BOYS BASKETBALL
New Iberia 48, Acadiana 32
Barbe 56, Comeaux 37
Sam Houston 58, Lafayette High 55
Southside 61, Sulphur 51
Rayne 45, North Vermilion 44
Northside 81, Carencro 62
St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55
Beau Chene 85, Cecilia 41
Northwest 69, Church Point 34
Ville Platte 65, Iota 47
Pine Prairie 77, Mamou 75
David Thibodaux 65, Erath 30
Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42
Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 47
St. Martinville 76, Kaplan 37
North Central 87, Westminster 49
Vermilion Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 43
Central Catholic 81, Hanson 50
Hathaway 58, ESA 43
Lacassine 50, Midland 42
Northside Christian 56, South Cameron 43
St. Martinville 48, Breaux Bridge 44
BREAUX BRIDGE (44) Kialen Phillips 22, Kaeyon Alexander 2, Kevin Wiltz 11, Javeiun Williams 5, Jakylon Thomas 2, Dailey Potier 2. Totals: 14 (3) 7-10.
ST. MARTINVILLE (48) Tanner Harrison 16, Jayvyn Duncan 10, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 8, Phalijan Alexander 4, Jevion Sanl 3, Brandon Singleton 5. Totals: 18 (1) 9-13.
Breaux Bridge 13 8 9 14 - 44
St. Martinville 6 11 17 14 - 48
3-pointers - BBHS: Phillips 1, Wiltz 1, Williams 1, ; SMSH: Sanl. Total Fouls: BBHS 16, SMSH 11.
Beau Chene 85, Cecilia 41
CECILIA (41) Marcelle Washington 4, Alex Lindsey 1, Brent Green 2, Joe Bob Wiltz 24, Geermonie Davis 7, Chase Jones 4. Totals: 10 (3) 13-18.
BEAU CHENE (85) Dontrelle Pitre 5, Demarquis Milton 7, Jhykai Sharp 8, Titus Thomas 16, Cam’Ron Pierre 17, Mekhi Milton 2, Ki’sean Aggison 14, Davonte’ Charlot-Goins 2, Tren’ston Semien 10, Aden Charles 2, Chad Frank 2. Totals: 36 (3) 4-7.
Cecilia 8 13 13 8 - 41
Beau Chene 24 29 22 10 - 85
3-pointers - CEC: Washington 1, Wiltz 1, Davis 1; BC: Milton 1, Thomas 1, Pierre 1. Total Fouls: CEC 10, BC 15.
Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42
NOTRE DAME (55) Teddy Menard 20, Parker Faust 4, Zach Lamm 18, Nick Swacker 13.
WELSH (42) Javaven Begnaud 14, La Troy Patlum 15, Jude Janise 5, Damien Hebert 2, Skylor Williams 6.
Notre Dame 14 15 12 14 - 55
Welsh 9 17 8 8 - 42
3-pointers - ND: Menard 2, Lamm 2; WEL: Begnaud 3, Janise 1. Total Fouls: ND 14, WEL 18.
St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55
TEURLINGS (55) Adam Broussard 8, Matthew Mayfield 9, Bradford Cain 16, Hayden Vice 8, Matthew Marceaux 12, Cooper Baudoin 2. Totals: 12 (5) 16-24.
ST. THOMAS MORE (77) Christian Landry 19, Thomas Couvillon 5, Peyton Pratt 5, Monwell Willis 6, Mason Guillory 15, Michael Mouton 7, Dominick Jenkins 4, Chad Jones 3, Nick Beckwith 2, Evan Savoy 4, Patrick Doherty 7. Totals: 17 (8) 19-28.
Teurlings 8 10 20 17 - 55
St. Thomas More 21 25 17 14 - 77
3-pointers - TEUR: Broussard 2, Mayfield 1, Cain 2; STM: Landry 3, Couvillon 1, Guillory 2, Mouton 1, Doherty 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 17, STM 19.
