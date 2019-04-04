LSWA CLASS 5A CHART
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Kobi Johnson Thibodaux 5-9 Sr. 10.3
Jalen Cook Walker 6-0 Jr. 29.5
Paul King Ouachita 5-9 Sr. 15.4
Elijah Morgan Jesuit 6-1 Sr. 19.8
Reece Beekman Scotlandville 6-3 Jr. 22.1
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Marvin Robertson Jr. Thibodaux 6-1 Sr. 14.2
CJ Carpenter Natchitoches Central 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Rodney Munson Bonnabel 5-11 Sr. 21.2
Kalil Thomas Holy Cross 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Kentrell Garnett Catholic 6-1 Jr. 19.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALEN COOK, WALKER
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY CLARK, THIBODAUX
Honorable mention
Anthony Ruffin, Terrebonne; Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette; Jaqualon Lovette, New Iberia; Quez Owens, Ouachita; Shadon Green, Landry-Walker; Dywan Griffin, Landry-Walker; Devon Jefferson, St. Augustine; Tai’Reon Joseph, Scotlandville; SD Ellis, Southwood; Daniel Ortiz, Southwood; TJ Robinson, Airline; Deondre Buggage, H.L. Bourgeois; Ja’Khi Douglas, Terrebonne; Rashaud Winslow, Thibodaux; Alex Sanders, Central Lafourche, Rashod Robinson, Thibodaux, Rodney Pete, Barbe; Darrell Washington, LaGrange; Gary Smith, Dutchtown; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Collin Holloway, Catholic; Gary Smith Dutchtown.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Niya McGuire Ouachita 5-11 Sr. 19.7
Jerkalia Jordan John Curtis 5-9 Jr. 17.0
Kennedi Heard Captain Shreve 5-9 Sr. 13.8
Tiara Young Walker 5-10 Sr. 29.3
Alexius Horne Denham Springs 5-9 Sr. 18.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jil Poullard Sam Houston 5-6 Sr. 18.0
Haley Giaratano Ponchatoula 5-9 Sr. 23.0
Abryhia Irons John Curtis 5-7 Sr. 15.0
Jordan Berry Mt. Carmel 5-5 Sr. 17.0
Diniaa McZeal East Ascension 5-4 Sr. 13.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TIARA YOUNG, WALKER
COACH OF THE YEAR: KEITH GREENE, CAPTAIN SHREVE
Honorable mention
Bre Owens, Ruston; Faith Robinson, West Monroe; Antiesha Griffin, Alexandria; J’unti Franklin, Natchitoches Central; Jeriah Warren, LaGrange; Nashalie Dominguez, H.L. Bourgeois; Kayland Jones, Thibodaux; Marianna Charles, H.L. Bourgeois; Bren’nasia Adams, Thibodaux; Salma Bates, John Curtis; Alana Donaldson, Chalmette; Addison Martin, Captain Shreve; Aaliyah Stevenson, Captain Shreve; Kayla Hampton, Airline; Kyla Hamilton, Sam Houston; Aasia Sam, LaGrange; Erica Lafayette, McKinley; Tristen Washington, East Ascension; Desiree Jones, Denham Springs; Brandy Scott, Hammond; Amoura Graves, Ponchatoula; Kate Thompson, Denham Springs.