Thirty-three high school programs from around the state competed in the Quick Slants 7-on-7 Tournament held at St. Thomas More Wednesday and Thursday.
Vermilion Catholic won the Small School Division on Wednesday with the host Cougars claiming the Large School Division crown on Thursday.
After going 2-1 in pool play, the Cougars knocked off East Jefferson, Carencro, Sulphur and Teurlings Catholic in the playoffs.
STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie had his hands full coaching his team while also serving as tournament director.
"It's all about putting on a first-class event for the kids," Savoie said. "They deserve it.
"A lot of schools talk about this event being the measuring stick of their summer. They want to get to this event and show well. Our kids look at this event as a big competition to culminate the summer workouts."
As they did last year, junior quarterbacks Sam Altmann and Wilton Taylor shared first-team repetitions for the Cougars. Savoie said that the 7 on 7 competition is great preparation for the upcoming season.
"It's a big deal with quarterback development because read and recognition is a big thing," he said. "I tell people there are two things that make good quarterbacks: accuracy and decision-making. 7 on 7 gives you opportunities for a quarterback to get real speed reps where they have to make split-second decisions under pressure.
"When the fall hits, you add those linemen in front of you and hope the game slows down for the quarterbacks because of all the reps they got during the summer."
Receivers Christian McNees, Hayes Moncla, Tanner Hornback, Connor Stelly and Landon Strother, as well as tight ends Barrett David and Brandon LeBlanc, were frequent targets of the STM quarterbacks.
"We're really starting to jell," Savoie said. "At the end of June, we had our best week of 7 on 7. The wide receivers are jelling with the quarterbacks. That whole month of June is about putting tools in their toolbox that they can use to be successful. You hope that by the end of June, you will see them using it."
Teurlings Catholic also went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Breaux Bridge, Westgate and St. Amant to reach the finals. Quarterback Preston Welch connected frequently with receiver Kentrell Prejean for the Rebels, who scored a tournament-best 35 points in a win over Northside.
"Kentrell and I have been throwing the ball since we were little kids," said Welch, who recently received his first scholarship offer from Alabama-Birmingham. "We have a great connection. He's a senior. I'm a junior. This is our last year together. We want to come out and make it count."
Cecilia, which went 3-0 in pool play, lost in the quarterfinals to Sulphur. Sophomore Diesel Solari, the team's leading rusher last year, is the starting quarterback now that Alex Soileau has graduated.
"We want Diesel to run the offense using the skill set he has at a high level," said Skains, who moved Solari to first-team quarterback for four games last year when Soileau was out with an injury.
"He has some special things he can do."
Linebacker/running back Ridge Collins and receiver Germonie Davis were impressive Thursday for the Bulldogs, who reached the Class 4A quarterfinals last year. Skains said that Collins is the best player he's ever coached who didn't have a scholarship offer entering his senior season.
"Ridge might be a tailback in college," Skains said. "He's a very physical specimen who will do a lot of things for us on both sides of the football. We're excited about him."
Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 last year, was back on the field for the Bears on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound senior looked sharp throwing the ball and also appeared to be in peak physical condition.
"All summer, Chantz was there mentally taking reps," Bears coach Tony Courville said. "When he did intrasquad 7 on 7, he stood behind the huddle and made the calls.
"We're proud of what he's done. He did everything he could do during his rehab. He did it all in the weight room."