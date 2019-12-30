ST. MARTINVILLE — During the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout final on Sunday, a group of coaches watching from the stands were fascinated by the defensive intensity shown by New Iberia, which defeated Rayne 46-29 to win its third tournament this season.
One of the coaches mentioned that he would love to observe one of NISH coach Todd Russ' practice sessions.
Russ said his team's defense is predicated on mental toughness.
"What makes us so tough on defense is that everybody trusts that what we do works," he said. "Everybody who comes through our program from freshmen on up believes that what we ask them to do is in the best interest of the program — not just them, but the program.
"There's no special technique we use. There are no special drills we do."
During the tournament, the Yellow Jackets (13-1) held four opponents to an average of 31 points per game. After a 78-44 rout of Jennings in the opening round, NISH limited Breaux Bridge to 23 points.
"It's Stiles Jolivet realizing that, as a senior, he sets the tone," Russ said. "It's Jaquan Latula — who hadn't made a shot in the last six games the way he's capable of shooting the ball — defending.
"It's Allen Walker not being concerned about stats. Those guys are unselfish. They get coached real hard, and they don't mind. They're all about what's best for NISH."
Rayne forward Leon Smith, who averaged 30 points during the tournament, only scored eight versus the Yellow Jackets.
"I challenged Allen Walker and Jaterrius Fusilier to stop him," Russ said. "I told them that we're not going to win if they don't do their job, and they took it personally.
"He's a good player. I love watching Leon play — the energy, the excitement, the appreciation. I told him that, but we knew we had a task. We had a job to do, and we accepted the challenge. There's no secret to it. It's buying in, in the locker room."
Brennan Chatman came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and lead the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. Walker added 12, and Fusilier scored nine.
"We're still not right where we need to be," Russ said. "The kids are playing hard. The effort is phenomenal, but when are they going to get more confident offensively? We should be better offensively, but the effort is definitely A-1."
NISH used an 18-4 run in the second half to shake the Wolves (13-7), who got nine points from guard Antonio Cormier.
A steal by Jolivet and a dunk by Fusilier put NISH ahead 28-19 midway through the third period. Walker then rejected a shot on the other end of the floor, and Jolivet scored the next four points.
"We have guys not playing to the best of their ability yet," Russ said. "I don't know where we're going to end up. It's still early in the season. We have a long way to go. We beat a really good Rayne team that wouldn't go away by hanging our hat on our defense. That's what we do. We defend.
"Again, I don't know where it's going to end up at, but we're going to bust our butt. (Clemson football coach) Dabo Swinney said Saturday night in an interview that kids allow you to coach them when they know you love them."
Russ is known for his tough-love approach.
"The New Iberia Senior High basketball parents allow me to coach my kids," he said. "They allow me to coach them the way I see fit. They may not always like what's taking place.
"The players may not always like the things I ask them to do, but the one thing we have is trust, belief and buy-in."
Rayne made an impressive run in the tourney by knocking off St. Martinville and Peabody.
"We played probably one of the toughest defensive teams in the state tonight," said Wolves coach Darrell Caesar. "Coach Russ does a great job of getting them prepared for games and making them tough.
"He preaches defense and has his kids playing hard-nosed basketball. We just didn't execute on offense. It was our first time seeing that type of pressure. It's a good learning experience, and now we know where we have to get better."