It’s hard to call the Lafayette Christian Knights and Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators crosstown rivals in baseball, but that could very well change this weekend.
The two parish foes will finally square off this weekend in a much-anticipated best-of-three quarterfinals series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Knight at Moore Park. The winner advances to the state tournament next week in Sulphur.
The Knights (27-4) enter as the No. 3 seed, while the Blue Gators (27-6) enter as the No. 6 seed.
“There’s a lot of buzz in town about us playing LCA,” Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry said. “It’s a plus that we get to sleep in our own beds as the visiting team. It’ll be a fun series, I’m excited for the kids. Greg (Fontenot) does a great job over there, so it should be a great series on both sides. Anytime you get a chance to go to Sulphur, it’s an exciting time of the year.”
While the Knights will be at home as the higher seed, they might be considered the underdogs since it's their first time being in the quarterfinals.
“I fully expect this series to go three games,” Knights coach Greg Fontenot said. “I know Lonny (Landry) does a great job over there, and they have a tradition of winning and getting to Sulphur. We’re just making sure that the moment’s not too big for us. We’re expecting it to be a dog fight, and it’s always good when you can play at home in the playoffs in a familiar environment.”
The Blue Gators have experience making deep playoff runs, and that experience paid off when they swept the regional round doubleheader last Saturday against Episcopal.
“Episcopal wasn’t an easy draw,” Landry said. “They kept us at bay Friday night, but I sent the team a message that we’ll be fine with (Logan) Overton and (Cole) Simon on the mound Saturday. We’ve won two in a row before, and we did just that.
"We’ve been able to use a lot of guys on the mound, and they do a good job. Our lineup is pretty much the same guys we’ve used all year. We won 27 games, so we’re not going to shake it up.”
While the Blue Gators have an experienced pitching staff and a strong lineup, the Knights have a solid 1-2 punch in the rotation with Miles Justin and Hunter Lail along with a deep lineup.
“It’ll either be Miles (Justin) or Hunter (Lail) in game one for us,” Fontenot said. “We know either one will give us a chance and are going to compete and throw strikes. Our lineup has faced some good arms all year. They want the big moment and have been aggressive. I’m pretty confident about what they bring to the fold and expect them to get after it.”
A trip to Sulphur would be huge for both programs. It would be the first time in school history for the Knights, with the Blue Gators looking to better their state runner-up finish from 2019.
“It’s big for the school,” Fontenot said. “The baseball program is trying to get to the next level, and I know the kids are excited, especially the seniors who stuck through the rough times. We’re still really young, so hopefully we can get those nerves out before this weekend. I had a three year vision when I became head coach, and in my first full season we’ve surpassed that knowing we’re two wins away from Sulphur. It would be huge for our program.”
“I don’t think (experience) will hurt,” Landry said. “We have several kids on the team who’ve been to Sulphur and know what the quarters are like, which does play a positive part. I think our guys are ready and have been battle-tested, especially after winning that double header. It shows a lot about our team character.”