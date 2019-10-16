|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|144
|225
|5
|1905
|20
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|104
|154
|2
|1603
|12
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|99
|171
|5
|1563
|17
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|78
|135
|3
|1466
|21
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|74
|142
|2
|1322
|13
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|90
|167
|4
|1236
|9
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|80
|128
|3
|1160
|12
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|67
|112
|3
|969
|6
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|93
|159
|5
|966
|8
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|46
|104
|1
|934
|9
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|43
|80
|1
|886
|5
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|49
|70
|4
|763
|8
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|62
|119
|2
|763
|10
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|45
|77
|4
|656
|6
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|37
|61
|2
|603
|7
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|33
|51
|3
|578
|8
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|26
|51
|1
|547
|5
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|36
|82
|6
|538
|4
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|36
|92
|2
|531
|8
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|29
|51
|0
|481
|5
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|109
|1124
|14
|C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|123
|972
|12
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|91
|809
|11
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|118
|785
|8
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|89
|737
|10
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|90
|713
|7
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|92
|709
|8
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|95
|680
|5
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|68
|629
|13
|Traylon Prejean, Carencro
|59
|613
|9
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|112
|589
|5
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|85
|579
|7
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|63
|540
|10
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|99
|538
|9
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|61
|536
|10
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|57
|528
|3
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|73
|511
|5
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|83
|507
|8
|Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion
|94
|479
|4
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|73
|466
|3
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|105
|458
|6
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|59
|457
|3
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|62
|456
|6
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|64
|437
|10
|Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
|63
|421
|8
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|27
|792
|9
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|53
|770
|9
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|29
|697
|5
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|22
|676
|12
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|37
|624
|6
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|36
|623
|9
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|29
|435
|6
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|19
|386
|5
|Colton Punch, Erath
|16
|338
|5
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|13
|326
|3
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension
|11
|322
|4
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|21
|321
|3
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|17
|317
|2
|Logan Overton, Ascension
|14
|307
|4
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|22
|289
|4
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|17
|289
|3
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|24
|287
|2
|Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic
|15
|280
|4
|Makholven Sonn, Westgate
|21
|276
|2
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|16
|266
|1
|Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic
|22
|266
|3
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|12
|256
|3
|Germonie Davis, Cecilia
|21
|255
|2
|Barrett Harrington, Notre Dame
|7
|242
|2
|KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia
|14
|239
|3