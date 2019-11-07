ACA.carencroteurlings2.101219
Carencro running back Kendrell Williams (7) takes off on a long touchdown run against Teurlings Catholic during their high school football game at Teurlings Catholic High School on Oct. 11, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Asterisks denote district games. Radio information listed in parentheses.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Westgate at Carencro* (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: WEST 7-2, 3-0; CAR 7-2, 2-1

West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal* (960-AM)

RECORDS: WSM 2-7, 2-4; AES 7-2, 5-1

Teurlings Catholic at Northside* (96.5-FM)

RECORDS: TEUR 5-4, 0-3; NSIDE 1-8, 0-3

Franklin at Catholic-New Iberia* (1240-AM)

RECORDS: FRAN 5-4, 5-1; CATH 6-3, 6-0

Opelousas at Beau Chene*

RECORDS: OPEL 2-6, 1-2; BC 1-8, 0-3

Friday, Nov. 8

DeRidder at Cecilia (105.1-FM)

RECORDS: DER 6-3, 3-1; CEC 4-5, 2-2

Erath at Abbeville* (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: ERA 4-5, 2-1; ABB 1-8, 0-3

Lafayette at Acadiana* (97.7-FM; 1420-AM)

RECORDS: LAF 4-5, 1-5; ACAD 9-0, 6-0

New Iberia at Southside* (107.1-FM; 1240-AM)

RECORDS: NISH 2-7, 2-4; SSIDE 5-4, 2-4

North Vermilion at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)

RECORDS: NV 5-4, 2-2; STM 7-2, 3-1

St. Martinville at Crowley* (1450-AM)

RECORDS: SMHS 4-5, 2-1; CROW 5-4, 1-2

Notre Dame at Port Barre* (106.7-FM)

RECORDS: ND 7-1, 2-1; PB 4-5, 0-3

Barbe at Comeaux*

RECORDS: BAR 6-3, 4-2; COM 5-4, 2-4

Livonia at Breaux Bridge*

RECORDS: LIV 6-2, 2-1; BB 7-2, 3-0

LaGrange at Eunice*

RECORDS: LAG 4-4, 2-1; EUN 7-2, 2-1

Rayne at Washington-Marion*

RECORDS: RAY 5-4, 2-1; WM 1-8, 0-3

Church Point at Pine Prairie*

RECORDS: CP 6-2, 4-0; PP 0-9, 0-4

Iota at Mamou*

RECORDS: IOTA 7-2, 2-2; MAM 4-5, 2-2

Ville Platte at Northwest*

RECORDS: VP 3-6, 1-3; NWEST 4-5, 3-1

Lake Arthur at Kaplan

RECORDS: LA 5-4, 2-2; KAP 5-4, 3-1

Welsh at Lafayette Christian*

RECORDS: WEL 2-7, 1-2; LCA 8-1, 3-0

Delcambre at Houma Christian*

RECORDS: DEL 3-6, 2-4; HC 0-9, 0-6

Jeanerette at Loreauville*

RECORDS: JEAN 3-6, 1-5; LOR 5-4, 3-3

Elton at Gueydan*

RECORDS: ELT 0-9, 0-6; GUEY 4-5, 3-3

North Central at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte*

RECORDS: NC 1-8, 0-4; SHVP 4-5, 1-3

Westminster Christian at Opelousas Catholic*

RECORDS: WCA 5-4, 1-3; OC 8-1, 3-1

St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee*

RECORDS: STE 6-3, 3-1; CATH-PC 7-2, 4-0

Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic*

RECORDS: VC 8-1, 4-0; CC 5-3, 4-0

Centerville at Highland Baptist*

RECORDS: CENT 7-2, 2-2; HIGH 4-5, 2-2

