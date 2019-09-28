ACA.BreauxBridgeEunice.014.092819
Eunice’s Bryson Poullard (#9) is embraced by some members of the Eunice coaching staff after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown in the Breaux Bridge at Eunice football game, Friday, September 27, 2019.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed.

Friday, Oct. 4

Acadiana at Southside

Sam Houston at Comeaux

Sulphur at Lafayette High

New Iberia at Barbe

Catholic-BR at St. Thomas More

Teurlings at Breaux Bridge

Carencro at St. Martinville

Beau Chene at Northside

Westgate at Denham Springs

Cecilia at Northwest

Opelousas at LaGrange

Dutchtown at Rayne

Abbeville at Eunice

Iota at North Vermilion

Church Point at St. Louis

Crowley at Marksville

Erath at Vermilion Catholic

Kaplan at Notre Dame

LCA at Evangel

Pine Prairie at Port Barre

Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal

Delcambre at Franklin

Houma Christian at Loreauville

North Central at Springfield

Opelousas Catholic at Port Allen

Ville Platte at St. Edmund

Highland Baptist at Westminster

Gueydan at East Beauregard

