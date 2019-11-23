CROWLEY — Trey Amos scored on a 46-yard run with 3:50 remaining to lift seventh-seeded Catholic-New Iberia to a 24-21 win over No. 2 Notre Dame in the Division III quarterfinals on a rainy Friday night at Gardner Memorial Stadium.
"I saw a big hole and just took off," said Amos, who led all rushers with 157 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. "I don't know. It was just crazy. I thought they were going to tackle me, but it was so slippery."
On Notre Dame's ensuing possession, the Pioneers (8-2) appeared to be on the ropes with a fourth-and-20 at their own 25-yard line, but a trick play gave Pios a fresh set of downs.
"We had the two quarterbacks (Ben Broussard and Parker Seilhan) in the game together," Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said of the improbable fourth down conversion. "Parker handed it to Ben on a sweep, and Ben threw a backward pass to Parker, who hit Barrett Harrington down the field.
"I thought we had a chance when we converted that fourth down play. It was an outstanding throw and Barrett made a heck of a catch, but then we turned it over. We had a chance to put it in there to win it, but we had the high snap and turned it over."
Catholic-NI junior linebacker Carson Stiles came up with the fumble recovery that put the game out of reach.
"All across the front, we played our tails off," said Catholic-NI coach Brent Indest. "We played a lot of man coverage on the back end, and it worked out well. I can't say enough about our coaches and our players.
"Anytime you can beat a team that's well-coached and that solid of a team, it feels good. It's always a chess match when you play those guys. Sometimes we get them. They've gotten us a lot more than we've gotten them, but we loved our plan tonight."
Indest said his team threw a new wrinkle at the Pioneers.
"We played with no tight end, and we haven't done that all year long," the Catholic coach said. "It evened them up and made them play a truer look against us. We know that we have to get No. 3 (Amos) and No. 4 (Tray Henry) in space a couple of times, and that changes everything."
Henry gained 75 yards on 22 carries, while sophomore wingback KK Reno rushed four times for 43 yards, caught a 16-yard pass and threw a 61-yard completion to Avery Guidry on a wingback pass on the first possession of the game.
"We have been practicing that play all week," Reno said of the trick play. "When they called it, my heart started beating fast, but we had to make big plays at big moments."
Following the pass from Reno to Guidry, the Panthers (9-2) were eventually stopped on downs at the Notre Dame 9.
Subsequently, however, the long drive by the Panthers paid off when Notre Dame went three-and-out on its first possession and then had a punt blocked in its own end zone that was recovered by Nicholas Borne to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
"The irony of that trick play is that Lewie ran that play against me when I was at Kaplan in 2008 or 2009," Indest said of the wingback pass. "I copied it. That's a big form of flattery. We scored with it against East St. John when I was at Carencro, and then we broke it out tonight."
On the ensuing kickoff, Jack Faulk went 98 yards to tie the score at 7. The Panthers, however, took a 17-7 halftime lead on a five-yard keeper by Amos and a 28-yard field goal by John Patrick Theriot.
"Trey Amos was the difference in the game," Cook said. "You have to tip your hat to him. He's an outstanding player. I'm glad we won't have to see him anymore.
"You're not going to contain him for 48 minutes. I thought we did a really good job, but he got loose on us a few times. We don't have many guys who can run him down."
In the second half, Notre Dame (9-3) surged ahead 21-17 on two touchdown runs by Dominic Thibodeaux, who carried 23 times for 138 yards.
"For having two games under his belt as a running back, I thought Dominic did a really nice job," Cook said.
The Panthers rushed for 251 yards compared to 97 for the Pioneers.
"St. Charles Catholic is probably better defensively than what I just saw, and I have no tricks up my sleeve," Indest said of his team's semifinal opponent next week.
"We came out in a whole new look against these guys. There's not a whole lot I can come out in, so we won't be able to surprise them as much as I surprised Notre Dame tonight."
Borne, a senior safety, and Stiles helped the Panthers limit Notre Dame to 12 first downs. In addition, the Pioneers were 1-of-9 on third downs.
"We found a way defensively, which was phenomenal," Indest said. "We gave up a kick return and a couple of touchdowns on short fields, but they never drove it on us. They never moved it the length of the field.
"I'll be honest. I know Lewie is a purist. I knew he was never going to move this game. If it was up to me, we would have played yesterday, but it probably ended up being in our favor with the way things ended up tonight. No. 10 (Broussard) is a really good passer, but I think this weather hurt him throwing the ball."