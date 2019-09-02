1. St. Thomas More
After coming oh-so-close to upsetting University High in the Division II championship game in December, the Cougars enter the 2019 season as the favorite in that division. If Friday’s 19-0 win against St. Martinville in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree is any indication, Caleb Holstein and the STM offense are poised to once again light up scoreboards en route to another state final appearance. The Cougars have reached the title game in three of the past four years, including the program’s first state crown in 2016.
Season opener: Friday at Holy Cross (Tulane’s Yulman Stadium)
2. Acadiana
There are some question marks along the offensive line, but the Rams have the backfield talent to make the “Veer Machine” just as scary as it always is. Keep in mind, Acadiana gave two-time Class 5A champion Zachary all it wanted in the quarterfinals last year despite quarterback Keontae Williams missing the game with a concussion. He’s back, and so are halfbacks Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks, a pair of Army commitments.
Season opener: Friday at Carencro
3. Notre Dame
Ho hu. Another undefeated regular season for the Pios — their fourth straight — preceded Lewis Cook’s fifth career state championship, avenging the previous season’s title game loss to rival Catholic-New Iberia. Notre Dame has made a habit of cruising into the playoffs, but the district slate becomes more challenging with the addition of two-time defending Division IV champion Lafayette Christian. Still, the Pios return a larger number of returning starters than usual, including currently-injured quarterback Ben Broussard. Tailback CJ Thibodeaux looked like a force in the jamboree against Southside.
Season opener: Friday at Church Point
4. Lafayette Christian
You can’t say the Class 2A-bound Knights “don’t play nobody” anymore. Just take at look at their predistrict slate, with matchups against Westgate, Acadiana, Evangel and St. Helena among them. So LCA will certainly be tested early and often, but few opponents will have as much talent as the Knights. LCA has to replace quarterback Zachary Clement, the reigning Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year, but they return 17 starters. Some of those returners will play on the Division I level, like Errol Rogers Jr. and Sage Ryan.
Season opener: Friday versus Westgate
5. Eunice
The Bobcats are one of the area's more interesting teams . After winning their first state title in 36 years in Class 3A, Eunice moves up to Class 4A. They have to replace nearly every defensive starter but return almost their entire offensive backfield, including quarterback Simeon Ardoin and fullback Deon Ardoin. Can the Bobcats compete at a high level in 4A? We’ll find out, but the jamboree win against 3A semifinalist Iota, a former district foe, was a promising sign.
Season opener: Thursday at Northwest
6. Catholic-New Iberia
Natchitoches Central may not be a Class 5A powerhouse. But the Chiefs still play in the state’s top classification, and Catholic-NI cruised to a 19-0 win in the jamboree played at Northwestern State. So if there was any doubt about the Panthers competing with teams in higher classifications during nondistrict play, like Breaux Bridge and Barbe, that should have answered it. Catholic-NI’s always-potent Wing T attack features two dynamic weapons, quarterback Trey Amos and fullback Tray Henry. The Panthers are aiming for their third straight appearance in the Division III title game.
Season opener: Friday versus Vermilion Catholic
7. Iota
The Bulldogs have come a long way in the four previous seasons under Josh Andrus. Only a handful of years ago the Bulldogs were struggling to win games at all. Now, they’re one of the top contenders for the Class 3A crown, coming off an undefeated regular season and a trip to the semifinals. The title chase will be aided by the return of all-state running back Luke Doucet and three starters on the defensive line.
Season opener: Friday at Iowa
8. Vermilion Catholic
It’s easy to forget the Screamin’ Eagles have made consecutive trips to the Division IV semifinals, and their path to the title game may have been made a little easier with former district rival LCA moving up in class. Still, Country Day and Calvary Baptist have moved down to keep things interesting in that division. VC will certainly have one of the best passers in 1A. Junior Drew Lege threw for more than 3,000 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Season opener: Friday at Catholic-New Iberia
9. Carencro
The previous eight teams in these rankings have all enjoyed deep postseason runs in recent years. The Bears, however, have not, posting sub-.500 records over the past two seasons. But, on paper, this appears to be the most-talented and most-experienced team in Tony Courville’s three-year tenure, and Carencro looked down-right scary in its 20-0 win against Breaux Bridge in the Kiwanis Jamboree. Four three-year starters on the offensive line certainly help, but the backfield trio of quarterback Tavion Faulk and halfbacks Kendrell Williams and Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean looks formidable. The reigning Defensive MVP of the district, Ra’shad Onezime, also lurks in the Carencro secondary.
Season opener: Friday versus Acadiana
10. St. Martinville
Sure, the Tigers struggled to defend the high-flying St. Thomas More offense in the Kiwanis Jamboree, but most teams will. Fortunately for St. Martinville, it shouldn’t see a passing game quite like that for the rest of the season. After an undefeated regular season and trip to the quarterfinals in 2018, the Tigers appear poised to compete at a high level in Class 3A. They do have to replace a quarterback and an all-state running back, but eight defensive starters return. Wide receiver Brian Wiltz Jr. is a dangerous weapon on the perimeter.
Season opener: Friday at Cecilia
On the outside looking in: Kaplan, Northwest, Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas Catholic, Church Point, Ascension Episcopal, Westgate