ACA.lafcarfoot.091921.8204.JPG

The Lafayette team captions walk out on the field for the coin toss when Lafayette played Carencro at Breaux Bridge High School stadium on Friday, September 17, 2021.

 Robin May Photography

Week 4 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

Barbe at Southside

Catholic-NI at Delcambre

Ascension Epis. at Jeanerette

Friday’s Games

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette at Comeaux

New Iberia at Sam Houston

Northwest at Eunice

Rayne at Kaplan

St. Thomas More at Neville

Carencro at Ruston

Notre Dame at Teurlings

Abbeville at Northside

St. Martinville at Westgate

Vandebilt at Breaux Bridge

North Vermilion at Erath

Cecilia at Crowley

Beau Chene at Grant

Opelousas at St. Amant

Marksville at Church Point

Lafayette Christian at St. Helena

Port Barre at Mamou

Iota at Jennings

Loreauville at Franklin

Opelousas Catholic at Vinton

St. Edmund at Evangel

Westminster at Ascension Chr.

Beekman Charter at Highland

Ascension Cath. at Vermilion Catholic

View comments