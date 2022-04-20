Since the first week of April, St. Thomas More’s Ava Prejean has not been able to do what she loves most - being in the circle for her Lady Cougar teammates.
Prejean was forced to miss the final two games of the regular season against Archbishop Chapelle and Catholic-P.C. due to a back injury.
On Wednesday in the regional round of the Division II playoffs against crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic, Prejean didn’t display any rust in her first action since facing Kaplan on April 5.
To say Prejean was sharp would be an understatement, as the junior pitcher tossed a no-hitter to lead the Lady Cougars to a 10-0 win over the Lady Rebels.
“It felt great to be back in the circle with my teammates,” Prejean said. “I really missed being out there with them and I love being in the circle. It was just awesome to be back.”
Prejean, whose Lady Cougars (20-10) will now play host to Academy of Our Lady in the quarterfinals, allowed one walk and struck out eight in five innings of work.
“Ava did really well,” Lady Cougars head coach Andria Waguespack said. “We worked on some different pitches, and she did a great job of adjusting.”
With Prejean dominating in the circle, the Lady Cougars’ offense did their part in the batter’s – most notably the bottom of their lineup as they scored four runs in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth.
“With the team scoring runs, it really helps a lot because it takes a lot of the pressure off,” Prejean said. “I was able to stay calm and do what I know I can do because in the end, my teammates have my back.”
Offensively, the Lady Cougars’ top performers were Haley Zerangue, Grace Laperouse, Gracie Smith, Emma Bailey (2-4, 1 RBI) and Kennedy Stutes (2-3). Zerangue’s lone hit was a two-run blast to straight away center, while Laperouse went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple and Smith delivered a two-run single.
“I thought offensively we did a great job of sitting back and going through the ball,” Waguespack said. “What I really liked was that we hit some good pitches. We didn’t reach out of the zone for pitches.”
The victory marked the second time this season the Lady Cougars have bested the Lady Rebels (10-18), as they defeated them during District 5-4A play 12-2.
“Anytime we play against Teurlings, I never feel good about it,” Waguespack said. “They have a really good coaching staff and some really good young players over there. It’s a big rivalry, so anything can happen. I don’t feel good until the game is over.”