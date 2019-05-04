Class 3A
Boys
Team Scores: 1. West Feliciana, 69. 2. St. Louis, 34. 3. Jewel Sumner, 32. 4. Westlake, 28. 5. Jennings, 26. 6. Erath, 26. 7. Eunice, 23. 8. Sterlington, 21. 9. University, 20. 10. Lusher, 20. 11. Northwest, 20. 12. Glen Oaks, 19. 13. North Webster, 18, 14. St. James, 17. 15. Loyola Prep, 16. 16. Hannan, 16. 17. Washington-Marion, 16. 18. Bogalusa, 14. 19. Haynes Academy, 14. 20. South Beauregard, 12. 21. Donaldsonville, 12. 22. Caldwell Parish, 12. 23. Iowa, 12. 24. Abbeville, 11. 25. Kaplan, 10. 26. Jena, 11. 27. David Thibodaux, 8. 28. Wossman, 8. 29. Carroll, 7. 30. Marksville, 7. 31. Crowley, 6. 32. Baker, 6. 33. Peabody, 5. 34. Brusly, 4. 35. Church Point, 4. 36. Bolton, 2. 37. Lake Charles College Prep, 2. 38. Green Oaks, 2. 39. North Vermilion, 1. 40. St. Charles Catholic, 1.
Track results
100: 1. Kam Jackson, W. Feliciana, 10.43. 2. Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 10.63. 3. Trevon Wheeler, Church Point, 10.74. 5. Trelon Jones, Jena, 10.89. 6. Travonta Antoine, Markville, 10.98.
200: 1. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 21.25. 2. Dapriest Hogans, Northeast, 21.58. 3. Richard Lee, Sumner, 21.76. 4. Christian Bell, Donaldsonville, 22.13. 5. James Henderson, North Webster, 22.18. 6. JaCoby Brown, Carroll, 22.27.
400: 1. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 49.04. 2. DJ Morton, University, 49.12. 3. Cejae Ceasar, Iowa, 49.44. 4. Richard Lee, Sumner, 50.30. 5. Quentin Green, Caldwell Parish, 51.11. 6. Ethan Wiltz, North Vermilion, 51.23.
800: 1. Victor Harvey, Hannan, 1:58.76. 2. Quentin Green, Caldwell Parish, 2:01.05. 3. Brandon Williams, Loyola Prep, 2:02.64. 4. John Mayo, Eunice, 2:03.82. 5. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 2:04.43. 6. Evan Simons, Lusher, 2:07.17.
1,600: 1. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 4:32.85. 2. Yves Uwimana, Haynes Academy, 4:34.36. 3. DeVanta Jack, Jena, 4:45.45. 4. Alex Myers, Iowa, 4:49.71. 5. Christian Girod, Caldwell Parish, 4:50.75. 6. Timothy Campbell, Abbeville, 4:51.15.
3,200: 1. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis, 10:07.71. 2. Patton Sums, Sterlington, 10:19.60. 3. Yves Uwimana, Haynes Academy, 10:21.93. 4. Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana, 10:40.60. 5. Alex Myers, Iowa, 10:44.67. 6. Johnathan English, Loyola Prep, 11:14.58.
110 hurdles: 1. Javondre Edwards, Eunice, 14.71. 2. Shamar Smith, St. James, 14.86. 3. Clay Vaughn, Sterlington, 14.98. 5. Leontae McDowell, Bolton, 15.42. 6. Emmet Dumas, St. James, 16.20.
300 hurdles: Letavious Stewart, Jennings, 39.55. 2. Javondre Edwards, Eunice, 40.37. 3. Braeden Williams, Abbeville, 40.49. 4. Dominic Haney, Sumner, 40.95. 5. Clay Vaughn, Sterlington, 43.03. 6. Kiren Smith, Glen Oaks, 43.19.
4x100: 1. West Feliciana, 42.42. 2. Jennings, 42.46. 3. Marksville, 42.70. 4. Wossman, 42.71. 5. LC College Prep, 42.73. 6. North Webster, 42.78.
4x200: 1. W. Feliciana, 1:28.05. 2. Glen Oaks, 1:28.75. 3. North Webster, 1:28.80. 4. Abbeville, 1:29.76. 5. Wossman, 1:30.07. 6. Northwest, 1:30.07.
4x400: 1. Glen Oaks, 3:23.14. 2. University, 3:25.71. 3. Carroll, 3:28.38. 4. West Feliciana, 3:29.46. 5. North Webster, 3:30.93. 6. Northwest, 3:32.89.
4x800: 1. Lusher, 8:29.32. 2. David Thibodaux, 8:30.68. 3. Erath, 8:36.57. 4. University, 8:47.36. 5. St. Louis, 8:56.12. 6. St. Charles Catholic, 8:59.52.
Field events
Long jump: 1. Michael Taylor, Washington-Marion, 22-00.50. 2. Xavier Goodly, Westlake, 21-10.75. 3. Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 21-05.25. 4. Letavious Stewart, Jennings, 21-01.25. 5. Micah Allen, Wossman, 20-11.75. 6. Jace Cazabat, West Feliciana, 19-11.
