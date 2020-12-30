NATCHITOCHES — All nine state football champions survived the unprecedented obstacles caused by the 2020 coronavirus season.
None of them, though, overcame the many crazy obstacles the No. 1-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams did before finally claiming a dramatic 35-34 victory over the Alexandria Trojans in the Class 5A state championship game on Wednesday at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
The list is long enough to give nightmares to Rams’ coach Matt McCullough, his staff, his players and fans for weeks to come.
“All I can say, I guess the state championship game in 2020 couldn’t end any other way,” said McCullough, whose Rams won their second straight state title and sixth in program history. “That was crazy. A lot of respect for Alexandria. They played about as hard as you can play. I was proud of our guys to find a way to pull it out at the end.”
All appeared in good working order with 3:10 left to play when Omiri Wiggins broke loose on a 35-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 35-21 lead.
Only, that’s when the unbelievable series of events began.
Likely facing the last play of the game on fourth down from the Rams’ 37 with 1:45 left, Alexandria quarterback Judd Barton essentially threw up a Hail Mary pass. Two Rams’ defensive backs collided and the ball hung up in the air. Graham Vaughn corralled it and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.
“It was tough,” McCullough said. “They hit the big fourth down and 10 when we thought we had it picked off and it bounced over and they scored.
“I don’t know. It was just a crazy game. They made some plays at the end to give themselves a chance.”
As scary as that was, with the Trojans out of timeouts, everything still seemed OK for the Rams.
That consolation was quickly wiped away, however, when the Trojans recovered the onsides kick.
Three reviews and 44 seconds later, the Rams’ faithful really began to panic when Barton connected with TJ Johnson on a 16-yard touchdown pass to trim Acadiana’s lead to 35-34.
“Man, that sucked,” Rams’ linebacker Derreck Bercier said of the reviews. “If it’s good, it’s good. If you call it, call it and you line up and play again. All that time, that’s the worst feeling. You don’t know which way it’s going to go. It might go your way and it might hurt you.”
Alexandria didn’t hesitate. The Trojans immediately went for two and Barton’s pass was complete to tight end Shield Taylor and it appeared the Rams’ reign might be over.
“It looked like we had some trouble getting pressure on the quarterback at the end,” McCullough said. “That quarterback’s a good football player. He did the same thing against Zachary – he made some plays at the end and against West Monroe.”
Only the Trojans were flagged five yards for illegal formation.
That didn’t deter ASH coach Thomas Bachman, who promptly went for two again.
“I know a lot of people will second-guess the calls – going for two twice there at the end,” Bachman said. “It’s something I’ll probably think about for quite a long while. It’s part of life. You’ve got to make a decision. I thought it was a great opportunity. I liked the matchup. Might we called a different play? I’m not so I’d call a different play to be honest with you.”
This time, junior cornerback Laterrance Welch intercepted the attempt to maintain Acadiana’s one-point lead with 1:00 left to play.
Speak of overcome obstacles, Welch missed virtually the entire season with an injury. He was finally cleared to play prior to the state semifinals game.
Then the ball bounces off his hands on Alexandria’s second to last touchdown play moments before.
“That was awesome,” McCullough said. “After the ball bounced out of his hands for the first touchdown and then come back and make that play after missing most of the season, it was awesome. He’s a great football player and he made a big play in that situation.”
Still, Acadiana’s work wasn’t over. This time, the onsides kick was recovered and the Rams were finally able to run out the clock.
In addition to that wacky finish, the Rams also overcame three fumbles to claim the sixth state championship in program history.
Before the unforgettable finish, t was a game of managing turnovers for the Wreckin’ Rams.
The game started clean enough with a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive in 5:28 for a 6-0 lead. It was a typical veer drive with a 16-yarder by Tyvin Zeno being the biggest play in the drive that ended with a Zeno 1-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the first.
Zeno finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to earn team Most Valuable Player honors.
“It’s a blessing,” Zeno said. “Since the beginning of this week, I had it in my mind that I want to be the MVP … and I balled out.”
Then things started getting a little more complicated. After one first down, Jerimiah Brown lost a fumble after a 7-yard gain at the Rams’ 41 with 1:11 left in the opening period.
Alexandria’s rushing attack picked up one first down, but then settled for a 34-yard field goal try that sailed wide right.
Unfortunately for the Rams, it was déjà vu on the next possession. Again there was one first down and again Brown fumbled on the fifth play of the drive – this time the snap – and Alexandria recovered it at the Rams’ 38 with 9:14 left until halftime.
This time, Acadiana’s defense wasn’t able to keep the Trojans from scoring on the short field.
On second-and-goal from the 3, running back Jarvis Newton fumbled at the 2 thanks to linebacker Derreck Bercier, but Trojans’ wide receiver Treyv’on Culbert caught the ball in midair and fell into the end zone for the touchdown.
Abel Peterman’s extra point gave the Trojans a 7-6 lead with 7:07 left until halftime.
The Rams’ offense rebounded in style with a seven-play, 69-yard drive in 2:59 to regain the lead for good.
The running yards didn’t come easily on the drive, but the passing game helped with a 36-yard completion to Christian Hawkins to the Trojans’ 24.
Zeno did the rest with runs of 19 and then 5 for the score. Brown’s two-point run made it 14-7 with 4:00 left until halftime.
“I thought we played pretty well on offense besides the turnovers, but they played hard on defense,” McCullough said. “They made it tough.”
Fumbles continued to dominate the game’s theme, courtesy of Acadiana defensive end Walter Bob. On a third-and-11 from the 19, Culbert caught an inside screen and Bob hit him at the 21 to cause a fumble that Bob himself recovered at the 18.
Wiggins had a 10-yard run to get close and Brown hit Kevan Williams for a 4-yard touchdown catch and a 21-7 lead with 26 seconds left until halftime.
Brown would fumble a third time to keep Alexandria’s hopes alive.
Those miscues might have limited some quarterbacks, but not Brown.
“I’m just a happy person,” Brown said. “With the fumbles, I just realized I had to come back and play the next play.”
Brown delivered big run after big run throughout the night, finishing with 103 yards on 16 carries.
“He may do that better than anybody I’ve ever seen,” McCullough said “He doesn’t get down on himself at all, so I knew it wasn’t going to be an issue.”
Wiggins, who finished with 74 yards and two scores on 14 carries, gave the Rams another two-score lead with a 35-yard TD run with 3:10 left to set up a finish for the ages that somehow the Rams survived.
“I think after all the stuff that we endured, I’m just glad that we had one more point,” McCullough said. “Last year, I thought about it a little bit. It was 8-3. This year, I didn’t thinking about anything but that we found a way to pull it out.
“It was a tough year. I’m just glad that we found a way at the end to pick that pass off and get that onsides kick and pull it out. Our kids deserved it and put in a lot of work to get to this point.”