The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams have lost one game in the past two seasons, and that defeat came last season against the Catholic High of Baton Rouge.
The Rams will travel Friday to Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge to take on the Bears in a matchup of two of the top teams in the state.
Both teams looked the part in Week 1. Catholic beat Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) 38-10, while Acadiana topped Carencro 9-7.
“They (the Bears) are a good football team,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They’re the best team we’ve played since I’ve been here at Acadiana. It will be another tough challenge on the road for us, and it will be two really good football teams out there.”
The Rams (1-0) will lean on their run-heavy veer attack led by running backs Omiri Wiggins and Kevan Williams along with quarterback Ayden Trahan.
“We’ve got to be better with our assignments,” McCollough said. “Our running backs will be ready to go. We’ll have some younger backs mixing in. Our quarterback (Trahan) did well in his first start. We’ve got to get better up front. We’ve been working on assignments this week, and we can’t turn the ball over."
Defensively, Acadiana will try to slow down the Bears’ many weapons led by five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson. Acadiana counters with four-star recruits in cornerback Laterrance Welch and defensive lineman Walter Bob.
“We’ve just got to play good, sound defense and tackle well,” McCullough said. “They (the Bears) have three good running backs (and) good wide receivers.
"Their quarterback is back from last year, and they’re big and strong up front. We’ll have to play good defense and tackle well to make it hard for them. That’s always the key."
The Rams nearly pulled off a comeback against Catholic last season despite some costly turnovers as the Bears prevailed 27-21. This year’s contest projects to be another close one.
“If you can win the turnover battle and play good defense, you have a chance,” McCullough said. “We didn't do that last year, but we fought back and had a chance. We should do even better this year, but we have to play good football to have a chance to win."
STM looks to rebound
St. Thomas More reached its goal of an undefeated state championship season last year, but opened this season with a 38-35 loss to Madison Prep.
The Cougars’ offense was strong as usual led by quarterback Walker Howard. The LSU commitment threw three touchdowns passes. Walker and STM have another tough one this week in traveling to 2020 Class 5A runner-up Alexandria.
“The guys responded about how we expected (after the loss) and had a very spirited workout Saturday,” coach Shane Savoie said. “We didn’t feel the effort was bad (against Madison Prep), we just had a lot of mental errors and mistakes. We expect some technique errors, but not assignment errors. Maybe it was a result of the quick preparation with the new starters, but the kids and coaches still expect to perform at a higher level.”
The Cougars’ defense struggled against Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, and they’ll need to be better this week against another tough offense. Last week, Alexandria blasted Ferriday 65-7.
“(The Trojans) look the part and are well-coached,” Savoie said. “They’re talented and have got a lot of weapons on offense and are really explosive. They have a really talented running back and a great offensive line. Their wide receivers are long and athletic, and their defensive line is long and athletic. Their linebackers are active, and they look like a college secondary.”
While the Cougars’ offense was strong last week, they had some dropped passes, including two potential touchdowns. Still, Savoie said he isn’t concerned, especially with tight end Barron Sawyer expected back.
“We had four drops, three of which were huge,” Savoie said. “I wouldn’t say (the wide receivers) struggled, but you could see a difference in practice this week after the perception that they struggled last week. Barron looked decent this week. Hopefully we’ll have him back for the full game this week, which could also open up our running game since he’ll be back to block at tight end.”
The Cougars will look to get back in the win column and continue toward their goal of a third-straight state championship.
“They do a really good job up there,” Savoie said of the Trojans. “Their community always supports football, and we expect an exciting environment Friday night. If tradition holds true here, our guys will be ready. We played hard last week, but effort alone doesn’t win. We have to have better technique. We played hard, but we've got to play smarter to give ourselves a chance to be successful.”