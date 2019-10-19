BREAUX BRIDGE — It’s easy to forget Breaux Bridge football coach Chad Pourciau is calling offensive plays for the first time in his career, considering the Tigers were 5-1 and averaging 31.2 points per game entering Friday’s nondistrict meeting with Thibodaux.
But Pourciau would be the first to acknowledge he’s still learning the ropes of his new duties. When asked to assess a heartbreaking 42-35 overtime loss to the Class 5A Tigers (6-1, 2-1), the Breaux Bridge coach immediately shouldered the blame.
“Just bad play calling in overtime,” Pourciau said. “We got four chances with the ball, and I don’t throw the ball to ‘Pop’ any of them. So bad on my part. … Earlier in the game, we’re at the 3-yard line. We went for it and didn’t get it. Another bad play call.
“We left too many points out there to win the game.”
It’s never a bad idea to throw the ball to ‘Pop,’ the nickname for Breaux Bridge star wide receiver Dartravien Girod. Girod, a Southern Miss commitment who entered the week leading the area in receiving yards, torched the Thibodaux defense for 179 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
Girod’s second touchdown came with 2:10 remaining in regulation, giving the homestanding Tigers (5-2, 1-0) a 35-28 lead during a back-and-forth second half. On fourth-and-6 from the Thibodaux 31, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout snared a jump ball from quarterback Gavan Courville against tight coverage.
Courville finished 21-of-34 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
“I tell you what, I think No. 5 for Breaux Bridge (Girod) is probably one of the best players in the state of Louisiana, and No. 10 (Courville) is pretty doggone good too,” said Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas. “I think they can make a run in 4A. They’re a very good football team. Very athletic.”
But the seven-point lead was brief. Two plays into the ensuing Thibodaux drive, quarterback Luke Alleman hit Kyren Lacy for a 46-yard touchdown. Lacy, a 6-foot-3 UL commitment, finished with five catches for 108 yards and two scores.
“We just ran a little inside curl route, and Kyren was able to turn it up,” Dugas said. “When the guy went to make a tackle, it looked like he cut off the wrong foot. Kyren was able to turn it up and get a big play out of it.”
While receivers like Lacy make his job easier, Alleman makes the Thibodaux offense go. On the night, he completed 18 of his 31 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a 5-yard score with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter, a drive that saw him connect on all four of his throws for 55 yards.
“He’s been our guy all season,” Dugas said of Alleman. “He’s averaging probably 300 yards a game passing. I think he’s the best football player in our district.”
Alleman found Tyren Young for an 8-yard touchdown pass on the second play of their overtime possession.
“We ran a little pick play,” Dugas said. “We ran double slants, and we ran Tyren Young on a corner route. We were just able to get him over the top, and Luke made a great throw.”
It was particularly gutting loss for Breaux Bridge considering what it overcame in the first half. Despite Thibodaux scoring off only one of them, Breaux Bridge coughed up the ball three times and turned it over on downs twice, including the aforementioned fourth-and-goal play at the Thibodaux 3-yard line.
“In the first quarter we’re down 7-0, but we had four turnovers — in the first quarter alone,” Pourciau said. “You count the turnover on downs and the pick that went off our hands, could have been a completion. (Running back Kavion Martin) fumbled twice. He had one fumble all year. He had two tonight.
“That first quarter, not taking the points on the 3-yard line and then overtime not throwing the ball to our best play. That sums it up.”