Pole vault: 1. Aidan Holland, W. Feliciana, 12-11.75. 2. Jacob Pounds, Hannan, 12-06. 3. Kaleb Bethany, N. Webster, 12-00. 4. Richard LeBlanc, Brusly, 10-11.75. 5. Sam Gillbert, Sterlington, 10-06. 6. Scott Aldridge, Sterling, 10-00. 6. Blayne Jones, Berwick, 10-00.
Shot put: 1. Jax Harrington, Erath, 52-04.75. 2. DeAndre Keller, St. James, 51-06.50. 3. Chester Martin, Sumner, 49-06.25. 4. Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 49-05.50. 5. Joseph Mason, Green Oaks, 44-11.50. 6. Keunta Lee, North Webster, 44-03.
High jump: 1. Reginald Poole, Kaplan, 6-06. 2. Miquiel Shields, Sumner, 6-02. 2. Arman Jarrell, Baker, 6-02. 4. Michael Taylor, Washington-Marion, 6-00. 4. Scottie Johnson, North Webster, 6-00. 4. Zacheus Carter, Peabody, 6-00.
Javelin: 1. Gabriel Meyer, St. Louis, 176-04. 2. Luke Jackson, Loyola Prep, 174-11. 3. Jacob Darbonne, South Beauregard, 169-11. 4. Justin Fuller, Sterlington, 161-02. 5. Kyle Parker, Brusly, 157-07. 6. Avry Lee, Eunice, 145-02.
Discus: 1. Jax Harrington, Erath, 152-04. 2. Jorren Butler, Lusher, 141-07. 3. Jacob Darbonne, South Beauregard, 137-09. 4. Chester Martin, Sumner, 135-05. 5. Jarett Davis, West Feliciana, 128-11. 6. Evan Cooper, Loyola Prep, 127-08.
Triple jump: 1. Xavier Goodly, Westlake, 45-11.50. 2. Raheem Roberts, Bogalusa, 44-08.25. 3. Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 43-10. 4. Zacheus Carter, Peabody, 42-09.25. 5. Michael Taylor, Washington-Marion, 42-03.25. 6. Kaleb Melson, Lusher, 41-10.50.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Academy Sacred Hrt NO, 75. 2. Brusly, 60. 3. W Feliciana, 50. 4. Crowley, 39. 5. Lusher, 35. 6. St. Louis, 28. 6. Westlake, 28. 8. North Webster, 24. 9. Loranger, 20. 10. Sterlington, 18. 11. Church Point, 16. 11. De La Salle, 16. 11. Northwest, 16. 14. Eunice, 14. 14. Mentorship Academy, 14. 16. Iota, 13. 17. Berwick, 12. 17. Kaplan, 12. 19. South Beauregard, 10. 20. Washington-Marion, 9. 20. Wossman, 9. 22. Madison, 8. 22. Jennings, 8. 24. North Vermilion, 7. 25. Richwood, 6. 26. Union Parish, 5. 26. Iowa, 5. 28. St. James, 4. 28. Jewel Sumner, 4. 28. Donaldsonville, 4. 28. Erath, 4. 28. Bogalusa, 4. 33. University Lab, 3. 34. Green Oaks, 2. 34. Bolton, 2. 34. Loyola Prep, 2. 34. Port Barre, 2. 38. Abbeville, 1.
Track results
100: 1. Kiana Foster, Loranger, 11.54. 2. Dreunna Washington, North Webster, 11.92. 3. Kennedy London, W Feliciana, 12.08. 4. Leah Walker, Eunice, 12.38. 5. Katrina Anderson, Madison, 12.40. 6. Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 12.51.
200: 1. Kiana Foster, Loranger, 24.06. 2. Dreunna Washington, North Webster, 24.31. 3. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 25.17. 4. Leah Walker, Eunice, 25.49. 5. Lakerra Wesley, Bolton, 25.49. 6. Kennedy London, W Feliciana, 25.93.
400: 1. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 55.90. 2. Jada Williams, Ruston, 56.37. 3. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 56.79. 4. Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 57.02. 5. Esther Nwanze, Baton Rouge, 59.48. 6. Jordyn Hubbert, Baton Rouge, 59.75.
800: 1. Mary Nusloch, Academy NO, 2:20.56. 2. Olivia Boyd, Academy NO, 2:25.43. 3. Jakiya White, Wossman, 2:27.00. 4. Raven Carter, Iowa, 2:28.04. 5. Lenzie Buller, Port Barre, 2:29.24. 6. Mathilde Fox-smith, W Feliciana, 2:32.07.
1,600: 1. Mary Nusloch, Academy NO, 5:11.39. 2. Lauren Cantrelle, Berwick, 5:23.31. 3. Olivia McGoey, Academy NO, 5:29.31. 4. Katie Byrd, Sterlington, 5:29.78. 5. Kelly Goff, W Feliciana, 5:31.74. 6. Jakiya White, Wossman, 5:33.34.
3,200: 1. Mary Nusloch, Academy NO, 11:36.70. 2. Kelly Goff, W Feliciana, 11:47.78. 3. Katie Byrd, Sterlington, 12:24.38. 4. Lauren Cantrelle, Berwick, 12:32.81. 5. Marien Richardson, U Lab, 12:58.03. 6. Jailyn Underwood, Iowa, 13:06.33.
100 hurdles: 1. Kennedy London, W Feliciana, 13.88. 2. Ajah Kneeland, Crowley, 15.50. 3. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 15.70. 4. Michaela Waters, Sterlington, 15.72. 5. Abigail Fontenot, Iota, 15.76. 6. Sandlin Moore, U Lab, 15.91.
