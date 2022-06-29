BREAUX BRIDGE – For the first time in more than two decades, the Breaux Bridge Tigers’ baseball program will be led by a new, but familiar face after the departure of longtime head coach Kyle Cormier.
After 27 years at Breaux Bridge - 22 as head baseball coach and five as an assistant coach - Cormier is leaving the school and parish for Iberia Parish where he will be an adaptive physical education teacher.
“I’m 100 percent finished with coaching,” Cormier said. “If I still wanted to coach, I wouldn’t be leaving. I’m completely done.”
Cormier didn’t have a specific timeframe in which he would walk away from coaching, but he knew it wouldn’t have been too long after his son Keegan graduated from high school in 2020.
“It is something that I have thought about for a while,” Cormier said. “I have talked about it with my family and my assistant coach Gabe (Cormier) over the years. I didn’t really have a date, but when I’d be asked about how much longer I would coach, I just said I was taking it ‘day by day.’”
The Tigers will promote from within as Gabe Cormier will succeed Kyle Cormier as Breaux Bridge’s new head baseball coach.
“I was so happy to hear that Gabe accepted the job,” Kyle Cormier said. “He has been with me since 1999 and he has been a huge part of our success. I have no doubt that the program is being left in good hands, because this is something that he and I built together. It wasn’t just me. Gabe has been there every step of the way.”
Cormier admits he would have resigned earlier had he successfully landed one of the adaptive physical education jobs he applied for in the past.
“I applied for different jobs in the past to teach P.E. to special needs kids,” Cormier said. “I’ve been waiting for the right time and the right opportunity. This is the right opportunity and therefore it is the right time for me to walk away.”
Under Kyle Cormier, the Tigers won nine district championships, qualified for the playoffs in 20 of 21 seasons (not counting 2020 when postseason cancelled due to COVID-19), finished state runner-up in 2019 and reached the semifinals in 2017, 2016, 2007 and 2002.
“I’ve done it all and I have seen it all,” said Kyle Cormier, who won 428 games in his coaching career. “I know that I have put my heart and soul into the school and the program. I am walking away satisfied.”