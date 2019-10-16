ACA.IotaChurchPoint.082.101219
Iota’s Luke Doucet looks for running room during the Bulldogs' district game at Church Point on Oct. 11, 2019. 

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1442255190520
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic1041542160312
Dillon Monette, Southside991715156317
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic781353146621
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge741422132213
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic90167412369
Brennon Landry, Westgate801283116012
Xan Saunier, Lafayette6711239696
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist9315959668
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal4610419349
Tre' Harris, Comeaux438018865
Marquis Garrett, Crowley497047638
Luke LeBlanc, Erath62119276310
Alex Soileau, Cecilia457746566
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia376126037
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame335135788
Zy Alexander, Loreauville265115475
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville368265384
Montaze Sam, Northwest369225318
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian295104815
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota109112414
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame12397212
Kendrell Williams, Carencro9180911
Danarious Journet, Cecilia1187858
Obadiah Butler, Crowley8973710
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point907137
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia927098
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund956805
Dillan Monette, Acadiana6862913
Traylon Prejean, Carencro596139
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath1125895
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia855797
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian6354010
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge995389
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia6153610
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian575283
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal735115
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana835078
Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion944794
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More734663
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1054586
Parker Nunez, Delcambre594573
Derezz Landry, Lafayette624566
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist6443710
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana634218
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge277929
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More537709
Malik Nabers, Comeaux296975
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic2267612
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside376246
Jack Pruitt, Southside366239
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate294356
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian193865
Colton Punch, Erath163385
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic133263
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension113224
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic213213
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice173172
Logan Overton, Ascension143074
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More222894
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic172893
Obadiah Butler, Crowley242872
Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic152804
Makholven Sonn, Westgate212762
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic162661
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic222663
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette122563
Germonie Davis, Cecilia212552
Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame72422
KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia142393