300 Hurdles: 1. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 46.74. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 46.93. 3. Madison Horne, Richwood, 47.33. 4. DeKyesha Aguillard, Mentorship Academy, 48.51. 5. Charity Cooper, St. James, 48.56. 6. Jelissa Duffey, Northwest, 48.92.
4x100: 1. Brusly, 48.74. 2. Mentorship Academy, 49.35. 3. Lusher, 49.50. 4. Eunice, 50.28. 5. Northwest, 50.73. 6. Abbeville, 50.97.
4x200: 1. Brusly, 1:40.89. 2. Northwest, 1:43.68. 3. Lusher, 1:45.55. 4. Crowley, 1:45.67. 5. Eunice, 1:45.95. 6. Mentorship Academy, 1:46.32.
4x400: 1. Brusly, 4:01.43. 2. Crowley, 4:07.47. 3. Lusher, 4:09.91. 4. Iota, 4:11.62. 5. Wossman, 4:13.05. 6. Mentorship Academy, 4:16.61.
4x800: 1. Academy Sacred Hrt NO, 9:51.03. 2. Lusher, 9:57.67. 3. West Feliciana, 10:28.83. 4. Erath, 10:41.05. 5. Loyola Prep, 10:45.15. 6. North Vermilion, 10:48.81.
Field results
Discus: 1. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 99-07.25. 2. Emma Oertling, St. Louis, 97-02.25. 3. Mykhala Coleman, Academy NO, 96-05.50. 4. Raliyah Gatson, Union Parish, 92-08.25.
Javelin: 1. Trinity Spooner, South Beauregard, 113-08. 2. Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 113-01. 3. Leah Kennedy, De La Salle, 111-10. 4. Laisha Flue, Westlake, 111-06. 5. Abigail Raley, Sterlington, 109-09. 6. Destiny Carter, W Feliciana, 107-05.
Triple jump: 1. Keonda Johnson, Westlake, 36-08.50. 2. Ajah Kneeland, Crowley, 34-00.00. 3. Skylah Brown, Washington-Marion, 33-10.50. 4. Myla Edwards, Brusly, 33-08.50. 5. L’Nysia Johnson, Donaldsonville, 32-11.50. 6. Dia’Ahgenai Esprit, Lusher, 32-09.00.
High jump: 1. Destiny Mitchell, W Feliciana, 5-02.00. 2. Madison Ardoin, Iota, 5-00.00. 2. Sara Spinosa, Academy NO, 5-00.00. 4. O’Laysha Morris, Bogalusa, 4-10.00. 5. Shantell Guillory, Washington-Marion, J4-10.00. 6. Emily Jones, Sterlington, J4-10.00.
Long jump: 1. Keonda Johnson, Westlake, 17-05.25. 2. Dreunna Washington, North Webster, 17-05.00. 3. Katrina Anderson, Madison, 17-04.25. 4. Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 17-02.25. 5. Je’Johnnie, Kaplan, 16-04.00. 6. Skylah Brown, Washington-Marion, 16-03.50.
Shot put: 1. Leah Kennedy, De La Salle, 37-07.00. 2. Desiree Jackson, Westlake, 34-10.00. 3. Johna lewis, N Vermilion, 34-03.00. 4. Mykhala Coleman, Academy NO, 33-02.00. 5. Shandrika Terrell, Green Oaks, 31-04.75. 6. Amerie Guillory, St. Louis, 31-01.00.
Pole vault: 1. Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-05.75. 2. Cameron Martinez, Jennings, 10-11.75. 3. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 10-00.00. 4. Victoria Verberne, Jewel Sumner, 10-00.00. 5. Brianna Guillory, St. Louis, 10-00.00. 6. Madelyn Bozeman, Sterlington, 8-06.00.
Class 4A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Carencro, 88. 2. Karr, 46. 3. Easton, 34. 4. North DeSoto, 33. 5. West Ouachita, 27. 6. Woodlawn, 27. 7. Opelousas, 27. 8. Lakeshore, 22.33. 9. Breaux Bridge, 22. 10. Bossier, 22. 11. Carver, 22. 12. Leesville, 18. 13. Belle Chasse, 18. 14. Northwood, 17. 15. Benton, 16.33. 16. Ben Franklin, 17. 18. Riverdale, 15. 18. E.D. White, 15. 19. St. Michael, 15. 20. Morgan City, 12. 21. St. Thomas More, 11. 22. Westgate, 11. 23. Plaquemine, 10. 24. Parkview Baptist, 10. 25. Vandebilt Catholic, 10. 26. Neville, 6. 27. Teurlings Catholic, 4.33. 28. Woodlawn, 4. 29. Cecilia, 2. 30. Caddo Magnet, 2. 31. Lutcher, 2. 32. Grant, 2. 33. Lee High, 1. 34. Helen Cox, 1.
Track events
4x800: 1. Carver Collegiate, 8:11.66. 2. West Ouachita, 8:15.88. 3. Edna Karr, 8:23.79. 4. Leesville, 8:26.90. 5. Teurlings Catholic, 8:28.19. 6. Westgate, 8:35.38.
4x200: 1. Carencro, 1:25.82. 2. Edna Karr, 1:27.97. 3. Warren Easton, 1:28.56. 4. Morgan City, 1:28.74. 5. Breaux Bridge, 1:29.34. 6. Opelousas, 1:29.59.
