Week 4 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Barbe at Southside
Catholic-NI at Delcambre
Ascension Epis. at Jeanerette
Friday’s Games
Sulphur at Acadiana
Lafayette at Comeaux
New Iberia at Sam Houston
Northwest at Eunice
Rayne at Kaplan
St. Thomas More at Neville
Carencro at Ruston
Notre Dame at Teurlings
Abbeville at Northside
St. Martinville at Westgate
Vandebilt at Breaux Bridge
North Vermilion at Erath
Cecilia at Crowley
Beau Chene at Grant
Opelousas at St. Amant
Marksville at Church Point
Lafayette Christian at St. Helena
Port Barre at Mamou
Iota at Jennings
Loreauville at Franklin
Opelousas Catholic at Vinton
St. Edmund at Evangel
Westminster at Ascension Chr.
Beekman Charter at Highland
Ascension Cath. at Vermilion Catholic