ST. MARTINVILLE Kaden Zenon passed for two touchdowns and Steven Blanco ran for two touchdowns in St. Martinville's 28-7 win over DeRidder in a Division II non-select opening-round home playoff game Thursday.
Zenon completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards with scoring strikes to Karon Jeanlouis and Cullen Charles as the No. 11 Tigers opened up a 21-0 halftime lead.
No. 22 DeRidder (6-5) received the opening kickoff and drove into the red zone with the help of two 15-yard penalties and a 19-yard run by fullback Ronnie Crosby.
A late hit by the Tigers put the Dragons at the St. Martinville 19. On the next play, Crosby bulldozed his way to the 1, but the run was nullified by the first of three consecutive illegal shift penalties.
On fourth-and-long, the Dragons missed a 45-yard field goal.
"If they would've gotten a touchdown on that drive, they would've milked the clock and played differently," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "It would've been a different story."
The Tigers (7-4) scored on the second play of their first possession when Zenon connected with Jeanlouis from 72 yards at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter.
A little more than three minutes later, Zenon completed a pass 15 yards downfield to Charles, who delivered a highlight-quality catch and run totaling 53 yards for a 14-0 lead.
At least five defenders had an opportunity to tackle Charles, who scored his eighth receiving touchdown of the season.
"When you have all these guys, it's hard for a defense to cover everybody," said DeRouen, who was impressed with Zenon's performance.
"He has real live arm talent. He throws the ball really well, and he has a really good football IQ. He's been successful on the deep balls, but if you look at the quick stops he throws to Harvey (Broussard) and the others, he does a good job with that also."
Charles, who added another 26-yard catch, also picked up a couple of first downs rushing the football. Broussard caught a 55-yarder from Zenon and returned a punt 50 yards that was called back by a penalty.
"Look, it's hard to share the ball with all those guys," DeRouen said. "They all want it, even at the end of the game when we're trying to kill the clock."
Blanco, who rushed for 128 yards on 12 carries, scored on a 27-yard run in the second quarter and a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter. Defensive back Delian Mallery forced a fumble that was recovered by Trashawn Brown to set up Blanco's first TD.
"The first half, we played well and did some stuff we wanted to do," DeRouen said. "I think we started feeling ourselves a little bit in the second half. We let them get back into it and make a game out of it."
In the third quarter, DeRidder quarterback Uriah Wade's 12-yard keeper on fourth down led to a five-yard TD from Crosby (28 carries, 117 yards).
DeRidder had another field goal attempt blocked in the fourth quarter. Their veer offense produced 236 yards rushing but the Dragons didn't complete a pass.
"We let some big third and fourth downs go (where DeRidder converted)," DeRouen said. "Offensively, we were out of sync a little bit.
"We have to be more disciplined because we had a bunch of 15-yard penalties. And we need to hit and wrap up instead of grab tackling. Once we fix that and stick to our offensive scheme a little better, I think we'll be fine."'
"It was a good team win," Zenon said. "The defense stepped up big. The offense struggled in the second half, but our defense showed up for us."