1,600: 1. Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 4:28.55. 2. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:29.05. 3. Luqman Rasheed, Carver, 4:32.85. 4. Coller Smith, Benton, 4:36.28. 5. Luke Harris, Caddo, 4:36.75. 6. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 4:37.53.
110 hurdles: 1. Kai Hensley, Woodlawn, 14.35. 2. Olu Ogunyemi, North DeSoto, 14.69. 3. Cameron Johnson, Opelousas, 15.00. 4. Jahmal Sam, Warren Easton, 15.02. 5. Michael Clements, Edna Karr, 15.03. 6. Seth Warren, Northwood, 15.05.
100: 1. Trejun Jones, Carencro, 10.58. 2. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, 10.75. 3. Rodney Johnson, Edna Karr, 10.80. 4. Deontre Ford, Karr, 10.83. 5. Kenny Frazier, Opelousas, 10.85. 6. Artrell Marks, Carencro, 10.88.
800: 1. Braylon Roberts, Opelousas, 1:59.16. 2. Isiah Travis, Ben Franklin, 1:59.18. 3. Jason Brown, Carver, 2:00.29. 4. Baily Despanie, Carencro,2 2:01.45. 5. Reid Guirlando, West Ouachita, 2:02.05. 6. Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 2:06.95.
4x100: 1. Carencro, 41.92. 2. Leesville, 42.23. 3. Northwood, 42.41. 4. Warren Easton, 42.73. 5. Riverdale, 42.90. 6. Breaux Bridge, 43.35.
400: 1. Kendell Williams, Carencro, 48.97. 2. Deondre Grogan, Morgan City, 49.20. 3. Isiah Travis, Ben Franklin, 49.56. 4. Darington Robinson, Neville, 49.78. 5. Deontre Ford, Karr, 49.91. 6. Derek Williams, Lee High, 50.37.
200: 1. Trejun Jones, Carencro, 21.31. 2. Jonathan Green, Carencro, 21.53. 3. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, 21.63. 4. Deontre Ford, Karr, 21.85. 5. Kenny Frazier, Opelousas, 22.26. 6. Rae’Kwon Starks, Helen Cox, 22.38.
3,200: 1. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:58.67. 2. Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 10:08.66. 3. Campbell Bryce, Carencro, 10:21.07. 4. Collier Smith, Benton, 10:24.71. 5. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 10:27.93. 6. Jeffery Brignac, St. Michael, 10:33.77.
4x400: 1. Karr, 3:23.47. 2. West Ouachita, 3:23.98. 3. Woodlawn, 3:24.28. 4. Warren Easton, 3:24.28. 5. Ben Franklin, 3:28.41. 6. Neville, 3:30.87.
300 hurdles: 1. Lenard Harris, Woodlawn, 39.16. 2. Jahmal Sam, Warren Easton, 39.61. 3. Olu Ogunyemi, North DeSoto, 39.93. 4. Michael Clements, Karr, 40.17. 5. Michael Schoth, Benton, 40.19. 6. Kai Hensley, Woodlawn, 40.61.
Field events
Shot put: 1. Cameron Foster, Northwood, 54-02. 2. Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto, 54-00.25. 3. Johntrell Steward, Breaux Bridge, 53-04.50. 4. Brockhim Wicks, Plaquemine, 49-03.50. 5. Zachary Bernard, Lakeshore, 48-05. 6. Camryn Puckett, North DeSoto, 48-00.
Long jump: 1. Chris Butler, Riverdale, 21-08.75. 2. Chester Kimbrough, Warren Easton, 21-02. 3. Kam Riley, Plaquemine, 20-09. 4. Kenneth Franklin, VCHS, 20-08.50. 5. Rondell Mealey, Lutcher, 20-08.25. 6. Michael Jones, Woodlawn, 20-07.75.
Javelin: 1. Dalen Cambre, St. Thomas More, 169-03. 2. Cole Garafola, St. Michael, 166-10. 3. Christopher Sehring, St. Michael, 165-04. 4. Andrew LeBlanc, E.D. White, 161-10. 5. Darren Clark, Grant, 159-10. 6. Luke Middleton, West Ouachita, 156-04.
High jump: 1. Brendan Perry, Lakeshore, 6-02. 2. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, 6-00. 2. Duwon Tolbert, Leesville, 6-00. 4. Paul Williams, Riverdale, 5-10. 4. Michael Jones, Woodlawn, 5-10. 4. Kyser Patt, Breaux Bridge, 5-10.
Discus: Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto, 161-08. 2. Johntrell Steward, Breaux Bridge, 151-01. 3. Zachary, Bernard, Lakeshore, 137-05. 4. Anthony Echols, Benton, 137-02. 5. Dominique Prejean, Cecilia, 133-02. 6. Cameron Cannon, St. Thomas More, 131-07.
Triple jump: 1. Keydrain Calligan, Westgate, 44-06.25. 2. D’Andre Jackson, West Ouachita, 44-04. 3. Javonta Bellard, Opelousas, 44-03.75. 4. Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge, 43-10.25. 5. Cullen Ziegler, Lakeshore, 42-10. 6. Zorian Littleberry, Neville, 42-01.75.
