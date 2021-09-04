Steven Blanco, RB, St. Martinville
The St. Martinville Tigers needed as much offense as possible in their 48-41 season opening victory over Cecilia, and they saw sophomore running back Steven Blanco step up as a powerful force on the ground. Blanco was unstoppable in this one, as he finished with 219 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns on the night.
Caden Campisi, FB, Kaplan
The Kaplan Pirates started off their new era strong under first-year head coach Cory Brodie with a 20-14 week 1 victory over North Vermilion, and they ran the ball well with junior fullback Caden Campisi leading the way. Campisi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, and he also caught a pair of passes as the offense centered around him in this one.
Conner Kleinpeter, LB/RB, Teurlings
The Teurlings Rebels saw senior leader Conner Kleinpeter step up as a two-way star in their season-opening 40-12 victory over Opelousas. Kleinpeter was all over the field on defense at inside linebacker, recording several tackles and 1.5 sacks as well as chipping on offense and scoring two rushing touchdowns on four carries for 31 yards.
Germonie Davis, WR, Cecilia
The Cecilia Bulldogs came up a touchdown short of a week 1 win in a 48-41 shootout with St. Martinville, but junior playmaker Germonie Davis did all he could to keep his team in the game. Davis served as the leading receiver, catching eight passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and was also a force in the return game with a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Masey Lewis, LB, Lafayette Christian
The Lafayette Christian Knights leaned heavily on their defense in their 19-7 week 1 victory over Westgate, and Lewis led the charge as a dominant force on the edge. The Most Outstanding Player in last season's Division III state championship game carried over his momentum with a great performance in this year’s opener in which he recorded eight tackles and two sacks.