LAKE CHARLES — Doyline senior Decari Markray recorded a game-high 30 points and 15 rebounds, producing the game-winning basket off a steal with 24 seconds remaining, as the Panthers edged JS Clark 63-31 in a Class B semifinal at the Burton Coliseum.
The victory sends second-seeded Doyline (32-2) to the state final for the first time since 2003. The Panthers, who have not won a championship since 1967, will play a familiar foe in the title game, two-time defending champion and No. 1 seed Simsboro.
No. 6 JS Clark, making its first appearance in the LHSAA state tournament, finished 25-11. Considering coach and school founder Tiffianie Lewis is stepping down to pursue another venture, the Bulldogs’ historic run meant more to her and her players.
“It’s special for me because these guys grew up under me,” Lewis said. “All of my seniors have been with me since they were in fifth grade, so it’s special to be here with them. They’re like my sons. I thank God that he put them in a place to take part in their lives.”
Makray, a first-team all-state player, was perhaps the biggest difference-maker, but Lewis pointed to her team’s uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting as a deciding factor. JS Clark knocked down only 11 of its 20 attempts from the free-throw line.
With an opportunity to tie the game with 2.5 seconds left, D’Marcus Fugett missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
“We’re usually a 65% free-throw shooting team,” Lewis said. “That’s what it came down to in the end.”
Doyline, although 60.9% from the line for the game, received a key free throw from freshman Jamaria “Juicy” Clark with 15 seconds left after Markray gave the Panthers the lead. Clark, the lone non-senior starter for the Panthers, scored 14 points.
JS Clark led 7-1 about midway through the first quarter, but Doyline, specifically Markray, began to heat up. The 6-foot-3 Markray scored six of his seven first-quarter points during a 15-5 run by the Panthers to give them a 16-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
“He’s a great player,” Lewis said of Makray. “He can score even when he’s not supposed to score. He did a great job tonight. I thought our guys played good on him. He still managed to hit 30. Some of those points were just off freak shots.”
The runs were only beginning, however. Doyline took its largest lead of the half on a putback by Marcus Young to start the second quarter, but the Bulldogs responded with a 12-2 run, including back-to-back triples by Channing Arvie, to grab a four-point lead.
JS Clark took a 28-27 lead into halftime, but it was unable to separate itself from the Panthers in the third quarter. In fact, neither team could throughout the game. Despite 11 lead changes, the largest lead by either squad was six. The game was tied eight times, including at 46 at the end of third quarter.
“Honestly, that’s the first time we’ve been tested that tough in probably close to two months,” said Doyline coach Michael Normand, whose team hadn’t lost since Nov. 14. “So a lot of credit goes to JS Clark.
The Bulldogs best response came in the fourth quarter when Doyline grabbed a 56-51 lead on a pair of free throws by Young, who scored nine points. A 9-3 run by JS Clark, including two more triples by Arvie, tied the game at 60.
Arvie, a sophomore, finished with a team-high 18 points, all off 3-pointers.
“He’s 15 years old,” Lewis said of Arvie. “He’s got a long basketball career ahead of him. I tell you, whoever is coming up against him in the next season, you better watch out. He’s 45% from the 3-point line. He’s an awesome kid — on and off the court.”