ACA.quickslants.072322.002.jpg

Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine has his defending Class 4A state champion Tigers off to a 5-0 start.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Games

Covenant Christian (1-3) at Vermilion Catholic (5-0)

Friday’s Games

Acadiana (4-1) at Sam Houston (3-2)

Carencro (4-1) at Lafayette (4-1)

Southside (4-1) at Comeaux (0-5)

New Iberia (1-4) at Opelousas (4-1)

Rayne (2-3) at Eunice (3-2)

North Vermilion (3-2) at St. Thomas More (4-1)

Teurlings (5-0) at Westgate (5-0)

Lafayette Christian (4-1) at Northside (3-2)

Cecilia (4-1) at Breaux Bridge (2-3)

Livonia (1-3) at Beau Chene (1-4)

Church Point (5-0) at Port Barre (0-4)

Iota (3-2) at Northwest (3-2)

St. Charles (3-2) at Abbeville (4-1)

Kaplan (3-2) at Crowley (1-4)

St. Martinville (1-4) at Erath (3-2)

Notre Dame (3-2) at Lake Arthur (3-2)

Ascension Episcopal (1-4) at Catholic-NI (1-4)

Franklin (1-4) at Delcambre (4-1)

Loreauville (2-3) at West St. Mary (0-5)

North Central (3-2) at St. Edmund (3-2)

Opelousas Catholic (2-3) at Westminster (1-4)

Merryville (1-4) at Highland Baptist (2-3)

Jeanerette (3-2) at Hanson (5-0)

View comments