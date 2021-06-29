As coach Matt Standiford began putting together the first American Legion team in Lafayette Parish since 2016 this summer, he had a pretty good idea the Lafayette Drillers would be able to pitch and play defense.
Until recently, however, he didn’t know how dangerous the Drillers could be offensively.
After rolling past the Opelousas Indians 11-0 Monday at Miller Stadium in Crowley to wrap up the Third District West regular season title, Standiford suddenly likes that part of Lafayette’s club as well heading into the postseason.
“It’s been a combination and speed,” Standiford said. “We’ve got some guys who can fly at the top of the order and lately we’ve hit two home runs and have gotten a lot of extra-base hits.”
Overall, the Drillers are 6-6 and 4-1 in district play. Lafayette split with runner-up Crowley, but the Millers lost a game to the third-place Indians to fall to 4-2 in district play.
In the last seven games, though, Standiford has been encouraged by the Drillers pounding out seven double-digit hit games in the stretch.
At the top of the order, it’s been the St. Thomas More duo of Adam Faust and Hayes Trahan setting the table. Bryce Barton, who had an inside-the-park homer in Monday’s blowout win, has added three triples and four doubles to Lafayette’s recent offensive barrage.
Barton leads the club in RBIs so far this summer with 12, followed by Faust with 10.
The leading hitters are Lafayette Christian’s Miles Justin (.583), Trahan (.458), Faust (.394) and Acadiana’s Kasen Richard (.323), who has the team’s other homer so far this summer.
As expected, the pitching has been largely handled by Justin and Justin Brice of Acadiana High, as well as Southside’s Riley David.
The aspect of the team that also has Standiford thinking big heading into the state tournament – to be held July 9-15 at Delgado Community College in New Orleans – is the Drillers’ defensive abilities.
Standiford said his outfield essentially consists of three centerfielders, while the infield is comprised of players all capable of playing shortstop in Richard, Trahan Parker Gwyn of Acadiana and Ty Wilkerson of Southside.
Other area high schools represented on the Drillers roster are Lafayette High and Carencro.
Ironically, Standiford said no player has made a more positive impact on the team’s chemistry than home-schooler Anthony Howze.
“He’s been one of the most vocal kids on the team,” Standiford said. “He’s among the more popular kids on the team. He’s been fun to be around.”
That critical intangible of team camaraderie also upgrades the Drillers’ postseason chances in Standiford’s mind.
Getting a game rained out at the Gauthier Amedee tournament last weekend led to some free time away from home for the club and “that really helped us develop some team chemistry” after the first few weeks of the summer were a feeling-out process for all the new teammates.
“That’s one of the things that’s really rewarding about Legion baseball – seeing kids from different schools get to know each other and come together as a team,” Standiford said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to take teams to the state tournament in all six years as a Legion coach, and I think this team has as good a chance as any to make a run (at state).”
The 10-team, double-elimination state tournament will feature traditional powers from Gonzales and Jesuit in New Orleans.
Standiford said he’s hoping for one, perhaps two, tune-up games prior to the state tournament, but also wants the Drillers rested before the tournament begins next Friday.
“I really think we’re peaking at the right time,” he said.