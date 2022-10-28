YOUNGSVILLE - Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen couldn't have asked for a much better start to Thursday's District 8-2A home game against Delcambre.
The Blue Gators scored three touchdowns in the first five minutes before cruising to a 45-7 win, their third win in a row and fourth in the last five weeks.
"We came out and played the kind of football I wanted to play," Hearen said. "One of the things was coming out focused. We had a big win last week at Loreauville. There is a potential to have a letdown in those situations."
There was no letdown.
Senior quarterback Cade Dardar's 56-yard TD pass to Cole Colligan began the onslaught just 16 seconds into the game.
The Blue Gators quickly forced Delcambre to punt, and Dardar connected with Colligan again three plays later, this time from 54 yards.
On both TD catches, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Colligan ran a route that took him straight up the field. Hearen said the deep threat posed by receiver Austin Mills helped Colligan get open.
"Mills gets so much attention at receiver that it was a situation where Cole found space over the top," Hearen said. "We felt that Cole could be a matchup problem."
Less than two minutes later, Blue Gators linebacker Hunter Fontenot blocked a Delcambre punt, which he scooped up and scored from 10 yards. Fontenot also had one of his team's two interceptions.
"Hunter has been close to blocking a punt the last two weeks," Hearen said. "He does most everything with a lot of energy. If you do that, good things will happen most of the time."
The Blue Gators kept Delcambre (5-4, 1-3) pinned deep in its own territory. University of Georgia commit Peyton Woodring put every kickoff into the end zone, and backup kicker Cole Pesson aced a fourth quarter field goal.
Sophomore running back Hayden Pearson carried 11 times for 81 yards in the first half with three touchdowns before taking over at quarterback for Dardar in the second half.
"We started getting (Pearson) reps at the Catholic High game out of necessity," Hearen said. "He's gotten more comfortable. As he gets better at running back, we're going to get better offensively."
Lineman J. Paul Guidry and running back/defensive back Blake Sylvester have returned after missing substantial time with injuries. When Sylvester was sidelined in Week 3, Mills and receiver Connor Edmond were forced to play both ways.
"Blake is a big piece for us," Hearen said. "He's a guy who can play safety and running back for you. He's probably our emotional leader, too. He gives you such a shot in the arm energy-wise.
"Having him on the field at Loreauville made such a difference. I think the guys feed off him."
The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1) will host Franklin for the district championship next week if the Hornets (3-5,2-1) take care of business against West St. Mary (0-8, 0-3).
Last year, Ascension Episcopal defeated the Hornets 66-38 with Dardar accounting for five scores.