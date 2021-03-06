Northwest coach Nicole Manuel proudly noted that two seniors, her daughter Katlyn Manuel and Mary Leday, helped put the Raiders on the map with three straight berths in the LHSAA’s girls basketball tournament.
But an aggressive defense that forced 18 turnovers and a 10-point first-quarter deficit were ultimately too much to overcome as top-seeded Madison Prep claimed a 49-37 victory over Northwest in the Class 3A title game played Saturday at SLU’s University Center.
“We had a tremendous season and tonight we pretty much lost the rebound battle, and I think that played a big part in the game,” Nicole Manuel said. “(The Chargers) played aggressive, they pressed us and they attacked the basket. That is what they are known for.
“What we needed to do was step up and get that charge call and when we did do it the game changed some. But what else can I ask for? We were the seventh seed. We made it to the championship game.”
It was the first title-game appearance for the seventh-seeded Raiders (12-8), who got outscored 16-6 in the first quarter as title-game MVP Allasia Washington scored nine points for MPA (20-6).
Washington finished with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Chargers win their second LHSAA title. They previously won a 2A title in 2017.
Leday, a Centenary signee, had 10 points and was the only Northwest player to score in double figures. Katlyn Manuel, an Austin Peay signee, finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Northwest trailed 24-17 at halftime and seemed poised to make a move in the third quarter. The Raiders cut what had been a 14-point MPA lead to two on jumper by Makalyn Savoy with 56 seconds to go.
But the Chargers responded with a layup off a Northwest turnover by Washington 23 seconds later.
“This has been a tough season with two quarantines. We were not going to get to this point and lay an egg,” Nicole Manuel said. “We were not going to quit. That is not what we do. No matter what happens we keep pushing at it.”
The Raiders kept pushing They missed five shots and two free throws at the start of the fourth quarter in a frenzy to rally. Jaylan Oliver eventually scored on a layup to extend the MPA lead to six points with 6:24 remaining.
Northwest also changed up its defense, and Washington soon found ways to exploit it by dishing off three times to post player Laila Robinson for baskets that took the Chargers' lead back to double digits.
“I think their aggressiveness is what kicks them off,” Leday said. “We figured it out too late.”