Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Asterisks denote district games. Radio information listed in parentheses.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Westgate at Carencro* (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: WEST 7-2, 3-0; CAR 7-2, 2-1
West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal* (960-AM)
RECORDS: WSM 2-7, 2-4; AES 7-2, 5-1
Teurlings Catholic at Northside* (96.5-FM)
RECORDS: TEUR 5-4, 0-3; NSIDE 1-8, 0-3
Franklin at Catholic-New Iberia* (1240-AM)
RECORDS: FRAN 5-4, 5-1; CATH 6-3, 6-0
Opelousas at Beau Chene*
RECORDS: OPEL 2-6, 1-2; BC 1-8, 0-3
Friday, Nov. 8
DeRidder at Cecilia (105.1-FM)
RECORDS: DER 6-3, 3-1; CEC 4-5, 2-2
Erath at Abbeville* (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: ERA 4-5, 2-1; ABB 1-8, 0-3
Lafayette at Acadiana* (97.7-FM; 1420-AM)
RECORDS: LAF 4-5, 1-5; ACAD 9-0, 6-0
New Iberia at Southside* (107.1-FM; 1240-AM)
RECORDS: NISH 2-7, 2-4; SSIDE 5-4, 2-4
North Vermilion at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)
RECORDS: NV 5-4, 2-2; STM 7-2, 3-1
St. Martinville at Crowley* (1450-AM)
RECORDS: SMHS 4-5, 2-1; CROW 5-4, 1-2
Notre Dame at Port Barre* (106.7-FM)
RECORDS: ND 7-1, 2-1; PB 4-5, 0-3
Barbe at Comeaux*
RECORDS: BAR 6-3, 4-2; COM 5-4, 2-4
Livonia at Breaux Bridge*
RECORDS: LIV 6-2, 2-1; BB 7-2, 3-0
LaGrange at Eunice*
RECORDS: LAG 4-4, 2-1; EUN 7-2, 2-1
Rayne at Washington-Marion*
RECORDS: RAY 5-4, 2-1; WM 1-8, 0-3
Church Point at Pine Prairie*
RECORDS: CP 6-2, 4-0; PP 0-9, 0-4
Iota at Mamou*
RECORDS: IOTA 7-2, 2-2; MAM 4-5, 2-2
Ville Platte at Northwest*
RECORDS: VP 3-6, 1-3; NWEST 4-5, 3-1
Lake Arthur at Kaplan
RECORDS: LA 5-4, 2-2; KAP 5-4, 3-1
Welsh at Lafayette Christian*
RECORDS: WEL 2-7, 1-2; LCA 8-1, 3-0
Delcambre at Houma Christian*
RECORDS: DEL 3-6, 2-4; HC 0-9, 0-6
Jeanerette at Loreauville*
RECORDS: JEAN 3-6, 1-5; LOR 5-4, 3-3
Elton at Gueydan*
RECORDS: ELT 0-9, 0-6; GUEY 4-5, 3-3
North Central at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte*
RECORDS: NC 1-8, 0-4; SHVP 4-5, 1-3
Westminster Christian at Opelousas Catholic*
RECORDS: WCA 5-4, 1-3; OC 8-1, 3-1
St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee*
RECORDS: STE 6-3, 3-1; CATH-PC 7-2, 4-0
Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic*
RECORDS: VC 8-1, 4-0; CC 5-3, 4-0
Centerville at Highland Baptist*
RECORDS: CENT 7-2, 2-2; HIGH 4-5, 2-2