There is still a lot of football to be played, but through the first 7 weeks of the season, it is beginning to look like the year of the Rebels.
As they’ve done throughout the season, Teurlings Catholic has continued to find a way to slay dragons and on Thursday they did so again.
However, this time they did so in dramatic fashion.
Behind a defense that forced four turnovers and thwarted three Lafayette Christian Academy scoring opportunities in the redzone as well as big-time plays by receiver Bradford Cain, the No. 6-ranked Rebels knocked off the No. 1-ranked Knights 21-17 to improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in District 4-4A.
“This is a huge win,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “It’s a huge win because of how good the opponent is. To get a win against an opponent like LCA is a huge feather in your cap. It’s a tribute to the kids, our coaching staff and it says that we are doing a lot of things right.”
Trailing 17-14 with the ball at their own 18 with 1:39 remaining in the game, the Rebels put together arguably their most impressive drive as they moved the ball down to the Knights’ 38-yard line in 8 plays which also included a personal foul penalty against LCA. Facing a fourth down and 10 from the Knights’ 38-yard line, Rebels quarterback Preston Welch rolled to his right and launched a pass towards the end zone that went over the head of a leaping Knights defender and into the hands of receiver Bradford Cain. Cain hauled the ball in at the 1-yard line and stumbled into the end zone for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
“Bradford and I practice scramble drill every day,” said Welch, who completed 15 of 34 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. “We know that we have athletic receivers, and our receiving corps are amazing. I trust them all the same. I don’t look for any one person, I look for the open person and Bradford was open.”
Cain admitted there were nerves as the ball approached him.
“I was running a route towards the sideline, and I ran out of room,” Cain said. “So, I just went up field and Preston got the ball to me. But it seemed like the ball took forever to get to me when it was in the air. I knew the ball was coming to me, so I had to make a play.”
Cain, who didn’t have any receptions in the first half, came up huge in the second half with three receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
“Brad is a big-time player, and he made a big-time catch,” Welch said.
“Offensively, we struggled a bit against an elite defense,” Charpentier said. “They have elite players at the line of scrimmage, but we made the plays we had to make to win the game.”
The play of the Rebels’ defense was instrumental in the victory, as their ability to limit the Knights to 17 points is why Welch, Cain and Teurlings’ offense was able to have a chance at the end of the game.
“I can’t say enough about our kids on the defense,” Charpentier said. “We know that you have to play well on all three phases to beat this team. Defensively and special teams we played well, and our offense came through when it needed to.”
Gylen Ford got things going for Teurlings’ defense, as he intercepted a pass on the Knights’ second drive of the game. Ford returned the interception for a touchdown, but it was negated due to a penalty and instead gave the Rebels the ball at LCA’s 40-yard line. Seven plays later, the Rebels tied the game at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kentrell Prejean.
Austin David ended the Knights’ ensuing drive in the second quarter with an interception and the Rebels defense forced a three and out on LCA’s fourth possession of the game. However, the Rebels didn’t capitalize on the great field position as they missed two field goals.
In the second half, Trey Parker ended another potential scoring drive for the Knights when he intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchback. Four plays later, the Rebels’ offense marched 80 yards for a touchdown to claim its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 5:19 remaining in the third.
Teurlings would go on to thwart 2 more potential scoring drives for the Knights in which LCA reached the Rebels’ 4-yard line on both occasions and came away with zero points. Parker closed the game out with his second interception on a last second heave as time expired.
“Our defense had three stops in the redzone,” Charpentier said. “We missed a lot of opportunities offensively in the first half. Our defense set us up to win this game.”
LCA were led offensively by running back Jalen Noel, who rushed for 97 yards and JuJuan Johnson, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Defensively, Melvin Hills record three sacks against the Rebels.
“This is definitely the biggest win of the year so far,” Cain said.