SULPHUR — Cade Hart is not a freshman anymore.
Hart is no longer the first-year Calvary Baptist pitcher who was battered by a Catholic-New Iberia lineup in a loss in the first round of the 2017 Division III quarterfinals, knocked out of Game 1 after eight hits and 11 earned runs in 3⅔ innings.
No, Hart is not that anymore. He’s a junior who has as much talent on the gridiron as he does on the diamond. Catholic coach David Jordan knew that even before the two teams met up Wednesday evening in the Division III semifinals at McMurry Park.
“From everything I’m getting,” Jordan said Monday, “he’s one of the top pitchers in the state.”
Hart lived up to that billing against the Panthers, firing a shutout in a 4-0 win that sends the Cavaliers to the Division III championship game. Catholic, which upset top-seeded Dunham in the quarterfinals after ending the regular season a game below .500, ends their season at 19-18.
“I was definitely trying to get payback on them,” Hart said of his team's 12-1 loss in 2017. “My freshman year, they put me through a lot. It felt really good this time around.”
Hart turned the tables on the Panthers in his second crack at them, scattering five hits and striking out eight on 90 pitches. He didn't walk any.
“He’s stronger,” Jordan said of Hart. “I don’t see his mechanics changing, but he’s definitely more confident. I don’t think he’s lost a game all year. He takes control of the game and competes hard on the mound. He’s a bulldog out there. … He just looks like a mentally tough kid.”
Catholic did not advance a runner into scoring position, often thwarted by a flawless Calvary defense when it had opportunities. Hit-and-run attempts went for naught because of Hart’s ability to miss bats.
“The ball never stays in the same place,” Jordan said. “We thought he was going to come in, so we worked hard on working on inside pitches. But his ball was moving in, moving out. He changed speeds well, and he throws a lot of strikes. Of course, his defense played great baseball. They didn’t make any mistakes.”
The Panthers had a men caught stealing to end an inning twice, one in the first and another in the fifth. Hart also induced two double plays, one in the third and another in the sixth, that erased leadoff singles.
“I think that’s the best we’ve played all year back there,” Hart said of his defense. “They helped me a lot.”
After Calvary took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Fox Locke, Hart struck out the side in the top of the fourth.
“There at the beginning, he had a lot of bad counts,” Jordan said. “He was throwing a lot of balls and had some 3-1 counts and 2-2 counts. I thought we were going to get his pitch count up and hopefully slow him down a little bit. But in the middle innings is when he got better.”
Hart’s outing overshadowed what was, other than one inning, a terrific outing from Catholic starting pitcher Jacob Poe. Entering the fifth, Poe had allowed only one run on three hits, but a hard lineout by Calvary’s Jackson Legg to the start the inning was a sign of things to come.
Three straight hits followed, including a two-run single by Locke. Three batters later, Blaine Rogers brought Locke home with a single of his own.
“They had the timely hits,” Jordan said. “We had five (hits), but we just didn’t have anybody on base.”