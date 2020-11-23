It didn’t take long for Avery Quoyeser to make an impact on the soccer field for the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars.
After all, she’s been a valuable contributor since her freshman year.
Excelling more at passing and defense as a midfielder, however, a field general like Quoyeser doesn’t always soak up the spotlight.
However, Division I college Appalachian State took notice of Quoyeser, and she earned a scholarship to continue her academic and athletic career with the Mountaineers’ soccer program.
“I’m very excited,” Quoyeser said. “It’s a cool campus, and I really love the coaches and the atmosphere. I’ve always wanted to play soccer in North Carolina due to the atmosphere. I loved the team and the coaches when I visited and just how competitive everything was. I really loved the soccer culture there and am excited to be in the Sun Belt and getting to face UL.”
Quoyeser had a few offers on the table closer to home, including Mississippi College and Spring Hill College, but she knew Appalachian State was home for her.
“Appalachian State was the furthest, but I knew it was the one for me," she said. "The coaches made me feel at home, and I loved everything about it.”
Appalachian State was the perfect fit for Quoyeser, as it was her only Division I offer in a state with a rich soccer tradition.
“I’ve always wanted to play soccer at the Division I level,” Quoyeser said. “North Carolina is a great place to be for soccer. I’ve always wanted to keep playing after high school, so this opportunity was a dream for me.”
Quoyeser has stepped up as a leader in her senior season and took upon herself to organize team workouts this summer.
“She (Quoyeser) has been a leader for some time,” Lady Cougars coach Daniel Underwood said. “Her and Riley LeBlanc took it upon themselves to lead others and led summer workouts that kept everybody on track. Team bonding has been challenging since the school can’t organize things, but she’s done things to take a leadership role and make sure the team is focused.”
Quoyeser acts as the quarterback on the field at all times for the Lady Cougars.
“She (Quoyeser) is our field general,” Underwood said. “That’s why she’s so dangerous. She’s great on big passes, and it’s really hard for her to wow you because she does all the blue collar stuff. Everybody sees goals, but no one sees passes and defense. I think that’s why she gets overlooked as far as All-State MVP.”
Quoyeser is excited for her senior season and hopes to serve as a mentor to the underclassmen.
“I knew coming in as a freshman I’d be playing under some really good seniors,” Quoyeser said. “They helped me out and made me feel comfortable. I want to do the same thing for our younger kids. I want everyone to know exactly what their place is and have really good communication on the field so we can play good together. My No. 1 goal this season is to win another state championship.”
Quoyeser’s goals at Appalachian State are to make an immediate impact and become a more complete player.
“My goal is to make an immediate impact on the team,” Quoyeser said. “Just improve overall and just grow as a leader and an individual overall. Defense and passing accuracy are my strengths, but I’m looking to expand as an overall player to be more well-rounded. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and am ready to show what I’ve got.”