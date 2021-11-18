At SPAR Aquatic Center-Sulphur
Division III
Girls
Team totals: 1, E.D. White 303. 2, Episcopal 293. 3, St. Charles Catholic 208. 4, Lutcher 192. 5, University 165. 6, Archbishop Hannan 153. 7, Lusher Charter 147. 8, Calvary Baptist 132. 9, Haynes Academy 92. 10, St. Louis 64. 11, St. James 61. 12, Vandebilt 57. 13, Kenner Discovery 38. 14, Berwick 37. 15, John Curtis 35, Ursuline 35. 17, Teurlings 28. 18, Parkview Baptist 27. 19, Erath 22. 20, West Feliciana 20. 21, Cabrini 13. 22, Brusly 6. 23, Pearl River 5. 24, North Vermilion 4.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, E.D. White 1:57.36. 2, St. Charles 1:58.58. 3, Episcopal 2:02.36.
200 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Benoit, E.D. White, 1:55.21. 2, Isabelle Mundee, Lusher, 1:57.61. 3, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:57.76.
200 individual medley: 1, Claire Roper, Calvary, 2:16.64. 2, Leea Breeding, EDW, 2:20.75. 3, Olivia Melancon, Episcopal, 2:21.83..
50 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 24.61. 2, Helen Husbands, EDW, 25.34. 3, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 25.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Lexie Rodrigue, John Curtis, 1:01.38. 2, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:01.57. 3, Olivia Melancon, Episcopal, 1:02.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 53.69. 2, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 54.91. 3, Hannah Poynter, Haynes, 55.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Isabelle Mundee, Lusher, 5:06.07. 2, Elizabeth Benoit, EDW, 5:12.37. 3, Emma Romero, Teurlings, 5:35.38.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:41.89. 2, St. Charles 1:47.40. 3, Lusher 1:48.60.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 58.59. 2, Claire Roper, Calvary, 1:02.42. 3, Chloe Phan, Kenner Discovery, 1:02.72.
100 breaststroke: 1, Leea Breeding, EDW, 1:12.30. 2, Iris McNamara, Hannan, 1:13.56. 3, Bella Marix, St. Charles, 1:15.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:42.70. 2, E.D. White 3:54.44. 3, Lutcher 4:00.86.
Boys
Team totals: 1, E.D. White 341. 2, University 269. 3, Lusher Charter 219. 4, Calvary Baptist 193. 5, Haynes 156. 6, St. Charles 97, Lutcher 97. 8, St. Louis 93. 9, David Thibodeaux 90. 10, Teurlings 78. 11, Vandebilt 77. 12, Hannan 68. 13, Episcopal 56. 14, Brusly 47. 15, Berwick 44. 16, Jennings 40. 17, West Feliciana 32. 18, Loyola 30. 19, Westlake 27. 20, Parkview Baptist 25, Kenner Discovery 25. 22, Erath 18. 23, John Curtis 11. 24, DeLaSalle 6. 25, St. James 4.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, University 1:37.14. 2, Lusher Charter 1:41.18. 3, E.D. White 1:42.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Chris Richardson, University, 1:37.91. 2, Killian Bishop, University, 1:45.56. 3, Josh Roper, Calvary, 1:46.85.
200 individual medley: 1, Avery Henke, Teurlings, 1:51.53. 2, Collin Klingman, EDW, 1:52.05. 3, Ari Li, Haynes, 1:55.26.
50 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 20.42. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 20.92. 3, Gus Nicolosi, Loyola, 22.01.
100 butterfly: 1, Derek Zhang, Lusher, 48,88. 2, Jeffrey Cochran, Calvary, 50.06. 3, Collin Klingman, EDW, 50.47.
100 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, Jennings, 44.71. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 46.17. 3, Owen Rodrigue, University, 47.79.
500 freestyle: 1, Jeffrey Cochran, Calvary, 4:43.38. 2, Logan Walley, David Thibodeaux, 4:50.73. 3, Owen Klingman, EDW, 4:58.31.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Calvary 1:30.89. 2, E.D. White 1:31.00. 3, University 1:37.00.
100 backstroke: 1, Derek Zhang, Lusher, 48.53. 2, Chris Richardson, University, 49.70. 3, Killian Bishop, University, 52.47.
100 breaststroke: 1, Avery Henke, Teurlings, 57.26. 2, Ari Li, Haynes, 59.86. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:00.36.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:10.78. 2, E.D. White 3:18.19. 3, Lusher Charter 3:24.81.