Pole vault: 1. Trey Boucher, PBHS, 15-00. 2. Peyton Andras, E.D. White, 14-06. 3. Hayes Thompson, VCHS, 14-00. 4. Shaw Malley, Benton, 14-05.75. 4. Remy Guillory Teurlings Catholic, 13-05.75. 4. Stephen Legnon, Lakeshore, 13-05.75.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Karr, 68. 2. B.T. Washington, 66. 3. St. Thomas More, 63. 4. Vandebilt Catholic, 55. 5. Teurlings Catholic 28. 6. Parkview Baptist 22, 7. Franklin, 22. 8. Benton, 20. 9. Plaquemine, 20. 10. St. Michael, 19. 11. Carencro, 16. 12. Lee High, 16, 13. Belle Chasse, 16. 14. McDonogh #35, 12. 15. DeRidder, 12. 16. Cabrini, 12. 17. Cecilia, 11. 18. St. Martinville, 9. 19. Carver, 8. 20. Salmen, 7. 21. Covington, 7. 22. Grant, 7. 23. Breaux Bridge, 6. 24. E.D. White, 6. 25. South Lafourche, 4. 26. Bethel, 3. 27. Buckeye, 2. 28. Assumption, 2. 29. Northwood, 2. 30. Tara, 2. 31. Lakeshore, 2. 32. Opelousas, 2. 33. Minden, 2. 34. Riverdale, 2. 35. West Ouachita, 1. 36. Pearl River 1. 37. Tioga 1.
Track events
100: 1. Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 11.80. 2. Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 11.85. 3. Ederia Ferguson, Huntington, 11.97. 4. Johneisha George, Carencro, 12.00. 5. Angel Williams, Ben Franklin, 12.00. 6. Keiondra Narcisse, Teurlings Catholic, 12.03.
200: 1. Angel Williams, Ben Franklin, 24.53. 2. Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 24.81. 3. Trinity Benson, Salmen, 24.88. 4. Anika Thomas, Leesville, 24.90. 5. Malaysia Sinegal, Edna Karr, 25.13. 6. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 25.27.
400: 1. Faith Outing, Leesville, 56.07. 2. Alexus Harris, B.T. Washington, 56.86. 3. Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 57.27. 4. Maddie Moreau, St. Thomas More, 57.75. 5. Evangelynn Griffin, Carencro, 58.59. 6. Trinity Benson, Salmen, 58.87.
800: 1. Faith Outing, Leesville, 2:21.45. 2. Kori Dupree, Edna Karr, 2:26.37. 3. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 2:26.87. 4. Portia Harris, B.T. Washington, 2:27.42. 5. Allie Tyler, Buckeye, 2:28.22. 6. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 2:32.17.
1,600: 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:15.98. 2. Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 5:18.50. 3. Caroline Lindsay, Vandebilt Catholic, 5:24.18. 4. Mia Parker, St. Thomas Moore, 5:25.05. 5. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 5:35.34. 6. Kaitlyn Brown, Tioga, 5:54.04.
3,200: 1. Mia Parker, St. Thomas More, 11:38.29. 2. Ella Chestnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 11:53.01. 3. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 11:59.38. 4. Pierra Charles, Cabrini, 12:30.63. 5. Katherine Cazayoux, Vandebilt Catholic, 12:31.67. 6. Meredith Hebert, St. Thomas More, 12:44.94.
100 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 14.19. 2. Mone Octave, McDonogh #35, 14.72. 3. Sierra Session, Edna Karr, 15.15. 4. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 15.78. 5. Jayden Sumpter, Assumption, 16.07. 6. Kyrsten Bosley, Neville, 16.18.
300 hurdles: 1. Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 43.49. 2. Sierra Session, Edna Karr, 44.29. 3. Alacia Myles, Edna Karr, 45.08. 4. Mone Octave, McDonogh #35, 45.38. 5. Izany Hewitt, Northwood SH, 47.78. 6. Kyrsten Bosley, Neville, 48.02.
4x100: 1. Edna Karr, 48.61. 2. B.T. Washington, 48.86. 3. Teurlings Catholic, 49.13. 4. Lee Magnet, 49.60. 5. Tara, 50.20. 6. Neville, 50.52.
4x200: 1. Edna Karr, 1:41.06. 2. B.T. Washington, 1:42.44. 3. Leesville, 1:42.63. 4. Carencro, 1:43.62. 5. St. Thomas More, 1:43.67. 6. Teurlings Catholic, 1:44.42.
4x400: 1. Edna Karr, 3:56.35. 2. B.T. Washington, 3:57.01. 3. Carencro, 4:00.21. 4. St. Thomas More, 4:06.71. 5. Carver, 4:07.62. 6. Leesville, 4:10.13.
4x800: 1. Vandebilt Catholic, 10:00.33. 2. St. Thomas More, 10:08.22. 3. Carver Collegiate, 10:10.78. 4. St. Michael, 10:15.81. 5. Teurlings Catholic, 10:29.53. 6. West Ouachita, 10:30.92.
Field events
Discus: 1. Aaliyah Ledet, Cecilia, 112-06.50. 2. Jailen Doyle, Cabrini, 99-07.00. 3. Raleigh Quinlan, St. Scholastica, 99-04.50. 4. Elise Adams, Lee Magnet, 97-09.25. 5. Kristen Glovier, Benton, 96-06.00. 6. Lana Bowie, Grant, 96-01.25.
