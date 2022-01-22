ACA.norcarhoops.012322.3573.JPG

Northside’s Zion Mccoy, (0) brings the ball down the court during the Northside at Carencro boys basketball district opener, January 21, 2022.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Iberia 48, Acadiana 32

Barbe 56, Comeaux 37

Sam Houston 58, Lafayette High 55

Southside 61, Sulphur 51

Rayne 45, North Vermilion 44

Northside 81, Carencro 62

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55

Beau Chene 85, Cecilia 41

Northwest 69, Church Point 34

Ville Platte 65, Iota 47

Pine Prairie 77, Mamou 75

David Thibodaux 65, Erath 30

Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42

Catholic-NI 51, Jeanerette 47

St. Martinville 76, Kaplan 37

North Central 87, Westminster 49

Vermilion Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 43

Central Catholic 81, Hanson 50

Hathaway 58, ESA 43

Lacassine 50, Midland 42

Northside Christian 56, South Cameron 43

St. Martinville 48, Breaux Bridge 44

BREAUX BRIDGE (44)  Kialen Phillips 22, Kaeyon Alexander 2, Kevin Wiltz 11, Javeiun Williams 5, Jakylon Thomas 2, Dailey Potier 2. Totals: 14 (3) 7-10.

ST. MARTINVILLE (48) Tanner Harrison 16, Jayvyn Duncan 10, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 8, Phalijan Alexander 4, Jevion Sanl 3, Brandon Singleton 5. Totals: 18 (1) 9-13.

Breaux Bridge 13 8 9 14 - 44

St. Martinville 6 11 17 14 - 48

3-pointers - BBHS: Phillips 1, Wiltz 1, Williams 1, ; SMSH: Sanl. Total Fouls: BBHS 16, SMSH 11.

Beau Chene 85, Cecilia 41

CECILIA (41)  Marcelle Washington 4, Alex Lindsey 1, Brent Green 2, Joe Bob Wiltz 24, Geermonie Davis 7, Chase Jones 4. Totals: 10 (3) 13-18.

BEAU CHENE (85) Dontrelle Pitre 5, Demarquis Milton 7, Jhykai Sharp 8, Titus Thomas 16, Cam’Ron Pierre 17, Mekhi Milton 2, Ki’sean Aggison 14, Davonte’ Charlot-Goins 2, Tren’ston Semien 10, Aden Charles 2, Chad Frank 2. Totals: 36 (3) 4-7.

Cecilia 8 13 13 8 - 41

Beau Chene 24 29 22 10 - 85

3-pointers - CEC: Washington 1, Wiltz 1, Davis 1; BC: Milton 1, Thomas 1, Pierre 1. Total Fouls: CEC 10, BC 15.

Notre Dame 55, Welsh 42

NOTRE DAME (55)  Teddy Menard 20, Parker Faust 4, Zach Lamm 18, Nick Swacker 13.

WELSH (42) Javaven Begnaud 14, La Troy Patlum 15, Jude Janise 5, Damien Hebert 2, Skylor Williams 6.

Notre Dame 14 15 12 14 - 55

Welsh 9 17 8 8 - 42

3-pointers - ND: Menard 2, Lamm 2; WEL: Begnaud 3, Janise 1. Total Fouls: ND 14, WEL 18.

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings 55

TEURLINGS (55)  Adam Broussard 8, Matthew Mayfield 9, Bradford Cain 16, Hayden Vice 8, Matthew Marceaux 12, Cooper Baudoin 2. Totals: 12 (5) 16-24.

ST. THOMAS MORE (77) Christian Landry 19, Thomas Couvillon 5, Peyton Pratt 5, Monwell Willis 6, Mason Guillory 15, Michael Mouton 7, Dominick Jenkins 4, Chad Jones 3, Nick Beckwith 2, Evan Savoy 4, Patrick Doherty 7. Totals: 17 (8) 19-28.

Teurlings 8 10 20 17 - 55

St. Thomas More 21 25 17 14 - 77

3-pointers - TEUR: Broussard 2, Mayfield 1, Cain 2; STM: Landry 3, Couvillon 1, Guillory 2, Mouton 1, Doherty 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 17, STM 19.

