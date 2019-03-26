The top seeds in the LHSAA Lafayette bowling bracket advanced with little trouble Tuesday as the semifinal round is now set in the first power-rating bracketed boys/coed division playoffs.
No. 2 seed Brother Martin blitzed through three matches with ease to advance as did No. 3 Central Lafourche.
Central Lafourche stopped what was about to turn into the biggest upset run of the playoffs, beating No. 27 Acadiana 21-6 in the best-of-27 point match.
Acadiana on its home lanes, Acadiana Lanes, made the most noise in the opening round when it upset No. 6 Jesuit 14-13 despite Jesuit winning the three bonus pins for three-game total. But all three games were extremely tight and Acadiana won enough points in the second and third game of the six-player competition to get a 14-10 advantage with its team wins in games 2 and 3.
Ben Broussard had games of 210 and 201 for Acadiana while Drake Trahan had 237 and 215 games. Brysin Richard also posted 215 in the win.
Acadiana then took out Houma Christian 17-10 to advance to the quarterfinals.
In the quarterfinal match with Acadiana, Central Lafourche’s Andrew Levron led the way with a 715 series as Dalton Hivsch had a 255.
Brother Martin didn’t need home lanes to prove it was going to be tough to beat for a fourth state championship. The Crusaders won 31-1 over Berwick, 27-0 over Benton and in the quarterfinals took out No. 7 seed H.L. Bourgeois 22-5.
Brother Martin has posted multiple undefeated regular seasons had three six-player scratch games over 1,300 (217 average) including back-to-back 1,339 and 1,352 in the first two games of the Benton match. In that set, Brandon Bonvillain had three 230-plus games for 704, Will Oertling had 713 and Cody Schaffer 664.
In the quarterfinal win, Schaffer had a 672 series.
Denham Springs was the only Baton Rouge area team in the Lafayette bracket to advance through the first round with a 15.5-11.5 win over South Terrebonne as Myles Whisenhunt and Cade Fletcher each had 242 games.
Holden won its first-round match over East Ascension 22-5 with Mason Blunt shooting 714.
Denham Springs fell to Central Lafourche and Holden dropped to H.L. Bourgeois in the second round.
The April 4 semifinals now finds the three tops seeds and a seeding surprise in No. 21 Rummel in the last four. The Raiders will take on No. 1 Central-Baton Rouge which qualified Monday in Kenner, while Central Lafourche will meet Brother Martin.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
LAFAYETTE BRACKET (at Acadiana Lanes)
First round
No. 3 Central Lafourche 20, 30 Vandebilt Catholic 7
CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: Dalton Hirsch 225, 202, 205 (632); Logan Gautreaux 218; VANDEBILT CATHOLIC: Jean LaSalle 210, Saul Theriot 236
No. 19 Denham Springs 15.5, 14 South Terrebonne 11.5
DENHAM SPRINGS: Myles Whisenhunt 242, Cade Fletcher 242, Gabe Eunic 201, 214; SOUTH TERREBONNE: William Songy 215, 248
22 Houma Christian 17, 11 Lafayette 10
HOUMA CHRISTIAN: Phuongnam Le 214, 258. LAFAYETTE: Ethan hazard 202, Daniel Bourzunski 210
No. 27 Acadiana 14, No. 6 Jesuit 13
ACADIANA: Ben Broussard 210, 201; Drake Trahan 237, 215; Brysin Richard 215; JESUIT: Benn Hunn 232-244 (675)
No. 7 H.L. Bourgeois 21, No. 26 Hammond 6
H.L. BOURGEOIS: Taylor Crochet 201, Gerald Lajaunie 201, Zachary Avet 232, Austin Cortez 222, Donovan Bourg 223, 245; Hammond: Richard Plauche 204
No. 23 Holden 22, East Ascension 5
HOLDEN: Lane Courtney 216, 202; Mason Blunt 265, 258 (714), Carter Alphonso 210
EAST ASCENSION: Canaan Hebert 215
No. 15 Benton 21, 18 Lutcher 6
BENTON: John Norris 178; LUTCHER: Slyvest Ovbre 169
NO. 2 Brother Martin 26, No. 31 Berwick 1
BROTHER MARTIN: Brandon Bonvillain 208, 212; Ricky Carmona 212, Cody Schaffer 203, 255; Drew Gardner 265; Will Oertling 238; Brennan Brouilette 200 (1,340 team 2nd game); BERWICK: Issaiah Williams 210
SECOND ROUND
No. 3 Central Lafourche 20, No. 19 Denham Springs 7
CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: Andrew Levron 253, 201, 233 (687), Rhett Malbrough 225, 255; Ethan Pitre 233; Dalton Hirsch 215; DENHAM SPRINGS: Myles Whisenhurst 232; Cade Fletcher 206, 246; Gabe Eunice 216
No. 27 Acadiana 17, 22 Houma Christian 10
ACADIANA: Brusin Richard 205, 212; Drake Trahan 218, Benjamin Broussard 213; HOUMA CHRISTIAN: Jace Adams 208, Phuongnam Le 225, 211.
No. 7 H.L. Bourgeois 19, 22 Holden 8
H.L. BOURGEOIS: Donovan Bourg 215, Mason Giroir 215, Austin Cortez 231, Gerald Lajaunie 234; HOLDEN: Lane Courtney 216, 200, 232 (648), Carter Alphonso 218-203, Mason Blount 246, 205
No. 2 Brother Martin 27, Benton 0
BROTHER MARTIN: 1,339 1st team game, 1352 2nd team game; Brennan Brouilette 269, 214; Brandon Bonvillain 238, 231, 235 (704); Will Oertling 216, 264, 233 (713); Drew Gardner 226; Cody Schaffer 212, 216, 236 (664). BROTHER MARTIN: John Norris 213, Sawyer Watkins 203
QUARTERFINAL ROUND (Winners advance to semifinals on April 4)
No. 3 Central Lafourche 21, No. 27 Acadiana 6
CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: Andrew Levron 216, 223, 276 (715); Rhett Malbrough 219, Dalton Hivsch 255. ACADIANA: Benjamin Broussard 202, Tyler Domingue 202, Benjamin Broussard 202
No. 2 Brother Martin 22, 7 H.L. Bourgeois 5
BROTHER MARTIN: Hunter Dunn 221, Cody Schaffer 228, 236, 208 (672), Drew Gardner 224, Will Oertling 210; H.L. BOURGEOIS: Mason Giroir 224, Zachary Avet 203, Konner Marcel 208