If Friday night’s game between St. Thomas More and Carencro is any indication of what’s to be expected when the two teams square-off twice during District 5-4A play, fans are in for quite the treat.
Although head coach Danny Broussard wasn’t overly pleased with his Cougars’ energy, STM found a way to continue their winning ways as they defeated the Bears 48-44 to advance to the finals of the Teurlings Catholic tournament.
“I feel like we walked in just expecting to win,” Broussard said. “We were very fortunate to wins this game. Hats off to Carencro, because I felt like they were the hungrier team. I felt they were hungrier for this game than we were and usually the hungrier team wins. They really outhustled us.”
Despite not having one player score in double figures and struggling from the free throw line (14 of 23), the Cougars did what they’ve done all season and found a way to win.
"We’re such a young team and inexperienced team,” Broussard said. “Sure, we have a lot of seniors but a lot of these seniors haven’t played a lot. We’re not playing our best, but this team just continue to find ways to win. Last year, it was beautiful. This year, it is ugly. But they are getting it done.”
The Cougars (17-3), who entered the fourth quarter leading the Bears 41-36, extended their lead to nine behind back-to-back baskets by Mason Guillory to take a 45-36 lead with 5:31 remaining in the game.
Behind a combination of poor shot selection, contested shots and the Cougars’ zone defense, the Bears went nearly six minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter. However, the Bears made things interesting late with a 6-0 run that was propelled by Dylan Paddio, Kyron Jackson and D’Mari Francis to pull within three at 45-42 with 54 seconds remaining.
But that’s as close as the Bears (8-8) would get as they got the ball back with 47 seconds remaining after the Cougars were called for an offensive foul, but an ill-advised alley-oop attempted by Carencro led to a turnover and all but sealed the game.
“STM does what STM does,” Bears head coach Chris Kovatch said. “We should have made a little more plays, but I think that was the first time all year we have seen a zone defense. STM is very long, and they eat up a lot of space.”
Offensively, the Cougars were led by Chad Jones, who had a team-high nine points, while teammates Christian Landry and Monwell Willis contributed with eight points each.
“Tournament season has been good to us,” said Broussard, whose Cougars won the Centerville tournament and finished second and third at the Sunkist Shootout and Country Day tourney. “(Friday) I didn’t feel like we handled the pressure well, but we didn’t panic.”
In the losing effort, the Bears were led by Varnavous Narcisse, who scored a game-high 18 points and Jackson, who contributed with 11.
“We did some good things offensively and defensively (Friday),” Kovatch said. “We still haven’t gotten to where we want to be yet. But I feel like we did those good things for longer stretches (Friday).”