Shot put: 1. Caroline Woolley, DeRidder, 35-09.00. 2. Elise Adams, Lee Magnet, 35-07.75. 3. Kynnedy Louis, Breaux Bridge, 35-01.75. 4. Lana Bowie, Grant, 34-11.75. 5. Derrica Gilbert, Minden, 34-00.75. 6. Aaliyah Ledet, Cecilia, 3-00.75.
Javelin: 1. McKayla Ferguson, Plaquemine, 137-09. 2. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 118-02. 3. Devyn Hogan, St. Thomas More, 117-08. 4. Evan Duet, S Lafourche, 116-05. 5. Sydney Hedrick, Grant, 114-01. 6. Remi Crawford, Pearl River, 108-01.
Pole vault: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-00.00. 2. Emery Prentice, Vandebilt Catholic, 10-11.75. 3. Abby Robertson, Teurlings Catholic, 10-06.00. 4. Laura DeGravelle, ED White, 10-00.00. 5. Cameron Mount, DeRidder, 9-05.75. 6. Bella Holt, Lakeshore, 9-05.75.
Triple jump: 1. Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 38-07.75. 2. Taylor Davis, Benton, 37-06.50. 3. Jordan Landry, St. Martinville, 35-08.00. 4. Amy Parrot, Vandebilt Catholic, 35-06.75. 5. Destiny Lewis, Opelousas, 32-10. 6. Rebecca Lawerence, Vandebilt Catholic, 32-05.25.
High jump: 1. Taylor Davis, Benton, 5-06.00. 2. Alacia Myles, Edna Karr, 5-04.00. 3. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-02.00. 4. Kennedy Washington, Plaquemine, 5-00.00. 4. Jordan Landry, St. Martinville, 5-00.00. 6. Miranda Tillery, Lakeshore, J5-00.00.
Long jump: 1. Angel Williams, Ben Franklin, 18-03.75. 2. Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas Moore, 17-05.00. 3. Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 17-04.00. 4. Tyler Alcorn, Teurlings, 17-03.00. 5. Katelyn Wallace, Riverdale, 17-02.50. 6. Ederia Ferguson, Huntington, 16-09.00.
Class 5A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic-BR, 70. 2. Zachary, 50. 3. Alexandria,40. 4.West Monroe, 31. 5. Brother Martin, 28. 6. Scotlandville, 26. 7. Broadmoor, 24. Ruston, 24. 9. Curtis, John, 23.50. 10. Byrd, Ce, 23. 11. Ouachita Parish, 22. 12. St. Augustine, 20. 13. Landry/Walker, 18. 13. Airline, 18. 13. Jesuit, 18. 16. Fontainebleau, 16. Captain Shreve, 16. 18. New Iberia, 15. 19. Sam Houston, 14. 19. St. Amant, 14. 21. Hammond, 12. 22. Live Oak, 10. 23. Barbe, 6.50. 24. Pineville, 6. 24. Lafayette, 6. 26. East Ascension, 4. 26. Slidell, 4. 26. Belaire, 4. 26. Mandeville, 4. 26. Dutchtown, 4. 31. Hahnville, 3. 32. Natchitoches Central, 2. 32. Thibodaux, 2. 32. West Jefferson, 2. 32. Terrebonne, 2. 32. Archbishop Rummel, 2. 32. Holy Cross, 2. 32. Central Lafourche, 2. 39. Chalmette, 1. 39. Bonnabel, 1. 39. St. Paul’s, 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1. Jadarius Clark, Alexandria, 22-11. 2. Lance Williams, John Curtis, 22-07. 3. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 22-03.50. 4. Weston Evans, Sam Houston, 22-01.50. 5. Donovan Kaufman, Rummel, 21-04.75. 6. Josh Mason, New Iberia, 21-03.25.
Pole vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-05.75. 2. Beau Domingue, Hammond, 15-05.75. 3. Elijah Odinet, Lafayette, 15-00. 4. Aiden Devine, Jesuit, 14-00. 4. Jacob David, Central Lafourche, 14-00. 6. Brayden Ford, Barbe, 13-05.75.
Shot put: 1. Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 55-05. 2. Aaron Ealy, Alexandria, 54-02.50. 3. Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 53-06.50. 4. Deshon Hall, East Ascension, 50-09.50. 5. Ethan Swanner, West Monroe, 48-11. 6. Yasseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 47-09.75.
High jump: 1. Bryan Soileau, Sam Houston, 6-02. 1. Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-02. 1. Terrance Armstrong, Ruston, 6-02. 1. Devon Jefferson, St. Augustine, 6-02. 5. Elijah Roberts, Barbe, 6-00. 5. Dante Thomas, John Curtis, 6-00.
Javelin: 1. Jackson Rimes, Catholic High, 181-08. 2. Jack Battaglia, Jesuit, 177-01. 3. Jack Maddox, Catholic High, 174-11. 4. John O’Connor, Mandeville, 172-07. 5. Nettles Logan, Barbe, 160-09. 6. Noah Zeringue, Hahnville, 156-08.
Discus: 1. Christopher Confident, St. Augustine, 149-08. 2. Dustin Boudlache, St. Amant, 148-00. 3. Xavier Price, Pineville, 146-05. 4. Kolby Matthews, Zachary, 146-02. 5. Isaiah Guy, Scotlandville, 132-01. 6. Ethan Swanner, West Monroe, 128-02.
