Lafayette Christian outside linebacker Princeton Malbrue resided in the opposing backfield for much of the Division III state championship Saturday at Cajun Field.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior was named Most Outstanding Player after he collected eight stops with three sacks, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in the Knights' 41-14 win over St. Charles Catholic.
A player like Malbrue doesn't come along often, according to LCA coach Jacarde Carter.
"He does not stop," Carter said. "He never stops. He's going to go until he gets the man on the ground. I think it's his motor, man, and the way he approaches the game.
"First of all, there's his film study. Second, there's his motor. It's been amazing coaching him. You have a guy going 100%, listening to all the coaching and everything, taking it and receiving it, and being able to talk about what's happening on the field. His knowledge is amazing."
Malbrue's relentless pass rush played a large part in third-seeded St. Charles completing only 1 of 11 passes for one yard.
"I have the mindset that anybody who lines up on the other side of the ball...I'm better than them," Malbrue said. "I have that mindset every day — that I'm going to beat them every single play.
"Our goal was to put a goose egg on the board. Unfortunately that didn't happen, but we're just happy to have the win, happy to play aggressive and play LCA football."
The top-seeded Knights (12-1) did pitch a shutout in the first half Saturday.
Midway through the second quarter, Malbrue sacked St. Charles quarterback Justin Dumas on third-and-15 to force a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Fitzgerald West at the Comets' 20-yard line.
Four plays later, tailback Logan Gabriel scored on a four-yard run to put LCA up 20-0.
"I was playing my technique and doing what I do every day in practice," Malbrue said.
"The game plan was perfect. I thank the coaching staff for their amazing and incredible game plans every week."
St. Charles had two more chances to climb back into contention in the first half, but Malbrue snuffed out both opportunities.
After a turnover, the Comets had the ball at the LCA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left in the second quarter, but Malbrue and fellow linebacker Caleb Aguillard dropped Dumas for a 10-yard loss on third-and-8 that led to an incompletion on the following play.
"I just practiced the game plan and got into the backfield," Malbrue said. "I beat him around the edge some. Other times, I used a stab and just went in and filled my gap."
With 10 seconds remaining in the first half, a blocked punt gave the Comets possession at the LCA 4, but Malbrue sacked Dumas again and jarred the ball loose with Drake Woodson recovering the fumble.
"Princeton was phenomenal on defense and special teams," his coach said. "He ran the kick returner down a couple of times."
St. Charles gained only 195 yards with eight first downs and converted on 3 of 13 third-down opportunities.
By comparison, LCA amassed 400 yards of offense and 16 first downs.
"I do it each and every play for my brothers and I'm blessed and thankful for them," Malbrue said. "I play for my brothers."
St. Charles tailback Phillip Tran, who accounted for four touchdowns in the semifinals, was held to 19 yards rushing on 11 carries.
"Our game plan was to squeeze and let the linebackers fill the gaps and plug the holes so they wouldn't have any running room," Malbrue said.
Carter believes that his star linebacker is under the recruiting radar.
"I've watched a lot of film, and I've never seen a guy like Princeton in the state," the LCA coach said. "He's a great kid with a 3.8 GPA. I don't know what else he needs."
Malbrue, who is listed as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, was mum about the future.
"I'm not sure where I'll be next year," he said. "That's a no-comment question."
He had plenty to say about winning another state title, however.
"People have been sleeping on us a lot," Malbrue said. "To have three straight state championships...it's rare around here and a blessing to bring it back to our program and to represent our families and our coaching staff that sacrificed so much for us.
"This is for them. I'm thankful for everything that people did. It's just a blessing to go and three-peat."