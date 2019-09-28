1. Breaux Bridge’s jamboree performance meant nothing

Make that absolutely nothing. Since looking like a team in transition in the jamboree, the Breaux Bridge Tigers have looked more like a powerhouse in building a 4-0 start to the season. Coach Chad Pourciau’s team has now beaten the returning Class 3A state champion in Eunice and the returning Division III state finalist Catholic High of New Iberia. The Tigers sport one of the area’s top playmakers in wide receiver Dartravien Girod and one of the best linebackers in Tyrese Martin, who helped the Tigers force seven touchdowns at Eunice on Friday.

2. Passing offenses beginning to steal the show

For an area largely known for old-school, smash-mouth football despite the nationwide move to 7-on-7 finesse football, week four delivered signs the area isn’t adverse to throwing it. It’s rare that all 10 of the area’s top 10 receiving leaders all have over 100 yards. Southside’s Dillon Monette eclipsed 400 yards passing. Opelousas Catholic used to be a ground-and-pound team, but Jesse Roy threw for 344 yards Friday. A Breaux Bridge quarterback threw for 293 yards.

3. STM Cougars in argument for state’s best team

After handling longtime Class 4A juggernaut Neville on Friday, coach Jim Hightower’s Cougars have solidly placed themselves in the conversation for the best teams in the state overall. St. Thomas More can really nail down its argument when it hosts Catholic High of Baton Rouge on Friday. Catholic High has accounted for four of STM’s last 10 losses and have won a pair of Division I state titles over the last four seasons.