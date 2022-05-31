One year ago, Southside football coach Josh Fontenot made a huge change in the Sharks' offense, switching to a traditional option attack.
Fontenot made the switch from a balanced run/pass offense to a flexbone-style approach because it better suited his personnel.
The Sharks fared well with the new offense, posting a 7-4 record and hosting a playoff game for the first time in school history.
Southside lost its first two games with quarterback Landon Baptiste out with an injury, but the Sharks won seven of their last eight regular season games once the 6-foot-4, 185-pound rising senior returned.
With Baptiste in the lineup, the Sharks scored 37.4 points per game in those seven wins.
'We are very excited about Landon," Fontenot said. "Towards the end of last season, you could tell he was understanding the offense.
"He's a great kid, a three-sport athlete who enjoys playing football. He loves practice and is a physical guy running the option."
Baptiste is able to keep defenses honest with his passing ability. He threw for 542 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. In a Week 10 win over New Iberia, Baptiste completed 6 of 10 passes for 149 yards and two scores.
"Landon does have a big arm," Fontenot said. "Due to the nature of our offense, we don't put it in the air a lot, but he was 3 for 4 in the scrimmage against Teurlings Catholic.
"That doesn't sound like a lot, but those passes were big plays that generated first downs for us."
Baptiste, who averaged almost six yards per carry, will hand the football to two experienced backs in Vernell Joseph (637 yards, 13 TDs) and Aaron Ford. In a Week 6 win over Sulphur, Joseph rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries with two TDs.
"It sounds cliche', but they're our thunder and lightning," Fontenot said of Joseph and Ford. "Vernell is very effective between the tackles, and Aaron is a shorter guy who is very quick.
"They both also play slot back."
The Sharks will run behind an excellent offensive line led by seniors Akicita Ardoin and Cole Domingue.
"In my opinion, our offensive line is the strongest part of our team," Fontenot said. "They're experienced and they understand that they have to play physically because with our offense, everything goes through them."
The defense lost several senior starters as well as athlete Jaydun Colbert, a rising senior with several scholarship offers who transferred to Westgate.
Defensive coordinator Ben Mouton is overhauling the Sharks' defense with a new scheme, according to Fontenot, who mentioned Isaiah Mouton, Lucas Herrington, Bryson Jones and Derrick Collins as players to watch.
"Coach Ben Mouton has really put in the work with our new defense," said Fontenot, who hinted that the Sharks will present some unique fronts and blitzes with a pressure-oriented approach.
For the first time in his career, Fontenot handed off the keys to the offense last season.
"That's the first time I ever gave it up," he said of relinquishing the play-calling duties. "Coach (Paul) Moneaux earned it. He's done an amazing job. We're really excited about year two with this offense."