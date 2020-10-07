After flying high last week in a 16-0 win over mighty West Monroe, the Carencro Golden Bears might have thought it would be a much easier task Wednesday night against the Southside Sharks.
Southside, however, held a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter — not a spot Carencro and coach Tony Courville expected to find themselves in. Courville credited Southside coach Josh Fontenot with installing a great scheme that worked for most of the game.
In the end, backs Kendrell Williams, Trayvon Prejean and Dontae Darjean were too much for Southside on the ground. The Bears racked up more than 450 yards rushing as they drowned the Sharks 37-27.
“Coach Fontenot and those guys do a great job, and they had a great game plan for us,” Courville said. “They gave us everything we wanted, and they’re going to win a lot of ballgames.
“On our side, it was sloppy and undisciplined and very disappointing. I saw a lot of undisciplined things that are out of character for our football team. We will get those things corrected.”
The Bears had four unsportsmanlike penalties, which extended Southside drives and two costly fumbles inside their territory, both leading to touchdowns. Courville said Southside didn't show the Bears any surprising looks, his team just continued to shoot themselves in the foot.
“Southside took advantage of those opportunities that we gave them,” Courville said. “I think we have a chance to be a real good football team. At the same time, we aren't good enough to get away with those types of mistakes.”
Prejean led all rushers with 180 yards rushing, while Darjean had 150. Williams, a UL commitment, added two touchdowns. Courville said his team can be special, but he wants to see continued improvement each week.
“I don’t want to say we took a step backward this week after last week,” he said, “but it certainly wasn't as clean as last week and we didn't make the progress I would have liked to see after last week. We are trending in the right direction. This is a long season, and we have plenty of improving to do if we want to get where we want to go.”
After a lackluster offensive performance in the season opener, Southside's offense took a step forward against Carencro's defense. Quarterback Dillon Monette was 7 of 14 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Edan Stagg was his top target with four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including long scoring grabs of 28 and 57 yards.
Also performing well for the Sharks was place-kicker Braxton Guilbeaux, who booted field goals of 38 and 47 yards in Wednesday's loss. The 47-yarder narrowed Carencro's lead to 15-13 at halftime.