WHAT WE KNOW
There's a lot to be said about continuity and familiarity within a program.
While Catholic High of New Iberia won't have many returning starters this season, head football coach Scott Wattigny hopes year three in the system results in more success.
"From a team standpoint, the strength of our team is that it is our third year together and we should be under normal guidelines at school," Wattigny said. "We don't have a lot of returning starters, but we do have a lot of returning backups and rotational starters."
What excites Wattigny is the potential this year's team has in every aspect of the lineup.
"We have a lot of young talent on this team," Wattigny said. "However, it is a lot of inexperienced talent. It's a lot of talent that hasn't done it on Friday nights, yet."
Considering their youth throughout the roster, Wattigny said his five seniors - Gunter Brown, Andrew Roberts, Jack Chauvin, William Russell and Jackson Morris - are going to play vital roles in helping get younger players where they need to be.
"I don't know if the offense is stronger than the defense or if the defense is stronger than the offense, but I know that as a team we are going to be stronger and more physical," Wattigny said. "And those five seniors are going to be a big reason why. Those guys are committed to the program and they know what it takes to be successful."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
With such a youthful group of players expected to play vital minutes for the Panthers, how quickly they adapt to the speed and pressures of varsity football will go a long way in determining how much success Catholic has this season.
Identifying playmakers to put the ball in the end zone, and defensive players to stop the opposing team are among the things on Wattigny's to-do list.
"Everything about our team is an unknown right now, until we see them do it on Friday nights," Wattigny said. "Am I confident they will be able to do it, yes. One hundred percent because I have seen them do it in other sports such as baseball, basketball, track and soccer. We have varsity starters on this team, just not in football."
Players such as sophomore quarterback Luke Landry and running back Javon Brown has Wattigny excited about the possibilities.
"I trust and I have faith that all of our young, but talented players will be able to do what we need them to do on Friday nights," Wattigny said. "I'm very hopeful, but at the same time, we don't know. They are kids."
HOW WE SEE IT
Despite the lack of known commodities on the roster and their overall inexperienced, it is not unreasonable to think the Panthers can make a playoff push.
It is feasible the Panthers can be a seven or eight win team this year, but like most teams staying healthy is going to be a major factor.
With so many players expected to play on both sides of the football, an injury to a starter is like losing two players for the lineup.
"We know that we are going to have a lot of players going both ways," Wattigny said. "But that's where our strength and conditioning program kicks in. We are going to not only be in shape, but we are going to be physically stronger as well. With some luck and if we can catch some steam, I think it is realistic that we can go 7-3 or 8-2."
If the Panthers young talent can avoid being overwhelmed by the bright lights of Friday nights and they stay healthy, this year could be looked back upon as the foundation be laid for future success.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jack Chauvin
WR-DB, 5-10, 165, Sr
Chauvin is an exceptional athlete, who has great hands and is a great route runner. Could also see time at quarterback with his superb running ability.
William Russell
TE-LB-P ,6-0, 190, Sr.
Russell's greatest asset is his versatility, as he plays three positions for the Panthers all of which he does at a high level. Russell is a tremendous punter with a high football IQ.
Andrew Roberts
TE-DL, 5-11, 180, Sr
Roberts has established himself as arguably the hardest working player on the Panthers' roster. Known for his non-stop motor, Roberts gets the most out of his ability with all-out effort play after play.
Luke Landry
QB, 5-10, 175, So
Despite his lack of experience, Landry is extremely talented and has a great understanding of the Panthers' system. Landry has big-play ability with his arm and while he is not the runner Chauvin is, Landry is more than capable of keeping defenses honest with his legs.
Javon Brown
RB/DL, 6-3, 250, Jr
Brown is a powerful downhill runner who the Panthers hope will be able to wear opposing defenses down. Brown doesn't shy away from contact when running the football and despite his size has good speed.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
WR Jack Chauvin (5-11, 166, Sr.)*
WR Gunnar Brown (6-2, 171, Sr.)*
WR Jaiden Mitchell (5-8, 158, So.)
TE William Russell (6-0, 206, Sr.)*
OL Drew Desormeaux (6-0, 252, Jr.)*
OL James Jones (6-2, 261, Jr.)*
OL Williams Minvielle (6-4, 225, Jr.)*
OL Holden LeBlanc (5-10, 210, Jr.)
QB Luke Landry (5-11, 174, So.)
RB Javon Brown (6-2, 252, Jr.)*
FB Devin Mouton (6-0, 198, Jr.)
DEFENSE
DL Williams Minvielle (6-4, 225, Jr.)*
DL Andrew Roberts (6-0, 192, Jr.)*
DL Javon Brown (6-2, 252, Jr.)*
LB William Russell (6-0, 206, Sr.)*
LB Denym Mason (5-11, 193, Jr.)*
LB John David Hidalgo (5-11, 184, So.)
CB Tristan Lewis (5-11, 171, So.)
CB Sammy Stroke (5-8, 153, Jr.)
SS Carson Broussard (6-1, 164, Jr.)
SS Jackson Morris (5-11, 166, Sr.)*
SS Chris Green (6-2, 173, So.)
* - Returning starters
COACHING STAFF
Head coach: Scott Wattigny
Overall Record: 45-32; At School: 10-11
Assistant coaches: Henry Ohrenberger (DC/LB), JonMichael Viator (Special Team/RB), Trey Provost (DB/WR), Mark Cambre (WR), Josh Dworaczyk (OL/DL), Stan Allen (TE/DL), Eian Nathan (OL), Nick Boutte (WR).
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 VERMILION CATHOLIC
Sept. 9 Parkview Baptist
Sept. 15 Erath
Sept. 23 Leesville
Sept 30 EUNICE
Oct. 7 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL
Oct. 14 Delcambre
Oct. 21 Franklin
Oct. 28 LOREAUVILLE
Nov. 4 WEST ST. MARY
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2021 RESULTS
Beat Vermilion Catholic 21-6
Beat Breaux Bridge forfeit
Lost St. Pauls 17-13
Lost Delcambre 21-14
Lost Ascension Episcopal 29-0
Lost Loreauville 34-0
Beat West St. Mary 14-12
Lost Notre Dame 41-0
Beat Jeanerette 42-6
Lost Franklin 40-13
Playoffs
Lost Ascension Episcopal 34-6
LAST FIVE YEARS
2021: 4-7
2020: 6-4
2019: 9-4
2018: 12-2 (state runner-up)
2017: 12-1 (state champions)