tezano, a first-year starter, intercepted Plaquemine quarterback Troy Washington to stall a drive and give the Bobcat offense the opportunity to run more clock down.

“I just wanted to do whatever I can to help my teammates win,” Tezano said. “The interception didn’t matter to me.”

Lastly, sophomore linebacker Dedric Vigers sacked Washington on a 2nd-and-14 play on Plaquemine’s final offensive series to finally ice the game.

“Big moments are made for big time players,” he said.

Vigers also helped set the tone for a more physical defensive effort in the locker room, one he said came from halftime adjustments.

“We had to go in and change something,” he said. “The defensive line needed to (play more physically) and linebackers needed to play their assignments and make their reads and be mentally ready.”

Trosclair had high praise for his sophomore.

“He’s such a good kid,” he said. “He just loves football and the opportunity to come out and play it on a daily basis.