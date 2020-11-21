Cameron George, Acadiana
The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams defensive line was nothing short of dominant in a 34-12 victory over Lafayette High for the district title, and senior defensive end Cameron George led the way. The UL commit was a disruptive force as a pass rusher, delivering three sacks and making life difficult for opposing quarterback Xan Saunier.
Kohen Boyd, Breaux Bridge
The Breaux Bridge Tigers were in a must-win situation against Livonia, and they came away with a huge 22-20 victory to keep their playoffs hopes alive thanks to a strong performance on the ground led by Kohen Boyd. The athletic Boyd had 212 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries and stepped up as the Tigers’ workhorse with Jamal Sylvester out.
Sharod Kelly, Comeaux
It was supposed to be the final game in a winless season for the Comeaux Spartans, but running back Sharod Kelly had other ideas. Kelly opened up the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later put the Spartans up for good with a 66-yard run in the third. He finished with 203 yards and two scores on 24 carries to help Comeaux avoid the winless season.
Markel Linzer, New Iberia
One of the best turnaround stories in the Acadiana area this season was at New Iberia, and Markel Linzer played a key role in the Yellow Jackets going from 2-8 to 6-2. Linzer finished out the regular season in style by rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns, thanks mostly to an 80-yard touchdown run, to help New Iberia pile up 501 rushing yards in a win over South Terrebonne.
Traylon Prejean, Carencro
With the other half of the Golden Bears’ powerful 1-2 punch at running back in Kendrell Williams not playing in the regular-season finale, Prejean picked up the slack in style with 173 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to help Carencro bounce back from its only loss of the season. Prejean’s effort was a fitting way to end his personal comeback season after missing most of 2019 with an injury.