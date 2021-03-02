It had been 22 days since Lafayette Christian played a basketball game and in the first quarter against St. Charles Tuesday, the rustiness was on display.
The Knights struggled to get it going from the field early and actually trailed 7-5 after one. LCA coach Jacob Broussard said he expected a slow start, but not as slow as it ended up being.
“It was way too slow,” Broussard said. “We’ve got to execute better on the offensive side. If we figure that out, we’ll be tough to beat. I was proud of our defense in the second and third quarters.
The Knights held St. Charles to four points in the second and five points in the third, while they combined for 28.
Daejan Sinegal LCA with 12 points and Kam Williams added 11 as the Knights cruised over the Comets 57-30.
“I loved our effort in the second, third and fourth quarter,” Broussard said. “We got afraid to go inside (in the first quarter) and we got in some foul trouble,” Broussard said. “We’ve had that tendency all year long. If we can figure out a way to play four quarters, we can’t be beaten.”
The defensive effort in the second and third quarters was aided by several steals on long passes. Broussard said he felt like they’d seen something on film that they’d be able to exploit he was pleased with how his team responded to coaching.
“We felt that (St. Charles) didn’t have great ball handlers,” Broussard said. “They had good players, but they lacked in ball handling and so we decided to switch to a man defense and it paid off for us.”
LCA moves on to play Notre Dame in the state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northside Christian.
Broussard said his team is more tested than a lot of teams left in the Division III playoffs, with close games against Scotlandville and New Iberia.
Broussard said the Knights will definitely be a tough out as they attempt to win their fourth state championship in the last five years.
“We have been in every game this season and we have played a tough schedule,” Broussard said. “We get a little down on ourselves which is why we can dig ourselves in a hole at times.
“This group wants to win bad and I believe in them. It comes down to them believing in themselves. If we can figure that out, I think we have a good chance to make a run.”