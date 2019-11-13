Teurlings Catholic volleyball coach Terry Hebert is wondering where the rest of the season went.
In a blink, it’s mid-November, and Hebert’s Rebels are gearing up for their 10th straight trip to the LHSAA state tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. In each of the previous six years, Teurlings entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in its division and won the state championship, the past two titles coming in Division II.
But this year has felt different for Hebert in that it’s flown by. The top-seeded Rebels (40-6) played only one round of district games and had scheduling conflicts with other nondistrict opponents, so Hebert entered his team into more tournaments, including one in Mobile, Alabama, to make up for the lost matches. Four of the six tournaments came in September alone.
“The month of September just disappeared,” said Hebert, who’s been Teurlings’ coach since 2005.
As usual, Teurlings produced an outstanding record during the regular season, going 38-6, but the start of the playoffs snuck up on Hebert.
“I woke up last Monday, and there were butterflies in my stomach,” said Hebert, whose team will face No. 9 Lakeshore in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. “I was like, ‘Man, it’s already here.’ But it’s always exciting. Just to go is a fun time and a good accomplishment.”
Likewise, Teurlings’ district rival, St. Thomas More, is headed back to the state tournament. The No. 5 Cougars (27-12) have reached the quarterfinals every year of Jessica Burke’s 10-year tenure as the program’s coach, including winning six Division II championships.
“It’s something that you definitely can’t take for granted,” Burke said. “Maybe something I used to take for granted back in the early days of my career, but I definitely don’t take for granted (now). It’s definitely an accomplishment and something a lot of the teams in the area don’t get to do. So it’s very exciting.”
STM’s path back to state final won’t be an easy one as it landed on the Rebels’ side of the bracket and drew Vandebilt Catholic, which won the past two Division III titles, in the quarterfinals. STM hasn’t played Vandebilt since the 2017 regular season.
“They’re very well-coached,” Burke said of Vandebilt. “I’m very familiar with their coach (Greg Castillo). He’s a lot of success with different teams. They’re going be a disciplined squad. They’re going to make good decisions. I think they’re a smart team. They have a couple hitters that are very crafty. A little undersized in a couple place, but overall, a very good opponent.”
“I think one of the biggest things we have to focus on is passion and poise,” she said. “If we can be passionate when we play and we can maintain poise throughout the points and rallies, I think we’ll be just fine.”
The Cougars don’t take the floor against Terriers (32-12) until 8 p.m. Thursday, which maybe isn’t ideal but not the worst quarterfinal time slot, Burke said.
“It is what it is. It’s better to play at 8 p.m. than 9 a.m.,” she said. “We’re dealing with teenagers. They’re going to be just fine.”
Like STM with Vandebilt, Teurlings hasn’t played their quarterfinal opponent, the 24-13 Titans, this season. The Rebels will head to Kenner on Thursday morning with the 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal time slot.
“The last couple of years, we’ve played that 8 p.m. match, and it’s such a long, brutal day, trying to keep the girls occupied,” Hebert said. “Because they’re antsy. Like horses in the gate, they’re ready to go. So the 2:30 spot is really nice.”