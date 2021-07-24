Lafayette Christian Academy multi-sport standout Brylan Green committed to Liberty University on Saturday for both football and baseball.
As a junior, Green was named All-Metro Outstanding Defensive Player after leading the Knights to their fourth straight football state title.
Green was also an All-Metro selection in baseball with a .432 batting average, 41 runs scored and 34 stolen bases for LCA, which went 29-5 and reached the Division III semifinals
Thirteen college football programs extended scholarship offers to Green, who narrowed his choices to Washington State, Tulane and Liberty over the past few weeks.
"I just felt like it would be the best transition for me," Green said. "My family and I sat down and talked about Liberty. It's similar to LCA in that it's a program that's on the rise in both football and baseball. I thought, 'Why not be with them?'"
Last year, Liberty posted a 10-1 mark and finished with a No. 17 ranking in football with wins over Virginia Tech, Southern Miss and Syracuse. In the Cure Bowl held in Orlando, Florida, the Flames handed 12th-ranked Coastal Carolina its only loss.
"I like the way they want to use me in both sports," Green said. "They want me to come in and make an impact as a freshman, and then continue that for three-to-four years in both sports.
"They want me to play free safety and nickel in football. Baseball, they just want me to be me at the end of the day. I just love the football coaches. That's like family, man. They talked to me every day. When I went out there, I hung out with the guys and just felt so comfortable."
Green, who took official visits last month to Liberty and Washington State, was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at Liberty's campus in Lynchburg, Virginia.
"Their facilities are second-to-none," he said. "When I went out there and saw the campus, I said, 'Wow!'
"I loved everything about Liberty when I took my official visit. I actually wanted to commit right after the visit, but I waited it out until I took all my visits. At the end of the day, Liberty was still No. 1."
Liberty's baseball program went 41-16 last season and finished as the runner-up to Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional. The Flames won the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 19-2 record.
"Coach (Scott) Jackson sat down and talked baseball with me on my visit," Green said. "I love what they have planned for me. The relationship with the coaches was the most important thing for me.
"Washington State and Tulane are two great schools. They're going to do great things. The thing that separated Liberty was the plan that Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach Jackson have for me. The other schools had a plan for me, but I felt Liberty had the best plan."
LCA football coach Trev Faulk said Green has the highest football IQ of any player that has come through the program, which has produced 26 college football signees in recent years.
"Brylan is really an alpha-male," Faulk said. "He's a leader and the quarterback of our defense. He's been the guy getting people lined up since the ninth grade. He has great range on the back-end and can play multiple positions.
"He's undersized, but makes up for it as a great tackler who takes great angles to the ball with his ability to anticipate where the play will end up. As a true free safety, he makes us really strong up the middle on defense. He's just so valuable to us."