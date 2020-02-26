St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Underwood has a few anecdotes that explain what kind of athlete Anne-Marie Alack is, and they all paint a picture of her competitiveness.
Off the field, Underwood said Alack is “wonderful to be around.” The senior center midfielder is known for her kindness and integrity.
On the field, however, Underwood said she’s somewhat intimidating to opposing players because she’s “such a physical force.”
“From a coaching perspective, I love how she plays,” Underwood said. “I call her my spirit animal. She reminds me a lot of how I approached the game as far as that competitive edge. She’ll find anything — anything — to want to go and beat the opponent.”
But Underwood’s first story about Alack, back when she was starting as a freshman, sums up her time as a Lady Cougar the best.
STM had just lost to rival Lakeshore in the sudden death round of penalty kicks during the 2017 Division II final. It was the second time in as many years the Lady Titans had beaten the Lady Cougars in the postseason — the first one, during the semifinals, was also decided by a shootout — but losing in the championship game, unsurprisingly, stung a bit more.
“You can’t get ready for that kind of heartbreak because you don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” Alack said. “You go in there with your mind (set on), ‘This is it. We’re winning.’ You don’t think of the (alternative).”
Tears in their eyes, Underwood found Alack to give her a hug after the game. Alack’s grief suddenly turned into determination.
“I’m never feeling like this again,” Alack told her coach.
“Well, you owe me three more,” Underwood responded.
Three years later, Alack, Underwood and the Lady Cougars find themselves on the cusp of achieving that goal. After winning the past two Division II titles, including beating Lakeshore 2-0 in last year’s final, top-seeded STM will go for a three-peat against No. 6 Ben Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium.
“It feels not yet complete, but it feels like you’ve accomplished something,” said Alack, whose sister, Mary-Ainsley, is a freshman on the team. “Because you know the heartbreak you do experience in those kinds of situations. So you know what you have to do to get to that moment again, and you know the extra you have to do in order for it to fall the right way this time.”
There’s no question the run the Lady Cougars are on is largely attributable to their talent. Players of all-state caliber routinely dot the lineup. Maddie Moreau was named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year at the end of her senior season last year. Alack, herself, was recently selected to play in the LHSCA All-Star game along with Lady Cougars goalkeeper and fellow captain Paityn Gautreaux.
“You look at the team around me, all of them should have been all-state every year they played,” Alack said. “So I think it’s just a blessing that I was able to play with a group of players I’ve got to have. Because without them, the whole run — the whole the experience — would have meant nothing.”
But to be as consistent as STM has become requires an unquenchable thirst for excellence, and that starts with players like Alack. Her role on the field doesn’t come with much fanfare, Underwood said, but it’s pivotal. She refuses to accept substandard performances from herself or her teammates, including when she’s not on the field.
“One of the greatest traits that she has is her leadership ability,” said Underwood, who’s known her since she was 11. “It’s been evident ever since she was small. Players kind of gravitate toward her personality. She’s very competitive, and she’s very demanding of herself and those around her.”
That was most evident last year when she missed the second half of the season after tearing her ACL in her left knee during a game against St. Joseph’s Academy at Cougar Stadium in early January.
One of the players most adamant about never tasting playoff defeat again was on the sideline when the Lady Cougars repeated. Alack also couldn’t play when her club team, the Cajun Soccer Club 19U squad, won a regional championship and competed in two national tournaments over the summer.
“I think the competitor in me knew it was going to be hard,” Alack said. “For anybody who loves to compete, it’s hard to just sit on the sideline. But one thing I always appreciate thinking back on my experience is how welcoming my team always made me feel. They never made me feel left out.
“That all goes back to coach Daniel, too. He let me still be part of the team and help contribute in any way I could because he knew I wanted to. At the same time, the girls helped include me in everything because, most of them, they had been through it too at one point or another.”
A great example of her teammates accepting her even when she wasn’t playing occured when STM played St. Joseph’s again later in January. The Lady Cougars came out flat in their second-to-last game of the regular season and fell behind 3-0. Alack felt something needed to be said at halftime.
“I just told the team that we need to get it together,” Alack said. “We weren’t playing like a team. So I think that kind of disappointed me because that’s what I’m here for. I just love pretty soccer, and I just love seeing people work together. So I kind of just told them that, and they got their groove back on.”
Indeed, STM found its groove, scoring three second-half goals to salvage a draw. While she wasn’t playing, Alack said she often reserved advice giving or motivational moments when teammates came to her. But now that she’s back on the field, she feels more comfortable being vocal.
Alack wasn’t back on the field immediately to begin her senior year, however. She wasn’t available for the first three games of the season, and Underwood wanted to ease her back into a full-time role even after she was medically cleared. He knew she needed to clear a mental hurdle as much as physical one after a significant injury.
But Underwood noticed a difference in her mentality during a 1-1 draw against Northshore on Dec. 26 at the Lakeshore tournament. Alack played with the kind of fearlessness she exhibited before her injury and showed no signs of soreness or pain.
“She was really upset because we were still building her minutes up, and we pulled her out in kind of a critical point in the game. They ended up scoring a goal to tie it up. They scored off a corner kick, and she was one of our key pieces as far as defending corners. She’s great in the air.
"So she was really upset, and we had a conversation after the game where I was like, ‘Hey, if you’re telling me that you feel good…’ Obviously we talked to her parents, and she already had the greenlight from her doctor. So we said, ‘All right, moving forward, we’re treating you like you’re healthy and good to go.’
“Honestly, since that point forward, we haven’t really pulled her off the field too much. That just speaks to the value that she brings to our team as a player, the talent that she has.”