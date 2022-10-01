A detailed strategy can determine everything about a three-mile race. Until you discard it or change it.
“The plan was to go out slow and then build gradually,” Houma Christian’s Emma Bourg said with a smile. “But the weather was cool and I felt good, so that whole thing just went away.”
And so did Bourg, a UNO commitment who ran away from the other top competitors to claim top individual honors in the girls varsity race at the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Bourg had a winning time of 17 minutes, 21.46 seconds, a personal best by a minute.
An altered piece of strategy was pivotal for both Bourg and boys champion Gabriel Metoyer of Brother Martin, who was part of a small pack of runners at the one-mile mark of the boys race.
“We got past the mile mark and there was a group of us,” Metoyer said. “I got to the top of the hill on the second mile and I knew I needed to take off if I wanted to win. So, I used it like a catapult.”
Metoyer beat his previous personal best by 20 seconds with a time of 15:11.59. He also led the Crusaders, who placed three runners in the top four, to a team title. Host St. Joseph’s Academy won the girls title.
Bourg, a senior, felt the challenges of Mt. Carmel freshman Catalina Reichard and eighth-grader Lucy Cramer, at the mile mark. She accelerated and crossed the two-mile mark in less than 12 minutes.
Nationally ranked Jesuit grabs much of the attention. On a day when the Blue Jays’ top runners were competing out of state, Brother Martin grabbed the spotlight with a low score of 30 points, ahead of Catholic High (107) and Jesuit’s No. 3 unit taking third with 123 points.
“It’s early October, the weather is cooling down and a lot of people run fast times in a big meet at Highland,” Brother Martin coach Drew Haro said. “I think the training we have been doing has put us in a good place.
“You’ve got a month of the season behind you and a month of it ahead. The training will change and hopefully we can find some new gears to shift into.”
Michelle Daigle ran a personal best of 17:49.24 and finished fourth lead St. Joseph’s finish with 42 points, ahead of Episcopal (87) and Mt. Carmel (128).
“My girls are coming around,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “They all did run a smart race. That was a big PR for Daigle. We had best times for several of them.”