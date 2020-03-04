LAKE CHARLES — The Northwest girls basketball team’s first three possessions of Wednesday’s Class 3A semifinal against Booker T. Washington at the Burton Coliseum was just a glimpse of what was a long night on the hardwood for the Lady Raiders.
Turnover. Turnover. Turnover.
Top-seeded Northwest committed nine turnovers in the first quarter and fell behind by 15 points, a hole that proved insurmountable in a 57-45 loss to the No. 4 Lady Lions.
Making their second consecutive trip to the semifinals after doing so for the first time in school history last year, the Lady Raiders finished the season with a 30-5 mark.
Booker T. Washington — a charter school in New Orleans who’ve moved up to Class 3A after reaching the 1A semifinals last year — scored the first seven points of the game and built a 19-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Lions (23-13) had more points off turnovers (9) than the Lady Raiders had total points in the opening period.
Using a variation of a 2-2-1 trap, the Lady Raiders struggled to get the ball past midcourt in the early going against the Lady Lions’ length and quickness. Northwest finished the game with 27 turnovers, 19 of which came in the first half.
“It’s a remix,” Lady Lions coach Lakenya Reed said. “It’s a 2-2-1, but we throw out little wrinkles here and there. We just find sneaky ways to pressure the ball. I’m blessed with athletes. We play positionless basketball.”
The first quarter proved to be Northwest’s undoing. The Lady Raiders outscored BTW 39-38 over the final three quarters.
“I would have liked for us to respond better to that,” Lady Raiders coach Nicole Manuel said of BTW’s pressure defense. “We wanted to dribble way too much instead of just getting the ball to the wings and then getting it to the middle. But it wasn’t happening that way. They saw the trap coming, but we just needed to move the ball faster and it didn’t happen.”
As much as Northwest sputtered against BTW’s trapping defense, Manuel seemed to be most disappointed with her team’s lack of defensive intensity in the first period. The Lady Lions scored 16 of their 19 points in the paint.
“We were not aggressive enough on defense because they were getting a lot easy baskets under the goal,” Manuel said. “We weren’t rotating right whenever we needed to. When we were in a certain man (defense), we weren’t being accountable staying in front of the basketball and things like that. So that’s what really hurt us — that first quarter.”
Two more buckets to start the second quarter gave BTW its largest lead of the first half at 17 points. But Northwest began to settle in from there, responding with a 14-5 run to trim the Lady Lions’ lead to eight points. But Ra’nae Tumblin’s turnaround jumper off the glass, followed by a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Alaylia Spears, gave BTW a 33-20 lead heading into halftime.
Spears scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and produced five steals in the first half. She finished the contest with a game-high 23 points.
BTW took a 19-point lead into the final period, but the Lady Raiders didn’t go away quietly. A 10-0 Northwest run to start the fourth quarter, punctuated by a jumper by Jala Thierry, cut its deficit to nine points.
Northwest never got any closer, however.
“They never gave up,” Manuel said. “We were down by a lot at one point, and we closed it a little bit. We just never could get in rhythm to really close it out as close as we would like for it to be. But they never gave up, and that’s something that we always had. They kept fighting. Don’t hold your head down and keep working.”
The Lady Raiders graduate three seniors — Thierry, Khahli Malone, Tashianna Fontenot and Braylin Charles — but juniors like Katyln Manuel and Mary Leday will return. Manuel led Northwest with 12 points. Malone finished with 10, while Thierry and Leday each had seven.
“We at least maintained from last season and didn’t decline,” Manuel said. “We still have to keep working. We’ll have Katlyn and Mary coming back so that way they can lead the underclassmen, show them. They’ve been here twice, so they know what it’s like. They know what it takes to get here. So they’ll be able to be captains next year and lead the underclassmen and hopefully fix our errors.”