St. Martinville 76, Kaplan 37

KAPLAN (37)  Ja’varien Landry 3, Jake Sinlon 4, Bryce Sager 3, Thomas Dewbue 5, Raef Painter 11, Reece Hardee 11. Totals: 12 (2) 7-14.

ST. MARTINVILLE (76) Cameron Olivier 7, Tanner Harrison 8, Jayvyn Duncan 10, Jaylon Jones 2, Delian Mallery 13, Phalijah Alexander 8, Jevion Sanl 10, Brandon Singleton 14, Brian Wilson 4. Totals: 27 (4) 10-19.

Kaplan 6 10 8 14 - 37

St. Martinville 18 16 23 19 - 76

3-pointers - KAP: Sager 1, Hardee 1; SMSH: Olivier 1, Singleton 3. Total Fouls: Kap 16, SMSH 16.

Rayne  45, North Vermilion 44 (OT)

NORTH VERMILION (44)  Riley Tardiff 2, Isaac Tardiff 8, Connor Stelly 2, Benny Freeman 2, Kiaeon Rudd 3, Myles Johnson 8, Brenden Marceaux 4, Oscar Sotomayor 15. Totals: 18 (1) 5-12.

RAYNE (45) Lance Smith 20, Dashaunte’ Cormier 6, Tayshaun Colomb 8, Bleyton Young 4, Juantreal Wilridge 3, Paul Guillory 4. Totals: 15 (1) 12-20.

North Vermilion 16 2 8 12 6 - 44

Rayne 9 10 7 12 7 - 45

3-pointers - NV: Sotomayor 1; RAY: Colomb 1. Total Fouls: NV 15, RAY 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lafayette High 80, Sam Houston 32

Acadiana 41, New Iberia 30

Barbe 71, Comeaux 8

Southside 39, Sulphur 35

Rayne 64, North Vermilion 61

Beau Chene def. Livonia (forfeit)

Northwest 50, Church Point 49

Iota 51, Ville Platte 48

Pine Prairie 36, Mamou 32

Erath def. David Thibodaux (forfeit)

Lafayette Christian 60, Liberty 44

Lake Arthur def. Port Barre (forfeit)

West St. Mary 63, Delcambre 42

North Central 74, Westminster 54

Central Catholic 52, Hanson 30

Highland Baptist 40, Vermilion Catholic 34

VERMILION CATHOLIC (34)  Ava Hebert 2, Karli Frith 10, Kinsley Sellers 15, Anna Kate Hagle 7. Totals: 10 (2) 8-12.

HIGHLAND BAPTIST (40) Kiara Comeaux 6, Yvette Olivier 6, Bri Sensley 7, M’kiyiah Olivier 12, Najah Johnson 7, Xaria Johnson 2. Totals: 14 (1) 9-15.

Vermilion Catholic 11 6 6 11 - 34

Highland Baptist 9 7 13 11 - 40

3-pointers - VC: Frith 2; HB: M. Olivier. Total Fouls: VC 17, HB 14.

Northwest 50, Church Point 49

NORTHWEST (50)  Kinsley Baptiste 4, Mashayla Lazard 9, Courtlynn Rideau 11, Haley Lavergne 3, Khaleah Hicks 10, Makalyh Savoy 10.

CHURCH POINT (49) H’kirra Hagger 6, Blair Moore 6, India Babineaux 2, Mallory Mayfield 8, Shaine Parker 15, Kiley Nero 12.

Northwest 6 16 13 15 - 50

Church Point 13 8 13 15 - 49

3-pointers - NW: Lazard 1, Lavergne 1; CP: Hagger 1, Moore 2, Nero 3. Total Fouls: NW 16, CP 10.

 

BOYS SOCCER

Cecilia 3, Carencro 0

St. Thomas More 9, Westgate 0

Sam Houston 2, Erath 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Lafayette Christian 1, Carencro 0

St. Thomas More 6, Dominican 0

Baton Rouge 4, Teurlings 0

