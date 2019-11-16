In the past two years, the No. 5 Carencro Golden Bears have not won a first-round playoff game. On Friday, they broke that streak, defeating the No. 28 Salmen Spartans 41-7.
The first half for the Golden Bears was dominated completely by their rushing attack led by junior running back Kendrell Williams, who had two huge runs in the first half. The first one - for 46 yards - led to the first score of the game. His second breakout run, which came late in the second half, was an explosive 85-yard touchdown.
“It was 33 veer; I was supposed to hit the B gap, double team and bounce it out to the left,” Williams said. “But the linebacker scraped across fast, so I cut it in and leaned it to the left. And I seen everybody floating to the left so I just made a hard cut to the right and used my speed to get to the touchdown.”
Carencro head coach Tony Courville was pleased with Williams' performance, especially because he had limited practice during the week.
“He dealt with some health issues this week and he didn’t practice,” Courville said. “He did all walk-throughs with us, but he’s one of those guys that on Friday nights when those lights turn on he’s ready to play some football.”
Williams, who did not play in the fourth quarter, ended his night with 17 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The production of the running game for Carencro is something Williams credits to his offensive line.
“I’m just doing what I got to do to put the team on my back and win every game in the playoffs,” Williams said. “Taking it week by week I’m trying to improve my game so I can do those type of things.
“Our O-line coming off the ball fast, week by week they’re starting to come off the ball faster and we just execute. All you have to do is give us a hole and we take it.”
Included in the Bears' rushing attack was wide receiver Lucas Williams and running back Jaylon John. Williams had 11 carries for 109 yards and John had seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Lucas Williams is "mean when he runs; he wants to hurt somebody," Courville said. "Lucas Williams had a hell of a night and I know ran hard. And Jaylen John and Josiah Granger ... they did an excellent job for us.”
After the two scores by Kendrell Williams and a 1-yard touchdown run from QB Tavion Faulk. the Golden Bears went into halftime with a 20-0 lead.
Salem’s Mikell Marco did what he could for the Spartans in this tough matchup. As a passer, Marco went 7 out of 18 attempts for 36 yards. As a running back, he had 18 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown.
His touchdown would come late in the fourth quarter off a quarterback counter play that Marco took to the end zone for 63 yards.
Defensively, Courville was pleased the Bears were able to limit Marco from having his way in the game.
“We were blessed that we were able to pen him in and we did a good job," Courville said. "The defensive coaching staff did an excellent job getting these guys prepared this week and put us in some good situations."
The Golden Bears showed no complacency in the second half. With Faulk throwing a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaron Royer. This would set up two more rushing touchdowns for the Bears from John and Faulk.
Courville was please with how his team executed on both sides of the ball in this first-round game against a good Salmen team.
"I want to give some credit to Salmen," he said. "They came out defensively with some very sound scheme stuff, some things that we haven’t seen. It took us a while to get used to that. The self-inflicted wounds with penalties — that’s on us. So we’re going to go back and correct those things.
“It’s war right now — win, advance, repeat — we were happy to do that," Courville said.
The Golden Bears advance to the second round of playoffs to face Shreveport's Northwood Falcons.