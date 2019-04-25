ABBEVILLE — The Crowley Ladies came into the Region II-3A track meet as the overwhelming favorite, and coach Phillip Bourque's team lived up to expectations Wednesday in Abbeville with a decisive 22-point margin of victory over second-place St. Louis.
"We have a very special group of girls this year at Crowley High," Bourque said. "We have a strong junior class and an even stronger senior class. These girls have grown up together and they run together on a daily basis.
"They're great friends and even better competitors amongst each other, so a win today isn't really surprising although it's good to actually put some numbers to the paper."
The Ladies, who totaled 80 points, placed first in four running events and second in two field events.
"Our individual standouts were the individual standouts we've had all year," Bourque said. "Anijah Williams in the 400 and 200, and she's our anchor on relays. She's just an outstanding athlete. She's probably one of the best female athletes I've ever been around.
"Ajah Kneeland, she's a fantastic jumper for us. She usually gets us 20 points in the field and 20 more in the hurdles. Today, we had really good competition so she didn't get 40 points but she got in the 20s."
Williams won the 400 meters, setting a personal record with a time of 58.04, and led the charge for Crowley's first-place 4x200 (1:45.45) and 4x400 (4:11.25) relay teams.
The senior also qualified for state by finishing third in the 200.
Kneeland won the 100-meter hurdles (15.83), took second in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump, and ran anchor on Crowley's fourth-place 4x100 relay team.
"I wasn't really surprised by anything," Bourque said. "That was a typical performance for us. We go out week in and week out and train hard and compete hard. I'm just proud of my girls. Our resiliency impressed me the most. In some events, we were a little behind, but we stepped up, pushed through the pain and got ourselves to state.
"We're excited and think we can make a run at it. From our preliminary findings, there's just one or two other teams that could maybe steal it away from us. One of those would be Brusly. They're a good candidate."
Eunice junior Leah Walker, the Outstanding Female Performer, grabbed the top spot in the 100 (12.71) and 200 (26.21) and ran anchor on the first-place 4x100 (50.37) and third-place 4x200 relay.
"I feel like I'm strong going into state," Walker said. "I just need to work on a few things and fix some things up. I really felt good in the 200. The 100 was kind of iffy.
"The 4x100 was great and the 4x200 just needs a little fix-up. I want to work on my starts and the relay exchanges."
The boys division was hotly contested with St. Louis (54 points) holding off Northwest (53), Abbeville (50), Iowa (45) and Erath (40).
UL football signee Jax Harrington swept the discus and shot put for Erath and set new personal records in both events.
"I was having a rough time with discus all week," Harrington said, "but today I came out and threw 168 feet, 5 inches. It just seemed perfect the way everything lined up. I think I should do well in discus at the state meet. I can take discus home if I perform right.
"I'm trying to be (first-place) on the podium in shot. I'll win if I can in discus, but I'm really trying to podium in shot. I'd like to hit 170 feet in the discus and 53 in the shot. It was a good day on the shot. I'd never touched 50 before so getting 51 felt really good."
Dapriest Hogans and Aryn Pitre from Northwest both impressed on the track.
Hogans, a junior, was first in the 100 (11.15), second in the 200 and ran the second leg on the Raiders' second-place 4x200 relay team.
Pitre qualified for state in three events by placing second in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. The sophomore set a new personal best with a time of 59.28 in the 400.