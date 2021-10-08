Southside posted a 34-21 win against Sulphur to move to 2-1 in District 3-5A play Thursday night. Here’s how it went down.
What Happened
After dominating the first half, Southside led only 13-7. Sulphur continued to hang around, briefly taking a 14-13 lead in the third quarter.
The Sharks turned to their bread and butter after that — the running game. Southside rushed for 293 yards, including a career-high 120 yards from sophomore Vernell Joseph. Quarterback Landon Baptiste also rushed for 119 yards.
Turning Point
With Sulphur up 14-13 and driving into Sharks territory, Southside senior Jake Held showed up in a big way.
Held, who was nursing an injury that cause him to miss most of the second half against Acadiana last week, was quiet in the first half against Sulphur. But Held changed the momentum when he picked off a pass at the Southside 38.
Held’s interception set up a Joseph 46-yard touchdown run.
Joseph, Baptiste take over
The Southside rushing attack hasn’t always been as effective as it was Thursday night. The Sharks ran for 293 yards behind Joseph and Baptiste.
Joseph took over in the fourth quarter. On the Sharks' final drive, Joseph ran the ball eight times for 61 yards and capped the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown, his second of the night. Joseph’s first touchdown came on a 46-yard run.
Baptiste’s run-pass-option was on point. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry. He broke one for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter, tying the game at 7
Sharks' defense excelling
Southside’s showed its defensive strength against Sulphur. Jaylen Jones had several tackles for loss, a big sack in the fourth quarter and had a 46-yard scoop and score in the third quarter to put the Sharks up 27-14.
Trent Gilbert was in the backfield disrupting the pocket all nigh, and Gavin Gil made a monster impact from the first start. Jaydun Colbert struggled in the return game with two muffed punts, but he made up for it on defense with his coverage in the passing game.
Schedule doesn't let up
The Sharks are 3-3 overall with a 2-1 district record. Southside’s three losses are to Notre Dame, Carencro and Acadiana. But the schedule doesn’t ease up.
Southside plays against Sam Houston next Friday and then closes the season with Lafayette, Comeaux and New Iberia.