Lafayette Christian's boys basketball team is going home with a state tournament trophy, but it isn’t the one they wanted.
The Knights finished as the Division III runner-up after falling to Newman 56-47 in the championship game at the Cajundome on Saturday.
“Everybody faces adversity at some time in their life,” Knights coach Jacob Broussard said. “How we choose to respond to it is going to determine how successful we will be as individuals. We talked about it before the game, this is just a game.”
Lafayette Christian (28-6) was looking to win its first boys basketball state championship since 2019 when it won the third of three consecutive state titles in Division IV.
“Yeah, we wanted to win bad,” Broussard said. “The adversity and how we respond to the adversity is going to shape the character of these two dudes (Braylon Richard & Masey Lewis) and the dudes in the locker room.”
In Thursday’s 62-46 semifinals win against Episcopal of Baton Rouge, Lafayette Christian got off to a fast start. But on Saturday the Knights endured two scoring droughts — to the start the game and in the beginning of the fourth quarter — when they went a combined total of 10 minutes, 23 seconds without scoring.
While the Knights failed to overcome the slow start to the game when they went 6:35 before scoring their first basket, it was the 3:48 scoreless stretch to open the fourth quarter that ultimately proved detrimental to the Knights.
Lafayette Christian entered the fourth quarter leading 39-33, a lead that was propelled by the Knights making 10 of 14 from the 3-point line in the first three quarters. However, during their scoring drought that was aided by a number of turnovers, the Greenies (27-3) went on a 9-0 run to claim a 42-39 lead with 4:38 remaining. From that point on, the Knights were outscored 14-8.
“Turnovers were huge in the first quarter as we started off slow,” Broussard said. “They played a huge difference in the fourth quarter as well. We had that five-second count that we kind of had to give one up. I didn’t want to burn a timeout that early in the fourth quarter. That turnover hurt, I think it ended with a bucket (for Newman). … They hit free throws and executed down the stretch.”
Kam Williams finished with a team-high 14 points, while senior point guard Braylon Richard added 13 points.
“We shot it real well, probably one of the best we shot it all year,” Richard said. “They executed when they had to. They hit shots late, they stopped a few of our actions and they made it tough for us to even get shots off. They forced turnovers, got out running. They just executed.”
Masey Lewis, another senior who finished with five points, four assists and three rebounds, was disappointed in his performance despite going up against a Newman team with players his height or taller.
“(Saturday) was tough,” Lewis said. “Usually, I win those battles. I didn’t show up (Saturday). My teammates were hitting great shots. For me, it was just an off game. I didn’t show up, and I wish I could take that back.”
Newman, which ended the season on a 13-game winning streak, won its first state title since 1993 when coach Randy Livingston, played on the team. Livingston led the Greenies to three consecutive state titles during his playing career.
Offensively, Newman was led by Canin Jefferson, the game’s Most Outstanding Player, after he scored a game-high 19 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. In addition to Jefferson, Chris Lockett Jr. was equally solid as he chipped in 15 points, three steals, three assists, and two rebounds.
“The details down the stretch were the difference,” Broussard said. “I felt we had an unbelievable scouting report on those dudes.”
Newman 56, LCA 47
LCA (47): Kam Williams 14; Braylon Richard 13; Scotty Woodcock 9; Daejan Senegal 6; Masey Lewis 5. Team Totals: 4 (11) 6-9 47.
NEWMAN (56): Canin Jefferson 19; Chris Lockett Jr. 15; Todd Jones 9; Austin Montgomery 8; Gabe Parnes 3; Will Randle 2. Team Totals: 14 (6) 10-13 56.
LCA 6 19 14 8 - 47
NHS 8 13 12 23 - 56
3-pointers: LCA Richard 3; Williams 3; Senegal 2; Woodcock 3. NHS Montgomery 2; Jefferson 3; Parnes. Total Fouls: LCA 11, NHS 13. Foul Outs: none. Technicals: none.