Triple jump: 1. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 45-10.75. 2. Reginald King, Scotlandville, 45-03.25. 3. Hampton Mitchell, West Monroe, 44-04. 4. Isiah Matthews, Belaire, 44-00.25. 5. Devin Coatney, St. Augustine, 43-07.75. 6. Jaden Tassin, Bonnabel, 43-05.50.
Track events
4x800: 1. Airline, 7:59.16. 2. Catholic High, 8:03.42. 3. Ouachita Parish, 8:04.79. 4. Scotlandville, 8:07.42. 5. Brother Martin, 8:08.04. 6. St. Paul’s, 8:12.16.
4x200: 1. Catholic High, 1:26.25. 2. Scotlandville, 1:26.84. 3. Alexandria, 1:27.12. 4. Ruston, 1:27.17. 5. Broadmoor, 1:28.24. 6. Hahnville, 1:28.27.
1,600: 1. Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 4:21.81. 2. Marshall Buhler, Fontainebleau, 4:21.82. 3. Collin Hedges, Catholic High, 4:23.42. 4. Allen England, Byrd, 4:24.51. 5. Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 4:25.35. 6. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 4:28.97.
110 hurdles: 1. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 14.25. 2. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 14.32. 3. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 14.43. 4. Timothy Cola, St. Augustine, 14.77. 5. L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 14.80. 6. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 14.88.
100: 1. Jamaal Morris, Landry/Walker, 10.43. 2. Lance Williams, John Curtis, 10.50. 3. Laderian Frieson, 4. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 10.66. 5. Lamar Riley, Dutchtown, 10.71. 6. Jerreon Wagner, Ruston, 10.74.
800: 1. LaDann Thomas, Byrd, 1:55.82. 2. Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 1:55.97. 3. Gabriel Cole, Airline, 1:58.88. 4. Denzel Brown, Slidell, 1:59.84. 5. Collin Hedges, Catholic High, 2:01.25. 6. Allen Mire, Hahnville, 2:02.32.
4x100: 1. Captain Shreve, 41.31. 2. Zachary, 41.63. 3. Alexandria, 42.23. 4. Hamond, 42.70. 5. Natchitoches Central, 42.89. 6. Terrebonne, 42.92.
400: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 46.52. 2. DJ Butler, Catholic High, 47.78. 3. Maliek Roberson, Ruston, 48.17. 4. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic High, 49.10. 5. Mark Emilien, West Jefferson, 49.21. 6. Ja’Ques Austin, Terrebonne, 50.21.
200: 1. Sean Burrell, Zachary, 20.79. 2. Jamaal Morris, Landry/Walker, 21.17. 3. Lance Williams, John Curtis, 21.73. 4. Jerreon Wagner, Ruston, 21.74. 5. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 21.84. 6. Braelen Morgan, Catholic High, 22.30.
3,200: 1. Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 9:31.20. 2. Marshall Buhler, Fontainebleau, 9:36.99. 3. Cade Litolff, Brother Martin, 9:41.22. 4. James Lalonde, Catholic High, 9:46.48. 5. Cade Martin, Holy Cross, 9:51.59. 6. Allen England, Byrd, 9:52.61.
4x400: 1. Catholic High, 3:18.13. 2. Byrd, 3:20.86. 3. New Iberia, 3:22.92. 4. Scotlandville, 3:24.85. 5. Ruston, 3:25.14. 6. Zachary, 3:26.78.
300 hurdles: 1. Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 38.01. 2. Michael Hamburg, West Monroe, 39.23. 3. Jacob Torres, Jesuit, 39.26. 4. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 39.29. 5. Darrius Wallace, Barbe, 39.69. 6. Stephen Bienemy, Chalmette, 39.73.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s, 71.50. 2. John Curtis, 67. 3. Zachary, 52. 4. Ruston, 40. 5. Baton Rouge High, 39. 6. Alexandria, 26. 7. Pineville, 26. 8 West Monroe, 20. 9. Lafayette, 19. 10. Ouachita Parish, 18. 11. Terrebonne, 18. 12. Mandeville, 18. 13. Mount Carmel, 17. 14. Captain Shreve, 15. 15. Sam Houston, 14. 16. St. Amant, 14. 17. Dutchtown, 14. 18. Fontainebleau, 13. 19. Barbe, 12. 20. Sulphur, 10. 21. Scotlandville, 8. 22. Destrehan, 8. 23. Landry/Walker, 8. 24. New Iberia, 8. 25. Natchitoches Central, 7. 26. Slidell, 6. 27. Parkway, 5. 28. John Ehret, 4. 29. Thibodaux, 4. 30. Hahnville, 2. 31. H.L. Bouregois, 2. 32. Walker, 1.5. 33. Ponchatoula, 1. 34. West Jefferson, 1.
Track events
100: 1. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 11.72. 2. Lynnell Washington, Landry Walker, 11.72. 3. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.83. 4. Kate Turner, Sulphur, 11.99. 5. Alexas Bender, Lafayette, 12.16. 6. Kevell Byrd, Hahnville, 12.19.
200: 1. Raven Nunnery, John Curtis, 24.26. 2. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 24.72. 3. Ce’nequal Sewell, Alexandria, 24.90. 4. Alexas Bender, Lafayette, 24.91. 5. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 24.96. 6. Corieon Austin, 25.78.