St. Martinville 76, Kaplan 37
KAPLAN (37) Ja’varien Landry 3, Jake Sinlon 4, Bryce Sager 3, Thomas Dewbue 5, Raef Painter 11, Reece Hardee 11. Totals: 12 (2) 7-14.
ST. MARTINVILLE (76) Cameron Olivier 7, Tanner Harrison 8, Jayvyn Duncan 10, Jaylon Jones 2, Delian Mallery 13, Phalijah Alexander 8, Jevion Sanl 10, Brandon Singleton 14, Brian Wilson 4. Totals: 27 (4) 10-19.
Kaplan 6 10 8 14 - 37
St. Martinville 18 16 23 19 - 76
3-pointers - KAP: Sager 1, Hardee 1; SMSH: Olivier 1, Singleton 3. Total Fouls: Kap 16, SMSH 16.
Rayne 45, North Vermilion 44 (OT)
NORTH VERMILION (44) Riley Tardiff 2, Isaac Tardiff 8, Connor Stelly 2, Benny Freeman 2, Kiaeon Rudd 3, Myles Johnson 8, Brenden Marceaux 4, Oscar Sotomayor 15. Totals: 18 (1) 5-12.
RAYNE (45) Lance Smith 20, Dashaunte’ Cormier 6, Tayshaun Colomb 8, Bleyton Young 4, Juantreal Wilridge 3, Paul Guillory 4. Totals: 15 (1) 12-20.
North Vermilion 16 2 8 12 6 - 44
Rayne 9 10 7 12 7 - 45
3-pointers - NV: Sotomayor 1; RAY: Colomb 1. Total Fouls: NV 15, RAY 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lafayette High 80, Sam Houston 32
Acadiana 41, New Iberia 30
Barbe 71, Comeaux 8
Southside 39, Sulphur 35
Rayne 64, North Vermilion 61
Beau Chene def. Livonia (forfeit)
Northwest 50, Church Point 49
Iota 51, Ville Platte 48
Pine Prairie 36, Mamou 32
Erath def. David Thibodaux (forfeit)
Lafayette Christian 60, Liberty 44
Lake Arthur def. Port Barre (forfeit)
West St. Mary 63, Delcambre 42
North Central 74, Westminster 54
Central Catholic 52, Hanson 30
Highland Baptist 40, Vermilion Catholic 36
Highland Baptist 40, Vermilion Catholic 34
VERMILION CATHOLIC (34) Ava Hebert 2, Karli Frith 10, Kinsley Sellers 15, Anna Kate Hagle 7. Totals: 10 (2) 8-12.
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (40) Kiara Comeaux 6, Yvette Olivier 6, Bri Sensley 7, M’kiyiah Olivier 12, Najah Johnson 7, Xaria Johnson 2. Totals: 14 (1) 9-15.
Vermilion Catholic 11 6 6 11 - 34
Highland Baptist 9 7 13 11 - 40
3-pointers - VC: Frith 2; HB: M. Olivier. Total Fouls: VC 17, HB 14.
Northwest 50, Church Point 49
NORTHWEST (50) Kinsley Baptiste 4, Mashayla Lazard 9, Courtlynn Rideau 11, Haley Lavergne 3, Khaleah Hicks 10, Makalyh Savoy 10.
CHURCH POINT (49) H’kirra Hagger 6, Blair Moore 6, India Babineaux 2, Mallory Mayfield 8, Shaine Parker 15, Kiley Nero 12.
Northwest 6 16 13 15 - 50
Church Point 13 8 13 15 - 49
3-pointers - NW: Lazard 1, Lavergne 1; CP: Hagger 1, Moore 2, Nero 3. Total Fouls: NW 16, CP 10.
BOYS SOCCER
Cecilia 3, Carencro 0
St. Thomas More 9, Westgate 0
Sam Houston 2, Erath 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Lafayette Christian 1, Carencro 0
St. Thomas More 6, Dominican 0
Baton Rouge 4, Teurlings 0