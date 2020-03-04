NEW IBERIA — At halftime of Tuesday's second-round playoff game, New Iberia appeared to have No. 14 West Monroe right where it wanted.
The No. 3 Yellow Jackets, who flustered opponents all season with their stifling defense, held the visitors to only two points in the second quarter and led 18-16 at intermission.
The Rebels, however, scored the first six points of the third period and kept NISH off the board until a Jaterrius Fusilier free throw with 2:19 left in the quarter.
Led by Keagan Moncrief's 13 points, West Monroe (23-8) upset the Yellow Jackets 48-38 to advance to the 5A quarterfinals. The Rebels will travel No. 6 Alexandria in the next round.
"West Monroe was good," said NISH coach Todd Russ, whose team finished with a 27-5 record. "I knew they were good. I knew they were going to be well-coached. They were who I thought they were.
"No. 32 (Moncrief) stepped up and made some huge shots whenever we felt like we were going to get into a rhythm. Coach (Kyle) Hill did a great job of killing our runs with timeouts."
Late in the third, senior point guard Stiles Jolivet got his first field goal on a 3-pointer to tie the contest at 26-26, but Moncrief answered with a triple to put the Rebels ahead 29-26 entering the fourth.
Another Moncrief 3-pointer stretched West Monroe's lead to 34-27 with 6:15 remaining.
NISH wasn't done, however.
Jaterrius Fusilier, who had a game-high 17 points, canned a 3-pointer to narrow the margin to 34-30 with 4:05 to go.
"I've said before that Jaterrius can be a real special player if he puts in the work," Russ said of the junior.
"There's so much more to basketball than just scoring. We needed to get a couple more rebounds. We needed to guard the ball a little bit better."
The Rebels used back-to-back 3's from Moncrief and Jerry Day Jr. to build a 41-32 cushion in the final minutes.
"We have a group that went on the road last year and won a first-round game," West Monroe coach Kyle Hill said. "We brought a lot of kids back and only lost one senior. They kind of started playing for each other, and we just have a great group of kids.
"Coach (Raschard) Boatner, one of our assistant coaches, does a great job working with our guards. He and coach Lee Morrow do a great job helping our kids with their shot. We spent a lot of time shooting the basketball over the last few weeks, and it's showing up now. And coach Keldrick King did the majority of our scouting. He's the reason we were locked in defensively."
During the season, New Iberia was unbeatable when the Yellow Jackets combined successful shooting from the perimeter with the all-around offensive capabilities of Fusilier and Allen Walker.
On Tuesday, though, the Jackets struggled from the outside after senior guard Jaquan Latula hit two 3-pointers to open the game.
"Traditionally, District 2-5A has a lot of great defensive teams," Hill said. "You could put NISH in our district, and they would look just like the rest of us. Coach Todd Russ does a great job. They have fantastic kids.
"Our staff worked their tails off to get our kids prepared, and our kids came in, followed our game plan and did a heck of a job. I'm extremely proud of them."
Russ, who will graduate three seniors from this year's team, complimented the Rebels on their defensive intensity.
"We were tight, but West Monroe made us tight," the NISH coach said. "They defended us real well. They challenged everything. They made us work for everything we got.
"When we thought we had a straight line or a lane, they recovered and contested or blocked shots. A lot can be attributed to them. It wasn't just us being off. They helped us be off."