400: 1. Maygan Shaw, Pineville, 55.90. 2. Jada Williams, Ruston, 56.37. 3. Indya Jackson, Zachary, 56.79. 4. Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 57.02. 5. Esther Nwanze, Baton Rouge, 59.48. 6. Jordyn Hubbert, Baton Rouge, 59.75.
800: 1. Halyn Senegal, Sam Houston, 2:16.84. 2. Taylor Winters, St. Joseph BR, 2:18.87. 3. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph BR, 2:19.88. 4. Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:23.39. 5. Dabney Howard, Mandeville, 2:25.75. 6. Ashleigh Gallagher, Mt Carmel, 2:33.00.
1,600: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph BR, 5:13.58. 2. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph BR, 5:13.60. 3. Hope Shales, Mt Carmel, 5:22.09. 4. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 5:28.15. 5. Charley Chehardy, Mandeville, 5:36.55. 6. Georgia Hilburn, Captain Shreve. 5:43.09.
3,200: 1. Hope Shales, Mt Carmel, 11.33.07. 2. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph BR, 11:37.56. 3. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph, 11:38.79. 4. Carlin Beal, Mandeville, 11:50. 5. Marina Givens, Ruston, 12:18.85. 6. Anni Thompson, Lafayette, 12:23.53.
100 hurdles: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 14.84. 2. Shantavia Davis, Captain Shreve, 15.04. 3. Dikeriun Straughter, Ouachita Parish, 15.24. 4. Regan West, St. Amant, 15.27. 5. Ja’Mya Holmes, Thibodaux, 15.36. 6. Darrionne Joseph, W Jefferson, 17.76.
300 hurdles: 1. Regan West, St. Amant, 44.72. 2. Bra’lazjae Butts, New Iberia, 45.44. 3. Faith Lee, Ouachita, 45.67. 4. Sophie Kronenberger, St. Joseph BR, 47.05. 5. Dikeriun Straughter, Ouachita, 47.47. 6. Taylor Thibodaux, Thibodaux, 49.05.
4x100: 1. Alexandria, 47.53. 2. Ruston, 48.18. 3. Zachary, 48.38. 4. Ouachita Parish, 48.51. 5. St. Joseph BR, 49.12. 6. Terrebonne, 49.79.
4x200: 1. Alexandria, 1:39.62. 2. Ruston, 1:41.09. 3. Captain Shreve, 1:41.59. 4. Zachary, 1:42.41. 5. Baton Rouge, 1:42.94. 6. Hahnville, 1:44.92.
4x400: 1. Ruston, 3:52.48. 2. John Curtis, 3:53.89. 3. St. Joseph BR, 4:03.50. 4. Baton Rouge, 4:09.74. 5. Zachary, 4:10.15. 6. Thibodaux, 4:20.11.
4x800: 1. Mandeville, 9:44.37. 2. St. Joseph BR, 9:46.63. 3. Fontainebleau, 9:49.04. 4. Ruston, 10:07.82. 5. John Curtis, 10:07.98. 6. Lafayette, 10:13.79.
Field events
Discus: 1. Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge, 124-03. 2. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 119-09. 3. Chantel Johnson, Slidell, 117-06. 4. Faith Duncantell, Natch Central, 102-11. 5. Ariel Myers, John Curtis, 97-07. 6. Jolie Matherne, John Curtis, 97-06.
Pole vault: 1. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-00.00. 2. Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-05.75. 3. Gaby Bird, Fontainebleau, 11-05.75. 4. Madison Brown, Natch Central, 10-11.75. 4. Alexis Deville, Barbe, 10-11.75. 6. Alexis, Gratia, Fontainebleau, 10-11.75.
Javelin: 1. Eden Adams, W Monroe, 127-10. 2. Tayler Tabb, Destrehan, 117-02. 3. Kelyanna Monette, Pineville, 109-01. 4. A’Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 108-09. 5. Jaycee Fanguy, H.L. Bourgeois, 105-01. 6. Peyton Pipes, Parkway, 102-05.
Shot put: 1. Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge, 42-07.75. 2. Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 39-09.00. 3. Ariel Myers, John Curtis, 37-05.00. 4. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph BR, 36-06.00. 5. Zoe Curtis, John Curtis, 34-06.00. 6. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 33-11.25.
Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 39-01.25. 2. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, 38-06.25. 3. Taylor Walls, Terrebonne, 37-05.25. 4. Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 36-08.50. 5. Jayda Jeffery, Baton Rouge, 36-01.25. 6. Kiera Guillory, Barbe, 34-08.25.
Long jump: 1. Taylor Walls, Terrebonne, 18-08.00. 2. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 18-02.25. 3. Kate Turner, Sulphur, 17-09.75. 4. Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 17-08.00. 5. Destiny Nash, Pineville, 17-04.50. 6. Alliyah Williams, Ponchatoula, 16-11.50.
High jump: 1. Blaze Lacaze, West Monroe, 5-04.00. 2. Chadlyn Gladney, Barbe, J5-04.00. 3. Diamond Smith, John Curtis, J5-04.00. 4. Ronye Wright, John Ehret, 5-02.00. 5. Lillie Waguespack, Walker, 5-00.00. 5. Catherine Couvillion, St. Joseph BR, 5-00.00.