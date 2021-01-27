OPELOUSAS Whenever the Opelousas Tigers take the court against district rival Cecilia High, a tight battle almost always ensues.
Tuesday night’s contest was a close one until the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were within three points of the lead after three, but the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs by 10 points in the final period to take a 59-44 home victory in District 6-4A play.
The Tigers saw senior guard Jon’Quarius McGhee deliver a strong performance down the stretch and have now won back-to-back games to start district play.
“It feels good to get another win against a well-coached Cecilia team,” Tigers coach Lorenso Williams said. “It was fun. Those guys played real hard. They came out and had a great game plan to try and contain us, but our guys withstood the rush, and we figured out away in the fourth quarter to pull forward. It’s the district. Anybody can be beaten in this district any night. It’s one of the toughest districts in the state, and it has a lot of pride behind each school. Our guys just did what we had to at the end, and we got the win.”
McGhee, a Nicholls State signee, led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“I knew it was crunch time for me to step up,” McGhee said. “Make plays for my team to win this game and listen to my coaches and what they tell me to do, and execute at the end and get the big district win for them.”
McGhee and others were forced to elevate their game after senior guard Jayden Lazard took a hard fall in the second quarter and injured his tailbone, and the Tigers proved to have enough depth.
“The trainer felt like he (Lazard) should be out the rest of the game,” Williams said. “We have so many guys, we have a lot of depth. That’s one of the strengths of our team, so I wasn’t worried that we wouldn't be fine. Jayden’s one of our senior leaders. Him and Jon’Quarius (McGhee) are Batman and Robin out there, but when we lost him, we knew that we had another guy we had been waiting on in Ki Jones. It just shows what a team that we are and making sure that if somebody goes down, we’re okay. Just keep everybody motivated and we’ll be fine.”
The Bulldogs saw Lamar signee Avontez Ledet shine with a game-high 19 points, but they just weren’t quite able to pull out front when they had the chance.
“We just knew we had to stay ahead of them (Cecilia),” Williams said. “We haven’t lost here but to them in the last two years. Both years they took us to the wire, one they beat us, the second one we beat them at the buzzer. We knew we had to stay above and don’t let them get the lead because at the end of the day, we knew we had been in that situation, so that was one of the things I told them, try to at least stay above and we’ll be fine.”
The Tigers’ switch to a zone defense allowed them to pull away in the fourth, as it seemed to throw the Bulldogs off after they had played man-to-man the first three quarters.
“When we called that last timeout, one of the things we talked about was the effort,” Williams said. “We’ve got to step it up a little bit better. My assistant coach Donovan Williams, he came and said let’s go zone, and honestly that was the change in the whole game was when we went zone because we had been playing man the whole time. I felt like that changed the whole tempo. I think Cecilia settled a little bit in the zone, and it gave us more rebounding, and we got our transition buckets off of that.”
The Tigers are now 14-1 after this big win and have responded well since losing their first game of the season to Madison Prep last week, as they’ve put themselves in the drivers seat for the district title.
“I feel real good,” Williams said. “I feel like the Madison Prep game, it was an eye-opener. The guys worked hard in practice the next couple of days, and I felt going forward. I feel real good about this team because that’s what I wanted to see how they would respond, and those guys responded well. Kind of like in the fourth quarter, I gave them the challenge, and we were up only three. We did what we had to and they responded, so that’s all I can ask for.”