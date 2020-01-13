NEW IBERIA — Four years ago, the Catholic-New Iberia girls basketball program was on the verge of a partial shutdown.
"We were about to go strictly junior varsity," said Panthers coach Michelle Bienvenu.
But her daughter, Madison Bienvenu, helped change all that along with some help from her mother's high school coach.
"I called Dave Theriot, who was my coach at St. Martin Academy," Michelle Bienvenu said of the now-defunct private school in St. Martinville.
"I asked him to come help me. He came out of retirement and is now 71 years old. We've been doing this for four years now."
Theriot's return to the bench coincided with Madison Bienvenu's freshman season four years ago.
Madison Bienvenu, now a senior, recently became the school's all-time leading scorer.
Also the homecoming queen and a volleyball star, Madison scored 27 points with 15 rebounds, six blocks and five steals last week in a 65-35 win over Delcambre that improved Catholic-NI's record to 9-7, 2-1 in District 7-2A.
"That's pretty much a very typical night for her," Michelle Bienvenu said. "She averages nearly a double-double in every game."
Michelle Bienvenu, whose husband Jeff also serves as an assistant coach, is admittedly hard to please.
"It's been awesome coaching Madison, but it can be awkward at times," Michelle Bienvenu said. "I'm not what you'd call shy, but I'm humble so it's hard for me to do something like an interview about my daughter.
"I don't like to brag on her. Even saying 'good job' in the game is hard. Yes, I am a taskmaster. I'm sure you can see that."
As of now, Madison Bienvenu hopes to continue her volleyball career on the next level at a state school.
"I don't have anything lined up at the moment, but we're working on something for volleyball," she said. "I would like to play volleyball at UL or LSU. We're trying to get a scholarship at UL.
"I don't really have a favorite sport. It depends on the season. Whatever season I'm in, I'm enjoying what I'm playing."
Madison agrees with her mother that it can be difficult and rewarding having the family ties intertwined within the school's basketball program.
"It's tough at times because they're going to be harder on me than on some of the other players, Madison said, "but overall it's a very good experience to go through all these seasons with them."
Michelle Bienvenu and her husband keep some space between them on the bench during games.
"It can get kind of shaky sometimes," she said. "If you notice, I sit on the other end of the bench from him."
Madison has received some scholarship offers from out-of-state colleges.
"I think she's going to choose volleyball, but you don't know yet because there's half a year left," Michelle Bienvenu said. "I don't know what avenue she's going to choose. She loves both basketball and volleyball. She would rather stay in-state."
The Panthers, ranked sixth in Division III in the LHSAA power ratings, got a first-round bye last season as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs before losing to No. 10 St. Mary's in the regionals.
"We're looking to win our first playoff game of my career," Madison said. "I think we can go further this year because we have three close-knit seniors with great chemistry."